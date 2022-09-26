ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kawhi Leonard
Could Los Angeles Trade Anthony Davis?

It’s been two seasons since the LeBron James and Anthony Davis superstar duo led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 2020 NBA Championship. Given how the team has performed since then, it feels much longer, with the Lakers limping into the playoffs in 2021 and missing them altogether in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lakers: “Legacy” Week 8 Recap - L.A. Gets Huge

Director Antoine Fuqua and executive producer Jeanie Buss's new 10-part documentary miniseries "Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers" soldiers on with its eighth installment this week! With two more episodes on the docket, the end is in sight as the series moves into Kobe Bryant's second Lakers championship roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LeBron James Buying a Piece of a Major League Team

A very popular sport in the U.S. has caught the eye of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James so much that he has decided to become a part owner in an expansion team of a growing league. No, LeBron is not buying into a National Basketball Association team, the National...
Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel spotted at Mavericks practice

For Vogel, who was terminated by the Lakers in April after three seasons in charge, it is fitting that he is around the Mavericks. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was on Vogel’s staff in L.A. when they won the NBA title in 2020. Mavs assistant Jared Dudley was also a player on that Vogel-led Lakers team.
DALLAS, TX
WATCH: Rams DB Nick Scott Mic’d Up for LA’s Win at Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams didn't allow a touchdown to their NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals during Sunday's 20-12 win on the road. Perhaps the defense took some inspiration from safety Nick Scott, who was mic'd up during the game and delivered some entertaining and motivational soundbites. He paced the sideline pregame speaking out loud word by word the kind of player he was focused on being against Arizona.
