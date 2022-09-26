ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup

The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium

Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup

The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Royals' Nate Eaton batting ninth on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#The Washington Nationals
numberfire.com

Juan Yepez operating third base for Cardinals on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Juan Yepez is batting fourth in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Yepez will take over third base after Nolan Arenado was given a breather in Milwaukee. In a matchup against right-hander Brandon Woodruff, our models project Yepez to score 9.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Charlie Culberson batting eighth for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Kole Calhoun returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Culberson for 6.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Christian Yelich sitting for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Yelich will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrew McCutchen starting in left field. McCutchen will bat first versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project McCutchen for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud hitting sixth in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting in Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. d'Arnaud will handle the catching position after William Contreras was given the night off versus Washington's right-hander Josiah Gray. numberFire's models project d'Arnaud to score 13.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Yordan Alvarez sitting for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alvarez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christian Vazquez starting at designated hitter. Vazquez will bat fifth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 9.0 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tres Barrera on Nationals' bench Wednesday

Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Atlanta Braves. Riley Adams will catch for Josiah gray and hit ninth. Adams has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire's models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

David Peralta sitting for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clevland Guardians. Peralta will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat first versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.6...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Kole Calhoun hitting sixth in Rangers' Wednesday lineup

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is starting in Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Calhoun will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Charlie Culberson was rested in Seattle. numberFire's models project Calhoun to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy