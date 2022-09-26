New school building projects stalled in West Virginia due to inflation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—School leaders hoping to get new building projects funded this year in West Virginia will have to wait.

Normally, the School Building Authority funds new projects in December, right before its last meeting of the year, but members of the organization say that, in some cases, inflation is upwards of 50%. They say they need to be sure that they have the funding for projects that are already in motion before signing off on any new ones.

“The governor certainly wants to have the best school facilities we can have in West Virginia,” said Scho9ol Building Authority Chairman Brian Abraham. “We have to understand that we’ve got to try and make do with every dollar we’ve got and just kind of suffer through this current period of inflation. It’s tough on everybody, everywhere.”

The School Building Authority hopes it will be able to get back on track with funding brand new projects in the first quarter of 2023.

