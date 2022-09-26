ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton area hurricane shelters open Tuesday as Ian approaches. Here’s where to go

By Ryan Ballogg, Jessica De Leon
 2 days ago

Hurricane Ian is expected to affect Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay as a potential Category 3 storm this week.

In Manatee County, mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Zone A, which includes high-risk coastal areas, and Zone B — a total of about 120,000 households in Manatee County. Tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive in the area by Tuesday evening.

Hurricane shelters opened Tuesday morning for residents who need a safe place to shelter. Emergency officials advise using the shelters as a last resort if other means of shelter are not available. Spaces are limited and conditions can be cramped and uncomfortable.

Seventeen schools opened as hurricane shelters as the School District of Manatee County will closed all schools starting Tuesday, Sept. 27, until further notice.

Manatee County hurricane shelters

  • Nolan Middle School (Special Needs)
  • Braden River High School (Pet Friendly)
  • Manatee High School (Pet Friendly)
  • Mills Elementary School (Pet Friendly)
  • Bayshore Elementary School
  • Freedom Elementary School
  • Gullett Elementary School
  • Harvey Elementary School
  • Lee Middle School
  • Myakka City Elementary School
  • Miller Elementary School
  • McNeal Elementary School
  • Rogers Garden Elementary School
  • Williams Elementary School
  • Willis Elementary School

  • Buffalo Creek Middle School (Pet Friendly)

  • Haile Middle School

For information on how to prepare, and what to bring to a shelter, visit Manatee County’s Emergency Shelters website .

Those who use the special needs shelter must be registered on the Special Needs Registry .

Sarasota County hurricane shelters

Sarasota County has ordered an evacuation for Level A, which includes high-risk coastal areas and mobile homes, RVs and boats. The county will open its hurricane shelters at noon Tuesday.

All of Sarasota County’s shelters are dog and cat friendly, but pet owners are expected to bring a crate, food and water for their pets.

  • Atwater Elementary School
  • Booker High School
  • Brookside Middle School
  • Fruitville Elementary School
  • Gulf Gate Elementary School
  • Heron Creek Middle School
  • North Port High School
  • Phillippi Shores Elementary
  • Riverview High School
  • Southside Elementary School
  • Taylor Ranch Elementary
  • Woodland Middle School

For more information, visit Sarasota County’s Emergency Shelters website .

#Hurricanes#Mobile Homes#Manatee High School#Weather
