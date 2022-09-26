ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

▶️ ‘Armed and dangerous’: Man in Klamath Co. abduction case still on loose

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 2 days ago
ARREST WITH GUNS, VEHICLES AND CASH SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (September 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 22, 2022, the OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st. Street and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.
Illegal Marijuana Grow, Jackson Co., Sept. 27

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st St. and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Rd. Located at the warehouse property were one firearm and approximately 1,800 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana packaged for transport/sale on the black market. One individual, Yasmany Mesa, age 30, was detained, identified, interviewed, and subsequently lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of; 166.270 Possession of Firearm by Felon (Fel, C); 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana – Person >= 21 – Over 8 Lbs. Usable (Fel, C); 475C.345 Delivery of Marijuana – Over 8 Lbs. Usable in Public Place or Household (Fel, C); and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana – Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Red Blanket address were approximately 2,360 pounds of illegal marijuana, 416 illegal marijuana plants, approximately $17,000.00 US Currency, twelve firearms, and an assortment of trailers and vehicles associated with the illegal marijuana criminal enterprise. Two individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. All illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (AFT) and the OSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. The investigation is ongoing with no further information available for release.
Homedale Fire Extinguished before spreading

Klamath County Fire District #1 crews responded to a structure fire on Homedale yesterday afternoon. The fire was extinguished before any adjacent buildings were affected. All occupants were safe and accounted for. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
▶️ Missing woman from Chiloquin found; Boyfriend escapes capture

A Klamath County woman who disappeared Tuesday, days after her estranged boyfriend allegedly tried to abduct her by force, was found late Tuesday night. Her boyfriend escaped capture by deputies. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that Molly May Swedenskey was found around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday...
UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN

At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
Suspect Still at Large

At approximately 9:45PM Wednesday evening, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, 19 year old Eric Patrick Koon, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
