Bradenton area hurricane shelters open Tuesday as Ian approaches. Here’s where to go

Hurricane Ian is expected to affect Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay as a potential Category 3 storm this week.

In Manatee County, mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Zone A, which includes high-risk coastal areas, and Zone B — a total of about 120,000 households in Manatee County. Tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive in the area by Tuesday evening.

Hurricane shelters opened Tuesday morning for residents who need a safe place to shelter. Emergency officials advise using the shelters as a last resort if other means of shelter are not available. Spaces are limited and conditions can be cramped and uncomfortable.

Seventeen schools opened as hurricane shelters as the School District of Manatee County will closed all schools starting Tuesday, Sept. 27, until further notice.

Manatee County hurricane shelters

Nolan Middle School (Special Needs)

Braden River High School (Pet Friendly)

Manatee High School (Pet Friendly)

Mills Elementary School (Pet Friendly)

Bayshore Elementary School

Freedom Elementary School

Gullett Elementary School

Harvey Elementary School

Lee Middle School

Myakka City Elementary School

Miller Elementary School

McNeal Elementary School

Rogers Garden Elementary School

Williams Elementary School

Willis Elementary School

Buffalo Creek Middle School (Pet Friendly)

Haile Middle School

For information on how to prepare, and what to bring to a shelter, visit Manatee County’s Emergency Shelters website .

Those who use the special needs shelter must be registered on the Special Needs Registry .

Sarasota County hurricane shelters

Sarasota County has ordered an evacuation for Level A, which includes high-risk coastal areas and mobile homes, RVs and boats. The county will open its hurricane shelters at noon Tuesday.

All of Sarasota County’s shelters are dog and cat friendly, but pet owners are expected to bring a crate, food and water for their pets.

Atwater Elementary School

Booker High School

Brookside Middle School

Fruitville Elementary School

Gulf Gate Elementary School

Heron Creek Middle School

North Port High School

Phillippi Shores Elementary

Riverview High School

Southside Elementary School

Taylor Ranch Elementary

Woodland Middle School

For more information, visit Sarasota County’s Emergency Shelters website .