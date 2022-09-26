▶️ ‘Armed and dangerous’: Man in Klamath Co. abduction case still on loose

Read full article on original website
KDRV
Klamath County Sheriff's Office warns that armed-and-dangerous suspect might look different
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office is warning people today an abduction suspect who's on the loose could be a risk to them. It says 19-year-old Eric Koon could have changed his appearance. The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) also says people who help him could be at risk.
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow, Jackson Co., Sept. 27
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st St. and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Rd. Located at the warehouse property were one firearm and approximately 1,800 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana packaged for transport/sale on the black market. One individual, Yasmany Mesa, age 30, was detained, identified, interviewed, and subsequently lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of; 166.270 Possession of Firearm by Felon (Fel, C); 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana – Person >= 21 – Over 8 Lbs. Usable (Fel, C); 475C.345 Delivery of Marijuana – Over 8 Lbs. Usable in Public Place or Household (Fel, C); and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana – Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Red Blanket address were approximately 2,360 pounds of illegal marijuana, 416 illegal marijuana plants, approximately $17,000.00 US Currency, twelve firearms, and an assortment of trailers and vehicles associated with the illegal marijuana criminal enterprise. Two individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. All illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (AFT) and the OSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. The investigation is ongoing with no further information available for release.
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
Homedale Fire Extinguished before spreading
Klamath County Fire District #1 crews responded to a structure fire on Homedale yesterday afternoon. The fire was extinguished before any adjacent buildings were affected. All occupants were safe and accounted for. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN
At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
Klamath County – PERMANENT ROAD CLOSURE
That portion of Summers Lane that is south of the South Side Bypass. will be permanently closed to all thru traffic beginning Wednesday. Please see the attached vicinity map or click here. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid. delays. For additional questions or concerns, please...
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
State legislators approve nearly $6 million for water emergencies in rural Oregon
State lawmakers granted nearly $6 million to address well water issues in eastern and southern Oregon. The money was approved at a meeting of the state’s legislative Emergency Board on Friday. The board approves emergency expenditures and federal grant applications between legislative sessions. In northeast Oregon, Morrow and Umatilla...
