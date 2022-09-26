ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
numberfire.com

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup

The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
FanSided

Who will the St. Louis Cardinals start in Game 1 of the postseason?

The St. Louis Cardinals’ recent pitching inconsistencies have left it up in the air who will start Game 1 of the playoffs. When Jordan Montgomery began his St. Louis Cardinals career like gangbusters, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that when the playoffs came around, he would be the starting pitcher for the first game, provided the Cardinals make it there. But as is common in baseball, the winds changed on a dime. Montgomery struggled in his last three starts, making the pitcher for Game 1 a giant question mark.
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium

Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
FanSided

Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams

Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com

Vaughn Grissom resting for Braves Monday

The Atlanta Braves did not list Vaughn Grissom in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Grissom will sit out Monday's game while Orlando Arcia covers second base and bats ninth. Grissom has had an electric start to his MLB career, batting .290 with a .786 in his...
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com

Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup

The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
