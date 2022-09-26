Read full article on original website
Luxury Brands Take Second Look at Secondhand Sales
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That’s the retail response that a growing list of luxury apparel brands and designers are taking as a surge of resale or reCommerce initiatives gets underway at an important but challenging time for the industry. In the past week...
Here’s What Handbag Defines Each Generation, According to Fashionphile
Handbags are much more than a statement piece — they’re a genre-defining and class-stratifying item of desire. And according to Fashionphile, designer handbags — and jewelry — still define and inform a range of shopping habits (and perhaps give away a shopper’s age). In the pre-loved purveyor’s latest ultra-luxury report, the labels say it all.
The Richard Hennessy x Berluti Carafe: Hennessy Taps Legendary Parisian Leather House to Make a Rare Release Even Rarer
Richard Hennessy founded his namesake maison du cognac back in 1765. Over the ensuing 257 years, his creation ballooned into the world’s biggest-selling producer of the famed French brandy. To honor his legacy, Hennessy eventually developed an annual ultra-premium release consisting of 12 barrels' worth of the rarest eaux-de-vie in its warehouses—some dating back to […]
The Luxury of Repair: How High-end Handbags Are Being Restored, Primped and Prepped
There is a very right and wrong way to perform repair in the world of luxury depending on who you ask. Though as old as time, the storied (and highly skilled) art of repair is seeing disruption as interest in clothing and accessory care rises. As with resale, alterations is a billion-dollar game. The average American family spent roughly $1,700 on clothes in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or some $140 a month (despite other reports signaling much higher). For clothing, tailoring fees can cost anywhere from $30 to $200 and up but can stretch the lives...
Meet Winnie, a New Menswear Brand From a Savile Row-Trained Tom Ford Alum
At the height of the pandemic, the average Joe’s style transitioned from suits and ties in the office to tees and joggers at home. Fast forward two years and relaxed tailoring offerings are abundant. As designers continue to lean into comfortable designs that can go from day to night, there’s one emerging, sustainability-minded label you’ll want to have on your radar. Launched in 2018 by Nigerian designer Idris Balogun, Winnie New York draws inspiration from both the Big Apple’s urbanity and the polish of London’s Savile Row. Since its debut, the brand has unveiled five menswear collections with a focus on...
I found five shoe dupes at Walmart which are 97% less than name-brands like Steve Madden and Converse
A FASHION expert has found five fall dupes from Walmart that are much cheaper than the name brand. Sheena is a beauty blogger and dupe finder whose TikTok is stacked with all kinds of fashion inspiration at lower prices. Her nearly 21,000 followers look to her for styling advice as...
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Beyond Comfortable' Slip-on Shoes, Now on Sale for $25
"I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them" When it's time to ditch the sandals and your outfit might not work with a pair of boots, you'll want to have a shoe that's simply comfortable, chic, and stylish. And while you can always opt for a pair of flats or heels, if you're looking for something slightly more casual, consider a pair of slip-on shoes — especially ones that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts because the shoes are simply "beyond comfortable." The Stq Slip-On...
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Carhartt Fall & Winter Gear
The workwear trend has made Carhartt one of the hottest brands of the past few years. Even though it’s trendy right now, the Michigan-born brand can never really go out of style. That’s because, like Levis and Red Wing, Carhartt is a true American classic that has been making hard-wearing clothes since the 1800s. Although Carharrt has spun its success into a fashion-forward Work in Progress line and landed collabs with the likes of Converse and New Balance, the OG Carhartt line is still a great place to stock up on sturdy clothes for working and flexing alike. Right now, you...
Kate Spade 40% Off Deals: Save on Handbags, Accessories, Clothes, Shoes, and More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I'm a Fashion Editor Who Loves Nordstrom Rack—These New Finds Are Very Chic
Trust me, I love a good Nordstrom moment. I routinely find wardrobe staples for myself when browsing the retailer. I also always uncover fresh finds to recommend to you, dear readers, with my work as a shopping editor. On that note, I also adore a Nordstrom Rack moment for amazing discounted finds. (I buy a lot of accessories there.) And yes, I’m here to bring you a curation of chic items I recently found while scrolling through the new additions at the Rack.
11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
CNET
Take an Extra 20% Off Handbags, Jewelry and More at Kate Spade
Kate Spade is back, and right in time for fall. Starting today and running through Sept. 24, everything on sale is getting an extra 20% off using the promo code SURPRISE20. Considering the sheer number of handbags, wallets, backpacks and more on sale, you'll absolutely find a few gems or two that will make your outfits pop or even something that would make a great gift for the upcoming holiday season.
Elle
Bottega Veneta Makes Clothes for Real Life
Over the weekend, all anyone could talk about on Fashion Twitter was Bottega Veneta. Creative director Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore collection for the Italian brand set the Internet ablaze with accolades over his modern take on wardrobe dressing, moving past clichés of the term and creating clothes for now and forever. The new “trend,” in fact, is the anti-trend. It’s personal, it’s private, it’s who we want to be when we get up in the morning and walk out the door. The notion of luxury dressing is dying. Blazy is single-handedly bringing it back to life.
purewow.com
Love Cashmere? Reformation's 90/10 Collection Has Your Name All Over It
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. You've probably caught onto this already, but cashmere holds a special place in our hearts for being hands down one...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the 'One Piece' x Vans Authentic
As the highly-anticipated One Piece Film: Red film prepares to hit North America, the One Piece franchise has been rolling out a number of activations including a new collectibles series with CASETiFY and now its first major footwear collaboration with Vans. Despite its fabled spot as one of the most popular and recognizable animes of all time, One Piece‘s only official sneaker release has been with Kappa, though ambitious customs have popped up from time to time.
Christie’s Adds Streetwear Unit to Sell $1M Air Jordans
Art and luxury business Christie’s is launching a new department devoted to sneakers, streetwear and sports collectibles — such as a pair of sneakers worn by Kanye West during a performance at the Grammy Awards. The new department will hold both online auctions and private selling exhibitions and...
23 Items From the Saks Friends and Family Sale That Stopped Me in My Tracks
The world is constantly changing, but one thing you know you can rely on every fall is that Saks Fifth Avenue will hold one of its epic Friends and Family sales. They arrive right in time to give your fall wardrobe a boost for the new season. From now until October 3, Saks is offering 25% off (or more in some cases) of thousands of new arrivals. No code is needed, and items are priced as marked. While perusing the sale, I found unbelievable items from Ganni, Agolde, Nanushka, and Staud, to name a few of the buzzy brands on offer.
I’m an elegance guru and there are five things you should never travel in – tracksuits make you look cheap
MANY of us choose our airport outfit based on comfort levels alone - particularly if you've got a long-haul flight awaiting you. But according to an elegance guru, people always make the same mistakes when it comes outfits they travel in. Antonia Higham took to TikTok and shared a video...
