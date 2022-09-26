Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Looks Forward to Playing Alongside Deafening Dodgers Crowd
The Dodgers clinched home-field advantage through the NLCS with a win on Sunday against the Cardinals
numberfire.com
Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) scratched on Tuesday, Luis Garcia to start
Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) will not start in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luis Garcia will make 27th start this season after McCullers Jr. was scratched with an illness. Through 145.1 innings this season, Garcia has accounted for a 24.5% K-rate and a 3.64 expected earned...
numberfire.com
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium
Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
numberfire.com
Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com
Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nate Eaton batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Juan Yepez operating third base for Cardinals on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Juan Yepez is batting fourth in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Yepez will take over third base after Nolan Arenado was given a breather in Milwaukee. In a matchup against right-hander Brandon Woodruff, our models project Yepez to score 9.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson batting eighth for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Kole Calhoun returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Culberson for 6.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Christian Yelich sitting for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Yelich will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrew McCutchen starting in left field. McCutchen will bat first versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project McCutchen for...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud hitting sixth in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting in Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. d'Arnaud will handle the catching position after William Contreras was given the night off versus Washington's right-hander Josiah Gray. numberFire's models project d'Arnaud to score 13.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez sitting for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alvarez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christian Vazquez starting at designated hitter. Vazquez will bat fifth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 9.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera on Nationals' bench Wednesday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Atlanta Braves. Riley Adams will catch for Josiah gray and hit ninth. Adams has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire's models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
David Peralta sitting for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clevland Guardians. Peralta will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat first versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.6...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun hitting sixth in Rangers' Wednesday lineup
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is starting in Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Calhoun will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Charlie Culberson was rested in Seattle. numberFire's models project Calhoun to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
