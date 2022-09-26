Sunday afternoon Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders hosted their first division rivalry game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As always in division games there was high intensity coming into the game for both teams. However, there was an added incentive for this game. Being that it was Carson Wentz’ first game facing his former team; since being traded in 2020. However, things wouldn’t go as planned for Wentz and Washington. As it was tough sledding the entire game for the Commanders’ offense.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO