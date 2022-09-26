ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost 200 NYC kids take field trip with cops to DC in effort to build community ties

By Larry Celona, Tina Moore
New York Post
 2 days ago

Road trip — with the NYPD!

Nearly 200 Big Apple kids went on a trip to the nation’s capitol on an NYPD bus with police officers Monday morning in a bid to build stronger ties between communities and cops.

Officers from the Police Commissioner’s Liaison Unit and Community Affairs Bureau brought 189 Kids from Harlem and Brooklyn to Washington, DC, to the National Museum of African American History “to explore their culture and heritage,” the NYPD said in a statement.

The kids ranged in age from elementary to high school, and many were sporting smiles when the blue and white bus left Harlem’s 28 Precinct station house around 6 a.m.

The Post rode along and captured video and photos of the trip.

The NYPD’s goal is to create better relationships within the community.
The kids ranged in age from elementary to high school.
The bus departed from Harlem.
Students visited the National Museum of African American History.
Students from Brooklyn and Harlem participated in the day trip.
Nearly 200 students had the chance to enjoy the trip to the Capitol.
Students had the chance to interact with their community officers.
“I think this opportunity to show the youth that law enforcement is there with them at any given time and wants to support their efforts and just even take time to build relationships with them is fitting at this time,” said the Rev. Al Cohen, executive director of The Community Initiatives of NY, a youth advocacy group.

“This is something that’s not regular or frequent, but this opportunity has definitely been exciting for the kids, and that’s why they’re here.”

