Records: Man charged with child neglect after alleged gun incident
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County court records said a man faces a charge after he allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend’s hand with a gun while she was holding their child and trying to protect him. Brandon Joseph Riffee of Red House is charged with child neglect after...
Sheriff's Office: Two officers in Oak Hill overdose after suspect throws drugs at them
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two police officers in Oak Hill apparently overdosed and were given Narcan by an off-duty nurse after a suspect threw opiate narcotics in the officers' faces, deputies said. “Thankfully, an off-duty nurse and other citizens were passing by at that time and helped render...
Former Huntington Tri-State Airport official sentenced in theft of federal funds
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Prosecutors said a former Huntington Tri-State Airport official was sentenced on Tuesday for the theft of federal funds. Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced to five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release with the first five months on home detention with electronic monitoring, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. She also was ordered to pay more than $49,000 in restitution.
Records: Woman charged after caring for child at home with deplorable living conditions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a woman was charged after she was caring for her child at a home with deplorable living conditions. Autumn Dawn Johnson, 23, was charged Tuesday with child neglect creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Man who led agencies on multi-county chase with toddler in tow pleads guilty to charges
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of leading agencies on a chase spanning three counties with a toddler in the vehicle pleaded guilty to two charges Monday, prosecutors said. Dakota Scott Taylor, 20, is accused of leading at least seven agencies on a high-speed chase that started...
Man who was barricaded in Huntington under porch taken into custody
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:29 p.m. 9/27/22. Huntington police said an armed man who had barricaded himself under a porch on Tuesday after leaving home confinement has surrendered and been taken into custody. The suspect was identified by police as Dwayne Howard, 50. Police negotiated for about five...
Kanawha County reports eight additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, 47 additional cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported eight additional deaths Tuesday related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kanawha Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release the deaths of a 72-year-old man, a 78-year-old man, a 54-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, an 80-year-old man, a 72-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman.
Woman shot in the shoulder on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police responded Wednesday to a shooting on Charleston's West Side. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue at Littlepage Terrace. Police said the woman was shot in the shoulder and was in stable condition. At this time, no arrests...
Logan County aims for more fire department oversight after multiple embezzlement charges
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Investigations into local fire departments in Logan County have been setting off alarm bells as there have now been two alleged cases of embezzlement and one woman convicted of it at three different departments this year in the county. On Monday, the Logan County...
South Charleston small business owner weighs in on Amendment 2
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There's no letup in the political food fight over Amendment 2. While West Virginia’s governor attacked the constitutional amendment, the owner of a Kanawha County factory with seven workers feels the amendment's expected tax cut could benefit small businesses. Cyclops Industries in South Charleston...
Pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Logan County, sheriff says
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who was walking in the middle of the road in Logan County on a foggy morning was struck and killed by a vehicle, the county’s sheriff said. George Jude Jr., 49, of Amherstdale died after being hit by a vehicle about...
'Our downtown will not be the same': Well-known Charleston business owner passes away
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The owner of a popular downtown Charleston bar and grill has passed away. Eyewitness News has learned that Joe Guilfoile, the owner of Big Joe’s Bar and Grill, has died. The restaurant is located on Capitol Street. The mayor’s office confirmed Guilfoile’s death in...
Inflation to cause temporary halt in W.Va. School Building Administration grants
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The School Building Authority of West Virginia says inflation is having a direct impact on school construction projects. The SBA gets $51 million each year between the state department of education and tax revenue, but now it will have to be selective in what projects are getting funded.
Charleston councilwoman ousted in primary files to run as write-in candidate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston councilwoman who served two terms on city council and was vying for a third has now filed to run as a write-in candidate after she was defeated in the primary by a political newcomer. Keeley Steele told Eyewitness News she filed the necessary...
Kanawha County schools offering guidance for college financial aid application
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County high school seniors and guardians can receive free guidance in completing an application that is the first step in receiving financial aid offers for college. The school system is hosting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) fair from 4 p.m....
Students gather in Charleston for West Virginia Student Leadership Academy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Middle school students from around the Mountain State gathered Tuesday for the West Virginia Student Leadership Academy. More than 1,500 middle school students from 11 counties are meeting at the Clay Center as part of the West Virginia GEAR UP Academy. The federally funded program helps students prepare to succeed in education and training beyond high school.
Putnam fire, rescue levy meeting sparks confusion; fire officials explain ballot issue
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first of 10 scheduled talks about the Putnam County fire and rescue levy was slated for Monday during a Republican women's meeting at Eleanor Town Hall, but there was some confusion. When an Eyewitness News reporter showed up to learn more about the levy...
Eyewitness News Investigation: Frontier repairs line on homeowner's land 10 years later
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.VA. (WCHS) — An Eyewitness News investigation apparently did something 10 years of complaints couldn't do for a Putnam County farmer who could not get a downed Frontier communications line removed from her property. The woman contacted Eyewitness News last week asking for help. Following our calls...
Federal, state, county emergency management officials assess recent Kanawha flood damage
HUGHESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency management officials on the county, state and federal levels went out to parts of Eastern Kanawha County Tuesday to survey the damage from last month's flash flooding in that region. On Aug. 15, the people living in the small community near Hughes Creek called...
Live coverage planned Tuesday of Kentucky Town Hall on opioid settlement plan
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News will share an online stream Tuesday, Sept. 27, of a special Town Hall in Kentucky on opioids. Live coverage of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission’s meeting in Ashland begins at 6 p.m. and will be shared in this story once it starts. It also will be shared on the Eyewitness News Facebook page.
