DWTS fans suspect RHONJ star Teresa Giudice will be eliminated on second episode after her ‘horrible’ first dance

REAL Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has met the end of her time on Dancing With the Stars, according to fans.

It comes after she landed herself in the bottom two last week after stumbling during her “painful” routine.

Dancing with the Stars fans think Teresa Giudice will be the next to get eliminated Credit: Disney+

It comes after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her dance partner Pasha Pashkov found themselves in the bottom two at the end of week one Credit: Disney+

Teresa, 50, and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov, 36, will take to the floor again tonight as DWTS celebrates Elvis week.

But many fans think that the RHONJ cast-member’s dancing days may soon be over.

Last week, the table-flipping reality icon found herself in the bottom two after an awkward Tango routine.

Viewers on social media have shared their guesses for who will be the next to leave, after Jason Lewis and his partner Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated last week.

And Teresa’s name has come up repeatedly.

“If Teresa is in the bottom two again, I wish they’d just send her home,” wrote one.

“She’s not a good dancer by any stretch, and two weeks in a row hitting the bottom two shows fans aren’t connecting with you.”

Another predicted: “Probably Teresa, but there’s always a chance of her getting a bottom two bump if her fans care enough.”

“It’s not looking good for Teresa if she doesn’t have some breakout dance,” a third agreed.

‘THIS ONE’S FOR PAPA’

Ahead of tonight’s show, Teresa has already shared her excitement about taking part in Elvis week, and posted a series of outfit preview pics from the show’s rehearsals.

She teased that she’ll be wearing a ruffled blue dress, and that the stage will be set like a 1950s dancehall.

“Tonight is so special to me because growing up I watched Elvis movies so often with my father, I know that if he were still here he would be so proud and cheering me on in the audience,” the New Jersey native told her millions of followers.

She added: “When he lived with me we would always watch Dancing with the Stars together after dinner, it was a great time to just be together.

“I miss him every single day but I know he would love tonight, I dedicate this dance to you Papa.”

‘LOST FOCUS’

For last week’s premiere episode, Teresa and Pasha danced the Tango to We Found Love by Rihanna.

After beginning the routine with one her signature table flips, Teresa seemed a little wooden on the dance floor.

At one point, she stopped dancing for a couple of seconds after suffering what appeared to be a stumble during the routine.

Teresa's disappointed fans were quick to pick up on the troubled performance.

Taking to social media, one viewer wrote: "Teresa has no idea what is going on."

"Oh babe, that was even more painful than the last [dance]," chimed in another.

Although all four judges voted for her and Pasha to stay instead of Jason and Petra, that wasn’t without some stern criticism from head judge Len Goodman.

He told Teresa: “You lost focus somewhere along in the middle there and it became a little bit brittle.”

He advised her: "Work on stronger feet and legs, and attack the dance floor, but well done.”

DWTS streams on Disney+ at 8 p.m. EST.

Teresa has shared this preview from tonight's Elvis-themed dance Credit: Disney+

She joined DWTS shortly after her wedding to Luis Ruelas Credit: Instagram / Teresa Giudice