Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Tobias Harris discusses changing positions for Sixers with PJ Tucker on board
CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers went out and got busy in the offseason, bringing in PJ Tucker fairly quickly in free agency. The addition brings toughness and an ability to contribute at both ends, but it also means Tobias Harris has to change positions again. Harris, a natural...
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Is The Only Player In NBA History To Have A Winning Record Against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are widely regarded as the three best players to ever play in the NBA. The three superstars were the faces of the NBA during their respective primes and had an unforgettable impact on the league. While MJ and Kobe have retired from the...
James Harden, Joel Embiid give their thoughts on Sixers adding PJ Tucker
CAMDEN, N.J. — The reason the Philadelphia 76ers went out and added tougher players such as PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. is the team needed some better supporting players around their star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. The goals were obvious. They needed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
Montrezl Harrell, other additions react to joining Sixers in the offseason
CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers knew what they had to address in the offseason as their additions were all focused on toughness and adding two-way players to the roster. There have been too many times when the Sixers came up short in both of those departments. President Daryl Morey and...
JJ Redick getting significantly expanded role with ESPN
ESPN appears to think it has a rising star on its hands after giving JJ Redick a significantly expanded role in NBA coverage for the upcoming season. ESPN announced Monday that Redick signed a multi-year contract with the network that will see his responsibilities increase. The 15-year NBA veteran, whose first season of media work was last year, will take on an increased role as a game analyst, and will also become a bigger part of the network’s NBA Draft coverage.
Yardbarker
Could Los Angeles Trade Anthony Davis?
It’s been two seasons since the LeBron James and Anthony Davis superstar duo led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 2020 NBA Championship. Given how the team has performed since then, it feels much longer, with the Lakers limping into the playoffs in 2021 and missing them altogether in 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC30 Fresno
'Stronger' Kawhi Leonard ready to start training camp with rest of LA Clippers this week
PLAYA VISTA, Calif. -- Kawhi Leonard said he "definitely got a lot stronger" after a season off and is ready to start training camp when the LA Clippers open practice on Tuesday. In his first comments since media day prior to last season, Leonard said he is good to go...
ABC30 Fresno
'We want to contain, contest and control': Lakers coach Darvin Ham sets expectations at first pra...
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Darvin Ham gathered his players in the film room before his first official practice as a coach in hopes of establishing an identity for his team -- and for himself. "I wasn't going to dare show any Milwaukee Bucks clips," Ham said Tuesday after the Los...
ABC30 Fresno
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to BTS member Suga
It appears the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and K-Pop boy band sensations will continue to blossom this season. The No. 3 on the Warriors' roster typically belongs to Jordan Poole, but Suga, a member of the K-Pop band BTS, posted a photo of him holding up a custom Warriors jersey that received over a million likes. It also received a response from Stephen Curry.
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 11
Badly needing to build momentum with the playoffs nearing, the Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on March 22, 2007. The Grizzlies were a terrible team, but they had a star big man by the name of Pau Gasol, and thus they wouldn’t go down easily.
ABC30 Fresno
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis says undisclosed wrist injury hurt long-range shooting last season
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- On the Los Angeles Lakers' road to the title in 2020, Anthony Davis showed the full versatility of his game, shooting close to 40% from 3 in the playoffs in the NBA bubble. Last season, Davis' outside shot fell off a cliff, with his 3-point percentage...
Daryl Morey, Sixers explain their offseason additions of PJ Tucker, others
CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers had a very busy offseason, adding players who they believe will help them in their quest for a title. After falling in the second round of the 2022 playoffs, the Sixers quickly identified multiple needs. They needed toughness. They needed shooting, and they needed players who can carry their weight at both ends of the floor in order to complement their star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden.
NBA
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star
CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
ABC30 Fresno
Forbes: LA Clippers' Steve Ballmer richest owner in pro sports
The LA Clippers finished ninth in the Western Conference last season and ended their season by losing twice in the NBA play-in tournament, but their owner is staying on top. For the eighth consecutive year, Steve Ballmer is ranked as the richest owner in professional sports, according to Forbes. Ballmer,...
De'Anthony Melton draws high praise for defense at Sixers training camp
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The first move of the offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers was made on draft night in June when they sent Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that brought De’Anthony Melton to Philadelphia. The Sixers liked Melton for his ability at both ends...
CBS Sports
San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 NBA preview: Keldon Johnson set for surge; tank for Victor Wembanyama underway
The San Antonio Spurs are in position to properly tank for the first time since the start of the Tim Duncan era. Will they do it? It's hard to imagine a Gregg Popovich team overtly throwing in the towel, but the ability to draft Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-2 talent many consider to be a generational prospect, could be at stake. Either way, the Spurs don't project as a very good team. This season is about development and another lottery pick -- maybe the lottery pick -- in 2023.
Comments / 0