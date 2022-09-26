Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
WCJB
Starke police help residents prepare for Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Starke police officers are helping prepare for hurricane Ian before the storm comes closer. The Starke Police Department posted these pictures of officers helping get sandbags on the outside of some people’s homes. Some areas in Starke are prone to flooding.
WCJB
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
WCJB
West Port High School transitions into a special needs shelter as Hurricane Ian approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - West Port High School was transitioned into a special needs shelter on Tuesday. Those who are in need of medical assistance or have disabilities can find shelter on the Ocala campus. They must go through screening, registration, and a medical assessment before being admitted. Shelter officials...
ocala-news.com
Special needs shelter opens at West Port High School, additional shelters opening on September 28
Marion County Public Schools and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management have announced multiple shelter locations in preparation for Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, September 27 at 5 p.m., Emergency Management will open a special needs shelter at West Port High School (3733 SW 80th Avenue in...
WCJB
More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
WCJB
‘We feel safe at home’:Some Putnam County residents won’t take shelter for Hurricane Ian
Interlachen, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Emergency Management Officials recommended that residents who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate and seek shelter as Hurricane Ian heads to North Central Florida. Some Interalchen residents took shelter at Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Elementary while other residents said they feel safer at home.
WCJB
North Central Florida counties activate phone numbers for storm information
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is urging people to stay informed by contacting information phone lines. Alachua County residents can dial 311 for any questions and also for rumor control. If the 311 number does not work, residents can also call 352-264-6557. Bradford County emergency operations can be reached...
Citrus County issues mandatory evacuation for Zone A
Citrus County Commissioners have issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
News4Jax.com
Columbia County to distribute sandbags
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala provides flood safety tips for residents
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Ocala is providing several safety tips for residents to ensure that they are prepared and informed as the storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, the City of Ocala Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, recommends that residents take the following actions to remain safe and keep property losses to a minimum:
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
WCJB
Derelict boat removed before Hurricane Ian
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit was on cleanup duty after a derelict boat was left near a bridge ahead of Hurricane Ian. The boat was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge causing concern the boat could damage the bridge during the storm.
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Airport operations affected as Hurricane Ian moves closer to North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several flights have been canceled at Gainesville Regional Airport. American Airlines canceled flights today and tomorrow, with plans to resume operations Friday. . Delta has canceled all flights until Friday. . As a result, the airport will be closed during severe weather.
WCJB
FPL processing thousands of out of state crews in Lake City in-route to Hurricane Ian
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The thousands of trucks on the way to Southwest Florida to help in the recovery effort once Hurricane Ian makes landfall must stop at one location before they continue. Florida Power and Light set up their processing site for out of state power-line crews at...
iheart.com
Clay County, Florida Emergency Management
This is Superintendent David Broskie with an update on the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian on our school district. District leadership is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian around the clock alongside our partners at Clay County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and local meteorologists. Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters, we are closing schools and district offices for Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30. After school activities and athletics will continue as normal for today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
WCJB
Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE - Many North Central Florida Locations are offering free sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The sandbags can be used at the point of entry in a home to reduce the likelihood of flooding. The locations are listed below. Some are self-service. Gilchrist County sandbag...
