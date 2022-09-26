ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seinfeld actor launches new app that proves you’re human by using your phone to scan your face or palm

By Danielle Cinone
 2 days ago
A SEINFELD actor has launched a new app that proves you're human by simply using your phone to scan your face or palm.

The amount of times businesses, apps, and organizations want to check you're not a robot seems to be increasing and actor John O'Hurley has had enough of it.

O'Hurley is best known for his role as J. Peterman on the NBC sitcom Seinfeld Credit: Getty Images - Getty
O'Hurley partnered with Q5ID to create something to combat constantly being asked to prove he's human while using his digital device Credit: Q5id

O'Hurley, who is best known for his role as J. Peterman on the NBC sitcom Seinfeld, has created something to combat constantly being asked to prove he's human while using his digital device.

"I am not a robot. That's going to be the title of my memoir when I put this all down to pen," the 67-year-old comedian tells Fox News.

The entertainer and entrepreneur most recently partnered with a new company called Q5ID to make human authentication easier and more secure with the use of biometrics.

Q5ID has created a mobile app that lets users "enroll and authenticate securely, no matter where they are, complete with step-by-step directions, often in three minutes or less," the news outlet explains.

To make authentication easier, the app scans things like fingerprints, faces, and voices.

O'Hurley explains he was inspired to join the company after seeing a "deepfake."

"I immediately went to saying that it would be nothing for a CEO, someone to fake a CEO, make some sort of statement about the financial wherewithal of the company and the stock would tank," he says.

"Well, there would be no retrieving that by saying, 'Well, it wasn't really that person. It was a fake.'"

Q5ID's app is unique as it confirms your identity by scanning your palm or your face.

And the information obtained from the scan is kept on your personal device.

The scanned data then automatically confirms who you are to your bank, a company, or your social media platform.

The app can also be used by schools, law enforcement, and government agencies to minimize digital fraud.

Another app, offered by the company, is called "Guardian" and aims to help find missing people.

Apps like the one Q5ID created are expected to gain popularity and be a $185 billion industry by 2031.

O'Hurley says the app will be a hit "because it's the last time you technically would ever need a password or a username. Because you are you."

