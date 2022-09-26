Read full article on original website
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) scratched on Tuesday, Luis Garcia to start
Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) will not start in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luis Garcia will make 27th start this season after McCullers Jr. was scratched with an illness. Through 145.1 innings this season, Garcia has accounted for a 24.5% K-rate and a 3.64 expected earned...
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
MLB・
Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Vaughn Grissom resting for Braves Monday
The Atlanta Braves did not list Vaughn Grissom in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Grissom will sit out Monday's game while Orlando Arcia covers second base and bats ninth. Grissom has had an electric start to his MLB career, batting .290 with a .786 in his...
MLB・
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium
Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
Royals' Nate Eaton batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
Randal Grichuk batting fifth for Rockies on Wednesday night
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Grichuk will man right field after Michael Toglia was shifted first base, C.J. Cron was chosen as Colorado's designated hitter, and Charlie Blackmon was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk to score 8.9...
Kole Calhoun hitting sixth in Rangers' Wednesday lineup
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is starting in Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Calhoun will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Charlie Culberson was rested in Seattle. numberFire's models project Calhoun to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
David Peralta sitting for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clevland Guardians. Peralta will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat first versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.6...
Travis d'Arnaud hitting sixth in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting in Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. d'Arnaud will handle the catching position after William Contreras was given the night off versus Washington's right-hander Josiah Gray. numberFire's models project d'Arnaud to score 13.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
Cody Bellinger batting ninth for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 9.4 FanDuel...
Corey Seager (forearm) out of Rangers' Wednesday lineup
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (forearm) will not start in Wednesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Seager will take a break after the Rangers' shortstop was forced to leave due to a hit-by-pitch in the forearm area. Expect Josh Smith to see more playing time while Seager is sidelined. Per...
