Read full article on original website
Related
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Luka Doncic's Mavs Need 'Jrue Holiday Type Trade' Soon?
The Milwaukee Bucks emerged as NBA champions after trading for Jrue Holiday. Can the Dallas Mavericks pull off a similar move?
Dirk Nowitzki On Jalen Brunson's Dallas Mavs Departure: 'Both Sides Had To Move On'
Jalen Brunson departed from the Dallas Mavericks for the New York Knicks in free agency. Dirk Nowitzki shared his thoughts on how to adjust.
Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign 6-Foot-10 Forward
On Monday, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that the Denver Nuggets have signed Grant Golden.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Could Los Angeles Trade Anthony Davis?
It’s been two seasons since the LeBron James and Anthony Davis superstar duo led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 2020 NBA Championship. Given how the team has performed since then, it feels much longer, with the Lakers limping into the playoffs in 2021 and missing them altogether in 2022.
Tri-City Herald
The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field
A lot of other teams are probably looking at the Cleveland Guardians and asking themselves, "How did that team go out and win the division?" While there are a number of reasons, one has to do with how the team performed away from Progressive Field. The Guardians were able to...
Minnesota Timberwolves Reveal Final Roster For Training Camp
On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves revealed their full training camp roster.
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: “Legacy” Week 8 Recap - L.A. Gets Huge
Director Antoine Fuqua and executive producer Jeanie Buss's new 10-part documentary miniseries "Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers" soldiers on with its eighth installment this week! With two more episodes on the docket, the end is in sight as the series moves into Kobe Bryant's second Lakers championship roster.
Tri-City Herald
LeBron James Buying a Piece of a Major League Team
A very popular sport in the U.S. has caught the eye of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James so much that he has decided to become a part owner in an expansion team of a growing league. No, LeBron is not buying into a National Basketball Association team, the National...
NBA・
NBA
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
Yardbarker
Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel spotted at Mavericks practice
For Vogel, who was terminated by the Lakers in April after three seasons in charge, it is fitting that he is around the Mavericks. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was on Vogel’s staff in L.A. when they won the NBA title in 2020. Mavs assistant Jared Dudley was also a player on that Vogel-led Lakers team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clayton News Daily
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Clippers Assistant for Staff After Udoka’s Suspension
The Celtics are reportedly seeking permission to speak with Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff for the 2022-23 NBA season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Larranaga spent nine seasons in Boston before moving on to become an assistant with the Clippers in...
Brooklyn Nets Announce Full Training Camp Roster
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their training camp roster.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Rams DB Nick Scott Mic’d Up for LA’s Win at Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams didn't allow a touchdown to their NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals during Sunday's 20-12 win on the road. Perhaps the defense took some inspiration from safety Nick Scott, who was mic'd up during the game and delivered some entertaining and motivational soundbites. He paced the sideline pregame speaking out loud word by word the kind of player he was focused on being against Arizona.
NFL・
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Patrick Beverley trolling him with favorite highlight
LeBron James has had his fair share of moments with new Los Angeles Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley. LeBron knows what Pat Bev is all about, and this is exactly one of the reasons why the Lakers brought him to the team this offseason. LeBron is also well aware of the...
Comments / 0