2 injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting, ‘return of gunfire’: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday, officers came to the 900 block of East 3rd Street after getting a report of multiple gunshots in the area. At the scene, police found no victims or suspects. However, […]
Kernersville police searching for teen after shooting on East Bodenhamer Street
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after identifying two teens they say were involved in a shooting during an argument last week. According to Kernersville Police Department, officers were called to East Bodenhamer Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, about a shooting. Two teens, later identified as Simir Miller, 19, of Walkertown, and […]
abc45.com
Kernersville Shooting Update, Two Suspects Named
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Police have identified two males from the September 18th shooting on East Bodenhamer Street. 19-year-old Simir Miller of Walkertown and 18-year-old Nehemiah Chandler of Winston-Salem are both wanted for this crime that ended in one shot with non-life threatening injuries. Miller was found and apprehended...
abc45.com
Man Discovered Dead in House with Several Dogs
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday evening, High Point Police responded to 916-A Amos Street to assist with an EMS call. The notes in the call advised ‘someone had been there for a few days.’ The notes also advised there was a deceased person and several dead dogs inside the home. When officers arrived, they found Robert R. Baker, 39, and several dogs dead inside the home. The bodies of the individual and dogs were already in the stages of decomposition, indicating they had been dead for days.
Woman and grandmother found shot to death in Asheboro home
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police said two women were found shot to death on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Hamlin Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Fatima Alston, who lived there, dead from a gunshot wound. They also found the body of 33-year-old Tiona Sesmas.
abc45.com
Thomasville Man Arrested After Foot Pursuit
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man, Quadarius Jermaine McIntosh, is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a brief foot pursuit. On Tuesday, officers approached McIntosh, 27, sitting on a front porch of a residence on Mary James Avenue. With an active arrest...
abc45.com
Teen Missing in Alamance County
GRAHAM, N.C. — Aidan James Napolitano, 16, was last seen on Sunday at his residence on Bragg Trail around 4:30 P.M. Aidan has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5`9`` tall and 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark/black cargo shorts, orange-grey Nike sneakers, and a red cross tattoo on left forearm.
abc45.com
Two people found dead inside their homes in High Point late last night
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are investigating two homicides that happened last night. Two dead bodies were found inside of their home but on the opposite side of town. Leaving one person injured and several dogs dead. One neighbor said this was a chilling discovery. “It’s crazy,...
alamancenews.com
“Hanging out” turns deadly; two teens stand accused of first degree murder of two other teens
14- and 17-year-old teens remain in custody; future court dates set for Oct. 4 & 11. Two juveniles charged with first-degree murder will remain in secure custody, after two separate hearings in juvenile court Tuesday morning. Both are charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the double-homicide which took place near Graham Village Apartments at 901 East Hanover Road on the edge of Graham (near Burlington and the town of Haw River) on August 25.
WXII 12
Trooper involved in Yadkin crash
YADKIN, N.C. — A state trooper was involved in a crash in Yadkin County on Wednesday morning. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 421 near exit 21 in Hamptonville. Highway Patrol said a trooper driving south hit a vehicle from behind. The trooper's vehicle ended up on the...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: One shot at home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
Why suspect in North Carolina teen murders has not been identified
“We cannot afford a misstep this close to the goal line," said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
WXII 12
Burlington police investigating theft
BURLINGTON, N.C. — In the early hours of Friday, Sept. 23, the Burlington Police Department received a report of stolen goods from Sustainable Alamance. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. They responded to the address on North Church Street. Surveillance video revealed two or three men taking...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Convicted arsonist charged in 2 fatal fires at NC boarding houses. The homes catered to people with disabilities.
A Winston-Salem man has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson after fires destroyed two boarding houses that catered to people with disabilities. Two tenants died, one at each home. Russell Edwards Marshall, 68, was charged on Monday and was being held in the Forsyth County jail with bond...
Rockingham County man who killed his mother when he was 16 to be released from prison
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A man who shot and killed his sleeping mother when he was a teenager is about to be released from prison. After serving more than 28 years of a life sentence for second-degree murder, Brian K. Weeks will be freed by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the […]
Caught on camera: Suspects try to kick in door of NC family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
Funeral being held for 18-year-old Devin Clark who was killed in Orange County
Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to Devin Clark, who was killed on an Orange County trail.
WXII 12
Four cars involved in crash near Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed there was a multi-vehicle crash in Forsyth County, Wednesday evening. Watch more headlines in the video above. The crash involved two box trucks among four total vehicles, and happened at 6:21 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol confirmed there...
Thomasville neighbors concerned about reckless driving
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeding, passing school buses and not stopping at some stop signs are some of the biggest concerns for people living along Meadow Lark Lane and Falling Creek Drive in Thomasville. They say they want to see something done to slow down drivers before someone gets seriously hurt. Our crews spotted at […]
WXII 12
Fire destroys mother-daughter cafe in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Fire officials said the cause of today's fire is still under investigation. Brooker T's Cafe just opened up in May, but now it will have to re-open. Less than half a year after its opening, its owners are already facing a massive challenge. It caught fire...
