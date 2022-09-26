ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

uhcougars.com

Volleyball Sinks Pirates in Three-Set Sweep

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The University of Houston volleyball team used a three-set sweep of the East Carolina Pirates to remain a perfect 3-0 in conference play on Friday evening in Greenville, N.C. Houston (12-2, 3-0 The American) used multiple scoring runs in the 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 win over East...
uhcougars.com

Meyer Paces Cougars at Chile Pepper Festival

FAYTETTEVILLE, Ark. – In a 30-plus team field with over 275 competitors in both the men's and women's races, the University of Houston women's cross country team finished 16th overall at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday. The men's team finished 23rd overall. For the third...
uhcougars.com

Cougars, Tigers Earn 2-2 Draw

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Houston Soccer program picked up a 2-2 draw against American Athletic Conference foe Memphis on Thursday evening at the Billy J. Murphy Soccer/Track & Field Complex. Houston (4-4-2, 1-1-1 American) got the ball rolling in the 11th minute of action when midfielder Caitlyn...
uhcougars.com

Volleyball Heads Back on the Road to East Carolina, Temple

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team travels this week for a pair of matches on the east coast. The Cougars battle East Carolina on Friday at 5 p.m. in Greenville, N.C., followed by a Sunday meeting with Temple at 11 a.m. in Philadelphia, Pa. RV HOUSTON (11-2,...
Sports
uhcougars.com

Game Primer: Tulane

GAME 5 - TULANE Houston vs. Tulane. Ticket Office Opens | 9 a.m. Cash Parking Lots Open | 2 p.m. Stadium Opens | 4:30 p.m. Come early and enjoy the expanded Kids' Zone near Schroeder Gate 1. Student Tailgate Sponsored by H‑E‑B, Dean of Students Office and SGA: All students...
uhcougars.com

Soccer Continues Conference Action in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Houston Soccer program will head out for another American Athletic Conference road match to face Memphis at 7 p.m., Thursday, from the Billy J. Murphy Soccer/Track & Field Complex. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Jeff Brightwell calling the action. Live...
uhcougars.com

Chile Pepper Festival Ends Three Week Break

HOUSTON – The University of Houston cross country team will end its three week break from competition on Friday as it heads to Arkansas' Chile Pepper Festival for the first time since 2012. The Cougars will race in a field of 30-plus teams for the first time in 2022.
uhcougars.com

Ferrara’s Research Proposal Earns NCAA Funding

HOUSTON – Former University of Houston Soccer coach and current Doctoral student Morgan Ferrara has been selected by the NCAA Research Committee as one of four individuals whose research proposals will be funded by the NCAA Graduate Student Research Grant Program. The announcement, made by the NCAA on Monday,...
