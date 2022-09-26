HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday evening, High Point Police responded to 916-A Amos Street to assist with an EMS call. The notes in the call advised ‘someone had been there for a few days.’ The notes also advised there was a deceased person and several dead dogs inside the home. When officers arrived, they found Robert R. Baker, 39, and several dogs dead inside the home. The bodies of the individual and dogs were already in the stages of decomposition, indicating they had been dead for days.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO