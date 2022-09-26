Arsenal news LIVE: Fabregas SLAMS modern day managers, Gunners injury crisis, Alex Baena linked – latest updates

FORMER Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has criticised modern day managers for not being 'open to dialogue' like Arsene Wenger.

The Spanish star believes that coaches have more of a 'you do what I say' approach to situations and claimed that Wenger was very 'open' with communications.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's highly-anticipated North London derby against Tottenham is fast approaching, but the Gunners could have as many as EIGHT players unavailable.

Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu all returned early from international duty.

While, Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and Ben White will need to be assessed ahead of the huge match.

And Arsenal continue to be linked with Alex Baena as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad.

Ex-Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has criticised modern managers for not having open communication with their players.

Fabregas told the Daily Mail: "I always spoke up, gave my opinion, I've had discussions with players, with coaches, always in a constructive way. Giving your honest opinion.

"Arsene was always very open with communication, very open to dialogue - 'What do you think about this?' – asking questions. He was always testing you mentally.

"Nowadays, the coaches are not like that. They are more 'It's me, you do what I say and that's it'.

"You have no say. It's a way for them to protect themselves, for them not to be having to give explanations to anyone. They make their decisions. Whoever likes it likes it, if not, you're out.

"This is the way it is going with modern managers. I was brought up in another environment, with Arsene with [Vicente] Del Bosque.

"That's how I was and that's how I will be. Always with respect, but giving it how I think."

Meanwhile, Arsenal's squad is being stretched to its limits in the build-up to Saturday’s crucial North London derby.

Injury prone stars Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Takerhiro Tomiyasu all returned early from international duty while Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss Ukraine’s Nations League decider on Tuesday.

Martin Odegaard and Ben White are being closely monitored after struggling with niggles while Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny have already been ruled out for Spurs’ visit to the Emirates at the weekend.

It leaves Gunners boss Mikel Arteta already sweating over his options less than two months into the season.

And the persistent injury problems are already causing concerns at the club over the depth of their squad and their ability to maintain a title challenge.

Kidd on North London derby

It feels as disorientating as watching Tony Adams in sequins on Strictly Come Dancing, writes SunSport's Dave Kidd

But on Saturday, we’ll witness a North London derby between two teams with genuine ambitions of challenging for the title.

This is a rivalry so intense that 47,000 watched their Women’s Super League clash at the weekend.

But for the first time in six years, Arsenal v Tottenham is a truly elite Premier League fixture, rather than a local squabble of little interest north of Watford.

Last year’s derbies were two of the most one-sided home wins you’ll ever see — when Nuno Espirito Santo’s Spurs were demolished at the Emirates and Arsenal choked with Champions League football up for grabs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May.

This one promises to be different with Arsenal top and unbeaten Spurs in third.

Cech tops Prem clean sheet list

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has the record for the most Premier League clean sheets with 202.

The legendary stopper played 443 times in the league and made 1,005 saves.

He was part of the Chelsea 2004/05 squad that won the title under Jose Mourinho with a record breaking defence.

Cech played a huge role in the successes that year keeping 25 clean sheets and he conceded just 15 across the campaign - both records still stand today.

Legendary Arsenal keeper David Seaman is also up at the top of the list in fourth.

Saka shines for England

Bukayo Saka was the star player for England against Germany this evening, writes SunSport's Etienne Fermie.

The Arsenal man was given a 9/10 despite only coming on for Phil Foden in the 66th minute.

He set up Mount's equaliser and was generally a threat throughout.

Saka as superb after coming off the bench for England against Germany Credit: Getty

England 3-3 Germany

England and Germany have played out a thoroughly entertaining 3-3 draw at Wembley.

Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz gave the visitors a 2-0 lead.

But strikes from Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane looked to have turned things around for Gareth Southgate's men.

Then Nick Pope's error gifted Havertz an equaliser, with the two sides seeing out a draw in the closing stages.

Oh no!

Nick Pope fumbles a routine effort and Kai Havertz taps home for his second and Germany's third.

A nightmare moment for the Newcastle keeper and we're all square once more.

England have completed the turnaround!

Jude Bellingham is fouled in the box and the referee points to the spot after another VAR check.

Captain Harry Kane steps up and blasts the penalty into the top corner!

What a comeback!

England are level in double quick time!

The two substitutes combine as Saka slips away from a couple of challenges and feeds Mount who curls a brilliant effort in at the near post.

Two goals in three minutes and what an introduction from Saka and Mount!

Saka on for England

Just before Germany's second goal, Arsenal man Bukayo Saka was brought into the fold by Gareth Southgate.

He came on for Phil Foden, while Mason Mount replaced Raheem Sterling.

Saka is playing on the right of front three which also features Mount and Harry Kane.

England hit straight back and it's Luke Shaw!

The Manchester United left-back finds himself at the back post with time to take it down and fire beyond Ter Stegen.

Wembley is alive!

Germany have doubled their lead against England at Wembley.

Maguire was once again caught on the ball and the visitors broke up the other end.

They eventually find Havertz on the edge of the box and the Chelsea forward whips a delicious effort into the top corner.

Silence at Wembley.

Germany have taken the lead against England at Wembley.

Harry Maguire gave the ball away in a dangerous area and then proceeded to foul Jamal Musiala.

After a VAR check, the referee pointed to the spot and Ilkay Gundogan dispatched the penalty past Nick Pope.

Half-time: England 0-0 Germany

It's another 45 minutes without a goal for England, but they have looked improve against Germany.

Raheem Sterling has come close on a couple of occasions, while Harry Kane also saw an ambitious effort loop just wide.

The hosts have been the better team at Wembley, but it remains goalless in London.

Vlahovic move dead in the water

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists there is nothing in the latest speculation linking Dusan Vlahovic with Arsenal.

The journalist was quick to dismiss the rumours that have resurfaced following the forward’s poor start to the season with Juventus.

The Gunners were in for the Serbian striker back in January, only for the player to snub the Premier League in favour of a move to the Serie A giants.

But while his time in Turin began brightly, Vlahovic is now experiencing a difficult spell as Max Allegri’s team falter in Serie A.

However, speaking on Twitter, Romano said: "At the moment there’s absolutely nothing between Dusan Vlahovic and Arsenal.

"We can’t predict the future but as of now there’s not even a direct contact."

Arsenal Women break record

Arsenal Women have become the first team in Women's Super League history to keep eight clean sheets in a row.

What a feat!

3-0 v Brighton

5-0 v Leicester

3-0 v Everton

7-0 v Aston Villa

3-0 v Tottenham

2-0 v West Ham

4-0 v Brighton

4-0 v Tottenham

Van Basten on Arsenal

Marco van Basten has praised the style of Arsenal's football following their impressive start to the season.

The Dutch legend said: "Arsenal are the most beautiful club in England.

"At Man City and Chelsea, they will never have that class and style."

England vs Germany team news

Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka both on the bench for England this evening.

England XI: Pope, James, Stones, Dier, Maguire, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice, Foden, Kane, Sterling.

Germany XI: Ter Stegen, Hofmann, Sule, Kehrer, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Musiala, Schlotterbeck, Sane, Havertz.

Arsenal’s next five games

Arsenal return to action against bitter rivals Tottenham next Saturday lunchtime.

But who do they face after that? Here are their next five games in all competitions.

Tottenham (H) – October 1

Bodo/Glimt (H) – October 6

Liverpool (H) – October 9

Bodo/Glimt (A) – October 13

Leeds (A) – October 16

Injury worries for Arsenal

Arsenal's squad is being stretched to its limits in the build-up to Saturday’s crucial North London derby.

Injury prone stars Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu all returned early from international duty while Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss Ukraine’s Nations League decider on Tuesday.

Martin Odegaard and Ben White are being closely monitored after struggling with niggles while Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny have already been ruled out for Spurs’ visit to the Emirates at the weekend.

It leaves Gunners boss Mikel Arteta already sweating over his options less than two months into the season.

And the persistent injury problems are already causing concerns at the club over the depth of their squad and their ability to maintain a title challenge.

Arsenal's England starters this evening?

Arsenal have two players in contention for a place in England's starting line-up this evening.

Aaron Ramsdale will be hoping to start in goal ahead of Nick Pope and Dean Henderson.

Bukayo Saka will also be keen to keep his place from the 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday.

More from Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas has also opened up about how Arsene Wenger used to test his players mentally.

He told the Daily Mail: "I always spoke up, gave my opinion, I've had discussions with players, with coaches, always in a constructive way. Giving your honest opinion.

"Arsene was always very open with communication, very open to dialogue - 'What do you think about this?' – asking questions. He was always testing you mentally.

"Nowadays, the coaches are not like that. They are more 'It's me, you do what I say and that's it'."

Fabregas eyes coaching future

Former Arsenal and Chelsea hero Cesc Fabregas is cutting his coaching teeth in Italy's second tier.

The World Cup-winning Spaniard made his playing debut for Como against Brescia last month.

The midfielder is working on his Uefa coaching badges at Serie B side and says his journey towards the dug-out has been influenced by the great managers he has worked under.

He told SportsMail: "[Modern managers] make their decisions and whoever likes it likes it. If not, you're out. This is the way it is going with the modern managers.

"I was brought up in another environment, with Arsene [Wenger], and with [Vicente] Del Bosque. That's how I was and that's how I will be. Always with respect, but giving it how I think."

Huth slams White's England omission

Robert Huth says Ben White's versatility should have helped earn him a place in the latest England squad.

The 24-year-old has been moved from his familiar centre-half role to right-back to accommodate in-form William Saliba at the Gunners but has still impressed for the Prem leaders.

Gareth Southgate's decision not to call-up White for Nations League clashes with Italy and Germany surprised many - including three-time Prem champion Huth, 38.

The German told Ladbrokes: Fanzone: "People have asked questions about that decision to leave him out of this squad and rightly so.

"He's playing out of position, which I actually think is a benefit, to be honest. If you've got a centre-back who can play out of position on the right-hand side, that's a massive skill."

Odegaard fitness boost for derby

Arsenal have plenty of injury worries ahead of the North London derby on Saturday - but they had one big boost over the weekend.

Midfield talisman Martin Odegaard missed the 3-0 win at Brentford on September 18 through injury.

But the Norway star played in their Nations League clash with Slovenia on Saturday and came through 70 minutes unscathed and will be pushing for start against Spurs in the lunchtime kick-off..

Gunners to revive Torres interest

Having had it confirmed that Arsenal were interested in a summer swoop for Pau Torres, speculation has now begun over a move for namesake Ferran.

According to Caught Offside, Barcelona are prepared to sell the former Manchester City forward, and are hoping that he impresses at this winter's World Cup to help place him in the shop window.

The Gunners supposedly enquired about the 22-year-old earlier this year as they begun improving their attacking options, and he remains a player of interest.

However, the Londoners will face competition from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and even Real Sociedad.

Torres - who can play centrally or out wide - joined Barca from City for a fee in the region of £50m in December 2021.