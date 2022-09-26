ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

DWTS fans suspect RHONJ star Teresa Giudice will be eliminated on second episode after her ‘horrible’ first dance

By James Lawley
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

REAL Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has met the end of her time on Dancing With the Stars, according to fans.

It comes after she landed herself in the bottom two last week after stumbling during her “painful” routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEUce_0iB5SgtE00
Dancing with the Stars fans think Teresa Giudice will be the next to get eliminated Credit: Disney+
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7qrA_0iB5SgtE00
It comes after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her dance partner Pasha Pashkov found themselves in the bottom two at the end of week one Credit: Disney+

Teresa, 50, and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov, 36, will take to the floor again tonight as DWTS celebrates Elvis week.

But many fans think that the RHONJ cast-member’s dancing days may soon be over.

Last week, the table-flipping reality icon found herself in the bottom two after an awkward Tango routine.

Viewers on social media have shared their guesses for who will be the next to leave, after Jason Lewis and his partner Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated last week.

And Teresa’s name has come up repeatedly.

“If Teresa is in the bottom two again, I wish they’d just send her home,” wrote one.

“She’s not a good dancer by any stretch, and two weeks in a row hitting the bottom two shows fans aren’t connecting with you.”

Another predicted: “Probably Teresa, but there’s always a chance of her getting a bottom two bump if her fans care enough.”

“It’s not looking good for Teresa if she doesn’t have some breakout dance,” a third agreed.

‘THIS ONE’S FOR PAPA’

Ahead of tonight’s show, Teresa has already shared her excitement about taking part in Elvis week, and posted a series of outfit preview pics from the show’s rehearsals.

She teased that she’ll be wearing a ruffled blue dress, and that the stage will be set like a 1950s dancehall.

“Tonight is so special to me because growing up I watched Elvis movies so often with my father, I know that if he were still here he would be so proud and cheering me on in the audience,” the New Jersey native told her millions of followers.

She added: “When he lived with me we would always watch Dancing with the Stars together after dinner, it was a great time to just be together.

“I miss him every single day but I know he would love tonight, I dedicate this dance to you Papa.”

‘LOST FOCUS’

For last week’s premiere episode, Teresa and Pasha danced the Tango to We Found Love by Rihanna.

After beginning the routine with one her signature table flips, Teresa seemed a little wooden on the dance floor.

At one point, she stopped dancing for a couple of seconds after suffering what appeared to be a stumble during the routine.

Teresa's disappointed fans were quick to pick up on the troubled performance.

Taking to social media, one viewer wrote: "Teresa has no idea what is going on."

"Oh babe, that was even more painful than the last [dance]," chimed in another.

Although all four judges voted for her and Pasha to stay instead of Jason and Petra, that wasn’t without some stern criticism from head judge Len Goodman.

He told Teresa: “You lost focus somewhere along in the middle there and it became a little bit brittle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYpJ2_0iB5SgtE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3noaRn_0iB5SgtE00

He advised her: "Work on stronger feet and legs, and attack the dance floor, but well done.”

DWTS streams on Disney+ at 8 p.m. EST.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOPBE_0iB5SgtE00
Teresa has shared this preview from tonight's Elvis-themed dance Credit: Disney+
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxpHR_0iB5SgtE00
She joined DWTS shortly after her wedding to Luis Ruelas Credit: Instagram / Teresa Giudice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyFf3_0iB5SgtE00
But she and Pasha have had a rocky start to the dancing competition Credit: Instagram/ dancingwiththestars

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo

Wow, Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen are warning us to expect an intense Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion coming very soon. Andy asks Erika what she thought about the reunion on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to which Erika replied, “It was a lot. I mean, it was really trying. And […] The post Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout

Reality TV legend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — known for her time on MTV’s Jersey Shore — has a lot to say regarding the ongoing feud between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and family members, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. In case you missed it, Melissa and Joe Gorga decided to skip Teresa’s wedding to […] The post Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peta Murgatroyd
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Len Goodman
Person
Rihanna
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#First Dance#Dancing Days#Dancing With The Stars#Reality Tv#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dwts#Tango
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley For Laughing After Erika Jayne Cursed At Garcelle’s Son

Garcelle Beauvais is one of the few reasons that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is even bearable to watch these days. She proves time and time again with the Fox Force Phonies that no matter how often they go low, she’ll go high. It’s clearly a trait she’s passed onto her children, who have been […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley For Laughing After Erika Jayne Cursed At Garcelle’s Son appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Jon Hamm Calls Out Erika Jayne Over ‘RHOBH’ Earrings Drama: ‘They Were Never Yours’

Jon Hamm, 51, is a Real Housewives fan! During the Sept. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jon told the show’s host that he thinks Erika Jayne, 51, should give back the $750K diamond earrings that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 83, gave her back in 2007. “Jon, everyone wants to know should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?” Howard Stern asked the Mad Men actor, to which Jon shouted, “Yes! She should! It’s … the circular argument that ‘it’s not responsible…’ — you just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!'”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Real Housewives star responds to Jennifer Lawrence calling her ‘evil’: ‘We could unmask’ her ‘ugly parts’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne had a fiery response to Jennifer Lawrence calling her “evil”.Lawrence, who is famously a huge fan of the long-running reality show, said in a recent interview: “Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday (14 September), Jayne invited Lawrence down to the set to “mix it up” with them.“You know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne told the host.“But...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

RHOBH star Sheree Zampino defends ex Will Smith: ‘I ride with him’

Now that she’s on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Sheree Zampino acknowledges that being a Hollywood ex — her first husband is actor Will Smith — is easier than being famous herself. Appearing as a “friend” on “RHOBH,” airing now, the 54-year-old has faced intense scrutiny. Throughout Season 12, she’s shared many laughs with her bestie, longtime cast member Garcelle Beauvais, who threw Zampino’s name into the mix when producers were looking to add a fresh face to the show. For her first season of “RHOBH,” Sheree was very comfortable in the friend zone. “Being a friend, I’m literally just...
NFL
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Shares Where She Stands With Heather Dubrow

The reality is (pun intended) that Vicki Gunvalson will never leave Real Housewives behind. Despite being off the franchise that created the juggernaut that we know as Real Housewives today, Vicki is a Housewives icon. Whether we like it or not. Full disclosure – I don’t like it. So naturally, when she opened up a […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Shares Where She Stands With Heather Dubrow appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
E! News

Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her

Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Settling the Great Kathy Hilton vs. Lisa Rinna ‘Real Housewives’ Tequila Feud

This season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we’ve seen drama over a burglary, racist comments, miscarriages, an eating disorder, and an alleged drinking problem, and quite frankly, all of those fights have been kind of a snooze. Eighteen episodes into the season, though, the show has finally gotten compelling thanks to an altercation over celebrity-owned tequila brands.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
774K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy