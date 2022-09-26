ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
WCJB

Starke police help residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Starke police officers are helping prepare for hurricane Ian before the storm comes closer. The Starke Police Department posted these pictures of officers helping get sandbags on the outside of some people’s homes. Some areas in Starke are prone to flooding.
WCJB

More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
News4Jax.com

Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala provides flood safety tips for residents

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Ocala is providing several safety tips for residents to ensure that they are prepared and informed as the storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, the City of Ocala Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, recommends that residents take the following actions to remain safe and keep property losses to a minimum:
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
WCJB

Derelict boat removed before Hurricane Ian

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit was on cleanup duty after a derelict boat was left near a bridge ahead of Hurricane Ian. The boat was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge causing concern the boat could damage the bridge during the storm.
iheart.com

Clay County, Florida Emergency Management

This is Superintendent David Broskie with an update on the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian on our school district. District leadership is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian around the clock alongside our partners at Clay County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and local meteorologists. Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters, we are closing schools and district offices for Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30. After school activities and athletics will continue as normal for today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
WCJB

Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE - Many North Central Florida Locations are offering free sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The sandbags can be used at the point of entry in a home to reduce the likelihood of flooding. The locations are listed below. Some are self-service. Gilchrist County sandbag...
