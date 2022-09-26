Royal Asian Bistro to Make its Debut in Orange City

Royal Asian Bistro will soon make its debut in Orange City , according to a recent filing with the State of Florida and confirmed to What Now Orlando by co-owners Jin Long & Sally Long .

The restaurant will be located within the Crown Center Plaza shopping center at 2560 Enterprise Road in Orange City , near restaurants such as Taco Bell and Olive Garden.

Mrs. Long tells What Now Orlando that the restaurant is currently in the construction phase and that delays in the permitting process have caused uncertainty in regards to the opening date. However, Long confidently expects an opening date sometime in 2023.

Royal Asian Bistro will provide a wide range of Asian cuisine offerings, ranging from Japanese, Thai and Chinese dishes and will be indoor-seating only. As much of the restaurant’s specific plans are in flux, the co-owners were not able to provide more specific details.

