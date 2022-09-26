ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

abc45.com

Kernersville Shooting Update, Two Suspects Named

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Police have identified two males from the September 18th shooting on East Bodenhamer Street. 19-year-old Simir Miller of Walkertown and 18-year-old Nehemiah Chandler of Winston-Salem are both wanted for this crime that ended in one shot with non-life threatening injuries. Miller was found and apprehended...
abc45.com

Man Discovered Dead in House with Several Dogs

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday evening, High Point Police responded to 916-A Amos Street to assist with an EMS call. The notes in the call advised ‘someone had been there for a few days.’ The notes also advised there was a deceased person and several dead dogs inside the home. When officers arrived, they found Robert R. Baker, 39, and several dogs dead inside the home. The bodies of the individual and dogs were already in the stages of decomposition, indicating they had been dead for days.
WFMY NEWS2

Woman and grandmother found shot to death in Asheboro home

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police said two women were found shot to death on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Hamlin Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Fatima Alston, who lived there, dead from a gunshot wound. They also found the body of 33-year-old Tiona Sesmas.
abc45.com

Thomasville Man Arrested After Foot Pursuit

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man, Quadarius Jermaine McIntosh, is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a brief foot pursuit. On Tuesday, officers approached McIntosh, 27, sitting on a front porch of a residence on Mary James Avenue. With an active arrest...
abc45.com

Teen Missing in Alamance County

GRAHAM, N.C. — Aidan James Napolitano, 16, was last seen on Sunday at his residence on Bragg Trail around 4:30 P.M. Aidan has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5`9`` tall and 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark/black cargo shorts, orange-grey Nike sneakers, and a red cross tattoo on left forearm.
alamancenews.com

“Hanging out” turns deadly; two teens stand accused of first degree murder of two other teens

14- and 17-year-old teens remain in custody; future court dates set for Oct. 4 & 11. Two juveniles charged with first-degree murder will remain in secure custody, after two separate hearings in juvenile court Tuesday morning. Both are charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the double-homicide which took place near Graham Village Apartments at 901 East Hanover Road on the edge of Graham (near Burlington and the town of Haw River) on August 25.
WXII 12

Trooper involved in Yadkin crash

YADKIN, N.C. — A state trooper was involved in a crash in Yadkin County on Wednesday morning. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 421 near exit 21 in Hamptonville. Highway Patrol said a trooper driving south hit a vehicle from behind. The trooper's vehicle ended up on the...
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: One shot at home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
WXII 12

Burlington police investigating theft

BURLINGTON, N.C. — In the early hours of Friday, Sept. 23, the Burlington Police Department received a report of stolen goods from Sustainable Alamance. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. They responded to the address on North Church Street. Surveillance video revealed two or three men taking...
CBS 17

Caught on camera: Suspects try to kick in door of NC family

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WXII 12

Four cars involved in crash near Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed there was a multi-vehicle crash in Forsyth County, Wednesday evening. Watch more headlines in the video above. The crash involved two box trucks among four total vehicles, and happened at 6:21 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol confirmed there...
FOX8 News

Thomasville neighbors concerned about reckless driving

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeding, passing school buses and not stopping at some stop signs are some of the biggest concerns for people living along Meadow Lark Lane and Falling Creek Drive in Thomasville. They say they want to see something done to slow down drivers before someone gets seriously hurt. Our crews spotted at […]
WXII 12

Fire destroys mother-daughter cafe in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Fire officials said the cause of today's fire is still under investigation. Brooker T's Cafe just opened up in May, but now it will have to re-open. Less than half a year after its opening, its owners are already facing a massive challenge. It caught fire...
