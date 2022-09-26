ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Pacific Power incentives charge customer shift to EVs as National Drive Electric Week approaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pacific Power is supporting customers making the shift to electric vehicles with valuable incentives as National Drive Electric Week approaches. Drivers looking to go gas-free can access discounts on the price of electricity for vehicle charging, newly available home charging equipment rebates, and a larger array of EV infrastructure across the Pacific Power service territory.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Decision 2022: Oregon gubernatorial debate, Part 2

Here's Part 2 of Tuesday night's live Decision 2022 debate in Bend, hosted by OSU-Cascades, KTVZ and the City Club of Central Oregon, featuring the three leading candidates for governor: Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek. (Our apologies for not providing the final few minutes of the debate, which ran a bit longer than scheduled; we'll endeavor to make the full video available as soon as possible).
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
State
Washington State
City
Albany, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Society
City
Corvallis, OR
State
Utah State
KTVZ

National Disability Employment Awareness Month events highlight equity in workforce

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Office of Developmental Disabilities Services is hosting a series of virtual weekly lunch and learn events for the National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October. These events are an opportunity to learn about employment experiences from people with intellectual and developmental disabilities . Governor...
SALEM, OR
KTVZ

Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got excited...
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

‘Life-changing’ Hurricane Ian batters Florida, knocking out power and trapping residents as it continues its damaging crawl through the state

As Hurricane Ian continues to pummel Florida, trapping residents in their homes and leaving millions without power in what’s already being called a “life-changing event,” authorities are urging residents to take shelter hours after it made landfall. Ian slammed into southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa Wednesday afternoon...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Careers#Central Oregon#Charity#Stem
KTVZ

‘We fought for this right, dammit’: Pennsylvania women motivated by abortion rights rally behind Fetterman

Pink “Fetter-woman” shirts and gray hair dotted the line that snaked around the block outside John Fetterman’s first rally here in Philadelphia since his stroke in May. Spurred to action by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, these women — especially those who fought for the right to an abortion before Roe was decided in 1973 — wanted it known they are angry, motivated and ready for a fight. They have helped boost Fetterman’s campaign as the Democratic candidate recovers from his stroke, powering his candidacy against Republican Mehmet Oz in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country. The evenly divided Senate has heightened the importance of every Senate race this midterm, but none more than Pennsylvania, where the retirement of Republican Pat Toomey has created an opportunity for Democrats to pick up a seat in a state President Joe Biden won in 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTVZ

Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys, and three others were rescued from the ocean after their boat sank shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida,. But it’s possible that 20 more people are still missing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the four Cubans reached Stock Island, just east of Key West, and reported their vessel sank Wednesday because of inclement weather. The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles south of the island chain. Air crews continued to search for the remaining migrants.
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy