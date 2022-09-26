ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Former Huntington Tri-State Airport official sentenced in theft of federal funds

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Prosecutors said a former Huntington Tri-State Airport official was sentenced on Tuesday for the theft of federal funds. Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced to five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release with the first five months on home detention with electronic monitoring, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. She also was ordered to pay more than $49,000 in restitution.
SOUTH POINT, OH
Huntington, WV
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
West Virginia State
Man, WV
wchstv.com

Man who was barricaded in Huntington under porch taken into custody

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:29 p.m. 9/27/22. Huntington police said an armed man who had barricaded himself under a porch on Tuesday after leaving home confinement has surrendered and been taken into custody. The suspect was identified by police as Dwayne Howard, 50. Police negotiated for about five...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County reports eight additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, 47 additional cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported eight additional deaths Tuesday related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kanawha Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release the deaths of a 72-year-old man, a 78-year-old man, a 54-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, an 80-year-old man, a 72-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Woman shot in the shoulder on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police responded Wednesday to a shooting on Charleston's West Side. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue at Littlepage Terrace. Police said the woman was shot in the shoulder and was in stable condition. At this time, no arrests...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

South Charleston small business owner weighs in on Amendment 2

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There's no letup in the political food fight over Amendment 2. While West Virginia’s governor attacked the constitutional amendment, the owner of a Kanawha County factory with seven workers feels the amendment's expected tax cut could benefit small businesses. Cyclops Industries in South Charleston...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Students gather in Charleston for West Virginia Student Leadership Academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Middle school students from around the Mountain State gathered Tuesday for the West Virginia Student Leadership Academy. More than 1,500 middle school students from 11 counties are meeting at the Clay Center as part of the West Virginia GEAR UP Academy. The federally funded program helps students prepare to succeed in education and training beyond high school.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Live coverage planned Tuesday of Kentucky Town Hall on opioid settlement plan

ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News will share an online stream Tuesday, Sept. 27, of a special Town Hall in Kentucky on opioids. Live coverage of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission’s meeting in Ashland begins at 6 p.m. and will be shared in this story once it starts. It also will be shared on the Eyewitness News Facebook page.
ASHLAND, KY

