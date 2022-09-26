ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

247Sports

Penn State secondary celebrates its ‘No Fly Zone’ for opposing quarterbacks

Daequan Hardy started it over the summer in the Penn State cornerback room. When he made a play on the ball, he started waving his arms, almost like a bird flapping its wings. Soon enough, the rest of the cornerbacks were doing it. Then, other members of defense. And the offense. And some of the coaches — even defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. And a month into the season, the fans at Beaver Stadium have joined in, too.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start

PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it

The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Wentz Reunion Game Stymied by Eagles Pass Rush

Sunday afternoon Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders hosted their first division rivalry game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As always in division games there was high intensity coming into the game for both teams. However, there was an added incentive for this game. Being that it was Carson Wentz’ first game facing his former team; since being traded in 2020. However, things wouldn’t go as planned for Wentz and Washington. As it was tough sledding the entire game for the Commanders’ offense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five

Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets

The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
NFL

