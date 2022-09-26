Read full article on original website
Related
FIFA 23: How to spot a Walkout while opening FUT packs
If you have spent valuable coins or FIFA Points on a player pack in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), you naturally hope for the best possible result: a player with a high rating. As in past editions, there is a method in FIFA 23 to recognize a so-called Walkout early on based on the pack animations. This raises the tension when you open up packs to the next level and can provide some additional spice to the popular game mode.
FIFA 23: How To Turn Off Negative Commentary
It's easy to think that each new generation of "FIFA" is more or less the same game, except with updated player rosters, gameplay, and graphics, but the truth is that there's a lot more to it than that. The developers at EA work hard with each consecutive generation to introduce new features and customization options to offer players the best gameplay experience possible. This is why the franchise has remained on top for decades despite growing competition and controversies related to its use of loot boxes. "FIFA 22" changed the series by instituting cross-play and allowing players to turn it on or off through the settings. This made it so that the option was present for those who wanted it and toggleable for players that didn't want to utilize the features. The brand new "FIFA 23" also reportedly has this capability and adds several new features.
‘FIFA 23’ review: EA’s last dance defines their football legacy
It’s an odd feeling to play FIFA 23 knowing it's the final instalment in EA’s football game dynasty. I’ve played the series on and off since FIFA 2000, so it’s one of my longest running gaming relationships, as stupid as that may sound. So, the question on my lips before playing was would the series end on a high?
BBC
Wales v Poland: Four charged over flares at match
Four people have been charged with possessing a firework or flare Wales' Nations League match against Poland. The arrests were made in the away end at Cardiff City Stadium where Poland fans were housed for Sunday's game. South Wales Police said the men, from Blackpool, Staines, Liverpool and Bridgewater will...
Comments / 0