radionwtn.com
UCMS Puts Up Gallant Fight in Bowl Game
Those two adjectives best summed up the feelings of everyone wearing Purple and Gold Tuesday night as the Union City Middle School football team closed its season with a heartbreaking 20-18 loss to Crockett County in an NWMSAA bowl game at South Gibson County High School. The Tornadoes won every...
atozsports.com
Comments from Vols senior should ease a major concern that Tennessee fans had after Florida game
There’s been some concern from Tennessee Vols fans that the team will suffer a letdown against LSU after beating Florida this past weekend. Tennessee’s players certainly enjoyed the win. Some players have even posted content on social media that pokes fun at the Gators. UT’s players might be...
radionwtn.com
Moss & Mobbs Selected To All-District Team
Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s Sh’Nyla Moss and Emma Mobbs were selected to the all-district middle school softball team Saturday. The Lady Tornadoes saw their season end in the league’s postseason tournament following a 13-3 first-round loss to Crockett County. Moss hit .385 and scored a team-high...
atozsports.com
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
radionwtn.com
Former UTM Athletic Director Phil Dane Passes Away
The University of Tennessee at Martin is saddened to announce the passing of Phil Dane, who dedicated 41 years of service in a variety of roles on campus. He was 68 years old. A Martin native who lived in Memphis in recent years, Dane landed his first of many positions at UT Martin in 1979. His job titles included internal auditor, director of financial affairs and assistant vice chancellor for business and finance before he was elevated to the role of vice chancellor for business and finance in 1987. He was appointed as the university’s director of intercollegiate athletics by Chancellor Philip Conn in 2000, a position he held until Dec. 31, 2013. Following his retirement, he returned to campus as a student-engagement consultant from 2014-19.
radionwtn.com
Patricia Perry Austin
Ms. Patricia Perry Austin, 65, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, passed away September 25, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born Monday, May 27, 1957, in Clarksville, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Lonnie Thomas Perry, Sr and Darlene Whitworth Austin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Lonnie Thomas Perry, Jr. and Randy William Perry.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
radionwtn.com
Robin Shobe
Robin Shobe, 53, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence. Robin Shobe was born Sunday, November 10, 1968, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Jerry (Martha) Shobe and the late Pat Schell Shobe. She married Don Brewer Saturday, November 30, 2013. He preceded her in death Monday, December 28, 2020.
radionwtn.com
Revel To Appear As David Crockett At Genealogy Dinner
Paris, Tenn.–Rick Revel of Paris will be appearing in buckskins at the Henry County Genealogy Society Dinner–as both David Crockett and his son John Crockett. The dinner is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 27 at Tom’s Restaurant. The dinner is set at 6 p.m., with the...
radionwtn.com
Wanda Mae Lenz
Ms. Wanda Mae Lenz, 88, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away September 25, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born in Trigg County, Kentucky, the beloved daughter of the late Hobert and Grace Henry Colson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband: Cleve Ronald Lenz and loving daughter: Bridgete Dortch.
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
Williamson County Schools ranked third best in state
Several Middle Tennessee school districts have been ranked as the best in the state.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Ranking all Montgomery County football teams midway through the 2022 season
Remember before the season when I ranked all the Montgomery County-area football teams?. Well, after each school has played six games, plenty has changed. We’re a bit past the midway point of the 2022 season, so it feels like the right time to revisit those rankings and shuffle them.
WSMV
Daejin Advanced Materials to invest $10.2 million to add operations in Stewart Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, state officials and Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. officials announced Tuesday the company will establish its second U.S. manufacturing and processing facility in Stewart County. The company will invest $10.2 million to establish the facility in a portion of the Stewart-Houston Industrial...
radionwtn.com
Helen Elizabeth White
Helen Elizabeth White, 84, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 in Nashville. Helen Elizabeth White was born Wednesday, December 22, 1937, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late William Walker Vaughn and Nina Elizabeth Taylor Vaughn. She married John Lawson Page Friday, March 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death Friday, September 23, 1988. She married Joe E. White Thursday, April 26, 1990, and he preceded her in death Tuesday, November 11, 2008.
radionwtn.com
Linda Joy Solomon
Linda Joy Solomon, 71, of Paris, Tennessee, Monday, September 26, 2022 at AHC. She was born Monday, January 15, 1951, in Placerville, California, to James Louis Robinson and Lylia Ruth Turnboo Robinson, who both preceded her in death. Linda’s affectionately known as “Momo” children (or grandchildren) were the pride and...
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
