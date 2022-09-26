Read full article on original website
Related
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
fox5atlanta.com
When, where will Ian make landfall in Georgia?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents in southern and coastal areas of Georgia anxiously anticipate the looming storm. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian's arrival. Hurricane...
Georgia farmers scramble to save harvests as Hurricane Ian approaches
South Georgia farmers, still stung by Hurricane Michael four years ago, are keeping wary eyes on the skies as Hurricane Ian approaches.
LIVE UPDATES: Ian weakens to Category 3 hurricane as it moves inland
ATLANTA — As powerful Hurricane Ian delivers a catastrophic blow Florida coast, Georgians are bracing for possible impacts later this week. The latest projections show that Hurricane Ian will cross over Florida and make a second landfall as a tropical storm near Savannah early Friday afternoon. We have crews...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian expected to have local impacts on Georgia over the weekend
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified Wednesday morning as it moved closer to the southwest Florida coast. Ian is currently a major hurricane packing 155-mph winds with gusts up to 190 mph. That is 2 mph shy of a Category 5. The eyewall of Ian is about 56 miles away from Charlotte...
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: Potential impact on Georgia
Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida and the storms path will determine just what effects will be felt across Georgia. Watches are already in effect for parts of the Georgia coast. If the storm stays to the east, metro Atlanta will see less severe impacts.
WTGS
Georgia Power crews prepared for Hurricane Ian response
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials invited representatives from Georgia Power to speak at a press conference Wednesday regarding preparedness for incoming Hurricane Ian. The external affairs manager for Georgia Power, Swann Seiler, said they have been monitoring the storm's movements and are in a constant state...
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Ian is a major hurricane, with sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course
LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
WJCL
Ian's track shifts east, what it means for impacts in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry
Hurricane Ian is a powerful category 3 storm that is tracking towards the west or southwest coast of Florida. Once Ian makes landfall, the storm is expected to track to the northeast and may enter the southwest Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. The shift to the east in Ian's track may alter some of the impacts for coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry by Thursday night and Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia National Fairgrounds becomes temporary horse shelter for Hurricane Ian
PERRY, Ga. - The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is opening up to house about 250 horses being moved out of the path of Hurricane Ian. Stall reservations will be open on a first come, first served basis. Appropriate paperwork and proof of a negative Coggins test will be required.
WTGS
Gov. Kemp providing update on Hurricane Ian from Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp will hold a press conference on Thursday at Savannah International Airport to provide an update on the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian. Gov. Kemp will be joined by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) Director Chris Stallings and other local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTGS
Georgia Power releases tips for customers ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts in the state
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power announced it is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and said they are readying to restore power as quickly and safely as possible in the event of outages. As the company continues to prepare, it released some tips for its customers in hurricane preparedness. The...
WTVM
Ga. Mortgage Assistance Program: Millions of dollars available to homeowners
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been almost 3 years and we are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. Just like some covid symptoms, one thing that might still linger from the virus is the impact of people losing income during the pandemic. That loss has cost some people their homes, but now there is help available.
UGA researchers working to return prehistoric fish to Georgia waters
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Researchers with the University of Georgia are working to a fish back to local rivers. The fish can live to more than 100 years and looks like something out of Jurassic Park. Lake Sturgeon can grow to several feet in length. Once native to our...
"Largely Resolved" Issues Blocking Georgia Residents' Access To $350
Many Georgia residents are to receive $350 from the state. But there was a problem with the payment method. A report says it is an ongoing issue, and most of it has gotten resolved.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. The Coastal Health District...
WTGS
Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency ahead of Ian impacts
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency order in Georgia ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian later in the week. Officials said as the storm moves through the state starting on Friday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible. The State of Emergency will go into effect on Thursday at 7 a.m. and expire at midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 0