Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Ex-Eagles star shows no signs of rust in Cowboys’ debut vs. Giants, keeps ‘ramping it up’
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
Penn State secondary celebrates its ‘No Fly Zone’ for opposing quarterbacks
Daequan Hardy started it over the summer in the Penn State cornerback room. When he made a play on the ball, he started waving his arms, almost like a bird flapping its wings. Soon enough, the rest of the cornerbacks were doing it. Then, other members of defense. And the offense. And some of the coaches — even defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. And a month into the season, the fans at Beaver Stadium have joined in, too.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start
PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson hopes to avoid boo-birds in return to Philadelphia
This Sunday, the surprising AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars travel north to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, one of only two 3-0 teams in the NFL. The Week 3 interconference matchup also marks Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson's return to Philadelphia, Pederson coached the Eagles...
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
Eagles injury report: Latest updates on Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith, more
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was in a position that he has not used to during Wednesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. While the defensive backs were working on their dropbacks and other fundamentals needed to play in the secondary, Slay stood nearby as a spectator, giving some pointers to the younger players.
NBC Sports
Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
FOX Sports
Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it
The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
De'Anthony Melton impressed by new Sixers teammate, Tyrese Maxey
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Philadelphia 76ers made really solid additions in the offseason, bringing in PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. All are expected to add toughness and contributions at both ends of the court while being mainstays in the rotation. On Tuesday, the Sixers came...
Montrezl Harrell, other additions react to joining Sixers in the offseason
CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers knew what they had to address in the offseason as their additions were all focused on toughness and adding two-way players to the roster. There have been too many times when the Sixers came up short in both of those departments. President Daryl Morey and...
Yardbarker
Wentz Reunion Game Stymied by Eagles Pass Rush
Sunday afternoon Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders hosted their first division rivalry game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As always in division games there was high intensity coming into the game for both teams. However, there was an added incentive for this game. Being that it was Carson Wentz’ first game facing his former team; since being traded in 2020. However, things wouldn’t go as planned for Wentz and Washington. As it was tough sledding the entire game for the Commanders’ offense.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
NBC Sports
We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets
The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
