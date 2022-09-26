Read full article on original website
Hutchinson police arrest 2 in child solicitation case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested two people following an investigation into an alleged juvenile sex offense. Capt. Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57, was booked for one count of electronic solicitation -- believing the child to be 14 to 15 years of age -- and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Margaret Myrick, 61, was arrested for conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.
16-year-old arrested after bomb threat at Salina high school
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old has been arrested after a bomb threat at Salina South High School. The Salina Police Department says on Wednesday, Sept. 21, a School Resource Officer at Salina South High School was made aware of a threat made to students. The statement indicated that in the future a bomb would be brought to the school.
First degree murder charges filed in Topeka against man who fled to Pa.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against an individual authorities believe killed a man in Topeka before fleeing to Erie, Pennsylvania. Emmanuel Rashad Walker will face several charges including murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. According […]
Threats of violence continue at Salina South High School, teen arrested
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina have arrested a 14-year-old girl for violent threats at Salina South High School less than a week after another teen was arrested for bomb threats. On Monday, Sept. 26, the Salina Police Department says a School Resource Officer was made aware of threatening...
Salina Police hunt for suspect who stole store safe from Wingstop
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are on the hunt for a suspect who stole the store safe from Wingstop. The Salina Police Department says that on Sept. 16, officers were called to the Wingstop at 1621 S Ohio St. with reports of a burglary. When officials arrived, an employee...
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar.
Officials release new details on cause of Kan. apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton County Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101...
K-9 Tyrann apprehends local man after chase in S. Salina
A local man with known felony warrants was apprehended by K-9 Tyrann after leading police on a chase through part of south Salina early Sunday. Officers were sent to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disorderly subject.
UPDATE: Arrest in School Threat Case S
A 14-year-old female student has been arrested for allegedly leaving a threat in a bathroom at a Salina high school which prompted increased security on Tuesday. According to Salina Police, on Monday a School Resource Officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on one of the women’s bathroom walls at Salina South High School. The statement indicated that a school shooting would take place on September 27, 2022, at 8:30 am.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 27
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Chavez, Tyrone Charles; 43; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal trespass; Remain...
RCPD searches for man who stole $2K bracelet
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for a man who stole a $2,000 bracelet from a Manhattan woman. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers were called to the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of a robbery.
Salina South High School student arrested for school shooting threat
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A student from Salina South High School has been arrested for writing a school shooting threat. According to the City of Salina Police Department (SPD), on Monday, Sept. 26, a school resource officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on the wall of a woman’s bathroom at Salina South High School. It stated that a school shooting would take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 8:30 a.m.
Short sets camper ablaze; grass burns in NW Saline County
An electrical short is believed to be the cause of a fire in a camper being pulled in northwestern Saline County Saturday afternoon. That fire also is believed to have sparked a grassfire along the way. James Pearson, 63, of Tescott, was pulling a 1979 Executive brand camper north on...
Bullets Sprayed at Salina Home, SUV
Salina Police are looking at doorbell videos from a west side neighborhood after multiple shots rang out early Sunday morning. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 27-year-old man had just pulled into his driveway when he noticed two black Chevy Impalas slowing near his home in the 800 block of Osage. Someone fired multiple rounds from a rifle hitting the man’s 2007 GMC Yukon and his house.
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
Salina, Topeka women arrested after drugs found in separate traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Salina and one from Topeka were arrested in Council Grove after drugs were found in separate traffic stops. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of S Neosho St. for a traffic violation.
Attorney General's office announces local grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson organizations have been awarded more than $140,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Wednesday. The grants were awarded to support the following programs:. · BrightHouse, Inc., $65,912 to provide a secure and controlled environment...
Salina women want adherence to ADA service dog rules
Valerie Linenberger believes that no one should experience what her daughter, Morgan, experienced recently. Morgan, 22, and her service dog, Tikiu, went to the Salina Public Library Sept. 17 so that Morgan could get some books. She and Tikiu left a short while later, forced out by a security guard who she noted did not have an accurate grasp of federal law concerning persons with disabilities and who so upset her that she began to cry as soon as she and Tikiu walked out the door. Because she was so shaken by the incident, Morgan, who is autistic, wrote out her comments rather than provide verbal responses to an interview with Salina Post.
Three Kansans killed in car crash
DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people from Junction City, Kansas, were killed in a car crash on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 3:30 p.m., 54-year-old Joel Hynes was driving a 2006 Dodge Dakota southbound on Kansas Highway 15. With him were 64-year-old Mary Hynes and 78-year-old John Hynes. […]
Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Salina Wednesday evening
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Salina Wednesday thanks to Pestinger Distributing!. Pestinger Distributing of Salina and Colby recently won the Anheuser-Busch Esteemed Ambassadors of Excellence Big Jake Award. One of the perks of winning the award is a local visit from the Budweiser Clydesdales. The Clydesdale team will...
