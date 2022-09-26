ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

fox5atlanta.com

When, where will Ian make landfall in Georgia?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents in southern and coastal areas of Georgia anxiously anticipate the looming storm. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian's arrival. Hurricane...
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: Potential impact on Georgia

Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida and the storms path will determine just what effects will be felt across Georgia. Watches are already in effect for parts of the Georgia coast. If the storm stays to the east, metro Atlanta will see less severe impacts.
WTGS

Georgia Power crews prepared for Hurricane Ian response

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials invited representatives from Georgia Power to speak at a press conference Wednesday regarding preparedness for incoming Hurricane Ian. The external affairs manager for Georgia Power, Swann Seiler, said they have been monitoring the storm's movements and are in a constant state...
WALB 10

South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
WJCL

Ian's track shifts east, what it means for impacts in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry

Hurricane Ian is a powerful category 3 storm that is tracking towards the west or southwest coast of Florida. Once Ian makes landfall, the storm is expected to track to the northeast and may enter the southwest Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. The shift to the east in Ian's track may alter some of the impacts for coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry by Thursday night and Friday.
WTGS

Gov. Kemp providing update on Hurricane Ian from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp will hold a press conference on Thursday at Savannah International Airport to provide an update on the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian. Gov. Kemp will be joined by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) Director Chris Stallings and other local...
WTGS

Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency ahead of Ian impacts

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency order in Georgia ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian later in the week. Officials said as the storm moves through the state starting on Friday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible. The State of Emergency will go into effect on Thursday at 7 a.m. and expire at midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.
GEORGIA STATE

