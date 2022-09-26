Read full article on original website
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Locker room reaction after Cardinals NL Central division clinching win
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was inside the Cardinals locker room in Milwaukee after their 6-2 win over the Brewers on Tuesday night. That win clinched the National League Central division title for St. Louis. Hear from Adam Wainwright and Albert Pujols.
Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) scratched on Tuesday, Luis Garcia to start
Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) will not start in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luis Garcia will make 27th start this season after McCullers Jr. was scratched with an illness. Through 145.1 innings this season, Garcia has accounted for a 24.5% K-rate and a 3.64 expected earned...
Adam Wainwright talks about Cardinals clinching NL Central
Wainwright has been in many Cardinals locker room celebrations, but they never get old. Here's what he told us after clinching the NL Central.
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on September 27
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On September 27 at 7:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Midwest. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee...
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
Who Gets Demoted from the Astros Active Roster for the ALDS?
With MLB in the death throes of the season, most teams have gotten used to their September call-ups, but two players will need to be demoted before the postseason begins.
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
Who will the St. Louis Cardinals start in Game 1 of the postseason?
The St. Louis Cardinals’ recent pitching inconsistencies have left it up in the air who will start Game 1 of the playoffs. When Jordan Montgomery began his St. Louis Cardinals career like gangbusters, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that when the playoffs came around, he would be the starting pitcher for the first game, provided the Cardinals make it there. But as is common in baseball, the winds changed on a dime. Montgomery struggled in his last three starts, making the pitcher for Game 1 a giant question mark.
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wednesday's game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season.
Braves are expected to sign a top ten international prospect in the 2023 class
According to Baseball America, the Braves are expected to sign the tenth ranked international prospect for the 2023 class — outfielder Luis Guanipa. Here’s what they had to say about him:. Born: Dec. 5, 2005. Ht.: 5-11. Wt.: 170. B-T: R-R. There are few players in this class...
Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium
Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams
Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live on September 27
On September 27 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Bally Sports South. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South,...
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Vaughn Grissom resting for Braves Monday
The Atlanta Braves did not list Vaughn Grissom in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Grissom will sit out Monday's game while Orlando Arcia covers second base and bats ninth. Grissom has had an electric start to his MLB career, batting .290 with a .786 in his...
Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
