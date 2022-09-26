Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
KTVZ
Pacific Power incentives charge customer shift to EVs as National Drive Electric Week approaches
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pacific Power is supporting customers making the shift to electric vehicles with valuable incentives as National Drive Electric Week approaches. Drivers looking to go gas-free can access discounts on the price of electricity for vehicle charging, newly available home charging equipment rebates, and a larger array of EV infrastructure across the Pacific Power service territory.
KTVZ
Merkley, Wyden announce $100 million in awards for Oregon climate-smart commodities, rural projects
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Monday four Oregon-based organizations will be receiving awards totaling $100 million to foster partnerships around Oregon to support the production and marketing of climate-smart commodities. These projects are intended to expand markets for commodities that are produced with smaller...
KTVZ
Decision 2022: Oregon gubernatorial debate, Part 2
Here's Part 2 of Tuesday night's live Decision 2022 debate in Bend, hosted by OSU-Cascades, KTVZ and the City Club of Central Oregon, featuring the three leading candidates for governor: Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek. (Our apologies for not providing the final few minutes of the debate, which ran a bit longer than scheduled; we'll endeavor to make the full video available as soon as possible).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
National Disability Employment Awareness Month events highlight equity in workforce
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Office of Developmental Disabilities Services is hosting a series of virtual weekly lunch and learn events for the National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October. These events are an opportunity to learn about employment experiences from people with intellectual and developmental disabilities . Governor...
KTVZ
Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch
ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got excited...
KTVZ
‘Life-changing’ Hurricane Ian batters Florida, knocking out power and trapping residents as it continues its damaging crawl through the state
As Hurricane Ian continues to pummel Florida, trapping residents in their homes and leaving millions without power in what’s already being called a “life-changing event,” authorities are urging residents to take shelter hours after it made landfall. Ian slammed into southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa Wednesday afternoon...
KTVZ
Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida as a Category 2 storm while officials warn the worst is yet to come
Hurricane Ian continued to batter the Florida peninsula with a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge Wednesday night, even as it weakened to a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. Amid widespread flooding, property damage, power outages and water-rescue calls, and with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
‘We fought for this right, dammit’: Pennsylvania women motivated by abortion rights rally behind Fetterman
Pink “Fetter-woman” shirts and gray hair dotted the line that snaked around the block outside John Fetterman’s first rally here in Philadelphia since his stroke in May. Spurred to action by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, these women — especially those who fought for the right to an abortion before Roe was decided in 1973 — wanted it known they are angry, motivated and ready for a fight. They have helped boost Fetterman’s campaign as the Democratic candidate recovers from his stroke, powering his candidacy against Republican Mehmet Oz in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country. The evenly divided Senate has heightened the importance of every Senate race this midterm, but none more than Pennsylvania, where the retirement of Republican Pat Toomey has created an opportunity for Democrats to pick up a seat in a state President Joe Biden won in 2020.
KTVZ
Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys, and three others were rescued from the ocean after their boat sank shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida,. But it’s possible that 20 more people are still missing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the four Cubans reached Stock Island, just east of Key West, and reported their vessel sank Wednesday because of inclement weather. The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles south of the island chain. Air crews continued to search for the remaining migrants.
Comments / 0