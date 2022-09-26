ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England fans ALL saying same thing as Harry Maguire hacks down Musiala for Germany pen after being fooled by stepovers

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
 2 days ago
ENGLAND fans slammed Harry Maguire after he gave away a penalty against Germany.

The defender was perhaps a surprise choice by Gareth Southgate and was booed by his own fans ahead of kick-off.

England fans slammed Harry Maguire after he conceded a penalty against Germany Credit: Getty
Maguire clumsily fouled Jamal Musiala after gifting possession to him Credit: Channel 4

Maguire showed why after gifting away possession to Jamal Musiala in his own defensive final third before bringing down the Bayern Munich star in the penalty area.

Supporters piled into the Manchester United captain as a result with one writing: "He’s so finished."

Another added: "Harry Maguire is always a mistake waiting to happen, total donkey, no wonder he's not in the United team."

And a third said: "Maguire at fault for both goals. Guy is an absolute clown."

Things went from bad to worse for Maguire as 15 minutes later he was caught out on the ball once again.

Maguire clumsily lost possession following a directionless run and moments later Kai Havertz doubled Germany's lead with a fine curling effort.

The centre-back is unpopular amongst fans after losing form for club and country.

So much so that spectators at Wembley booed when Maguire's name was announced 45 minutes before kick-off.

His name was jeered again when announced a second time 20 minutes later, and a further time moments before kick-off.

But England's more hardcore support behind the goal sought to support their man around half an hour into the match by chanting his famous song.

