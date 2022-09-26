ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts

Luxury Brands Take Second Look at Secondhand Sales

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That’s the retail response that a growing list of luxury apparel brands and designers are taking as a surge of resale or reCommerce initiatives gets underway at an important but challenging time for the industry. In the past week...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mens Journal

The Richard Hennessy x Berluti Carafe: Hennessy Taps Legendary Parisian Leather House to Make a Rare Release Even Rarer

Richard Hennessy founded his namesake maison du cognac back in 1765. Over the ensuing 257 years, his creation ballooned into the world’s biggest-selling producer of the famed French brandy. To honor his legacy, Hennessy eventually developed an annual ultra-premium release consisting of 12 barrels' worth of the rarest eaux-de-vie in its warehouses—some dating back to […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WWD

The Luxury of Repair: How High-end Handbags Are Being Restored, Primped and Prepped

There is a very right and wrong way to perform repair in the world of luxury depending on who you ask. Though as old as time, the storied (and highly skilled) art of repair is seeing disruption as interest in clothing and accessory care rises. As with resale, alterations is a billion-dollar game. The average American family spent roughly $1,700 on clothes in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or some $140 a month (despite other reports signaling much higher). For clothing, tailoring fees can cost anywhere from $30 to $200 and up but can stretch the lives...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Meet Winnie, a New Menswear Brand From a Savile Row-Trained Tom Ford Alum

At the height of the pandemic, the average Joe’s style transitioned from suits and ties in the office to tees and joggers at home. Fast forward two years and relaxed tailoring offerings are abundant. As designers continue to lean into comfortable designs that can go from day to night, there’s one emerging, sustainability-minded label you’ll want to have on your radar. Launched in 2018 by Nigerian designer Idris Balogun, Winnie New York draws inspiration from both the Big Apple’s urbanity and the polish of London’s Savile Row. Since its debut, the brand has unveiled five menswear collections with a focus on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Beyond Comfortable' Slip-on Shoes, Now on Sale for $25

"I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them" When it's time to ditch the sandals and your outfit might not work with a pair of boots, you'll want to have a shoe that's simply comfortable, chic, and stylish.  And while you can always opt for a pair of flats or heels, if you're looking for something slightly more casual, consider a pair of slip-on shoes — especially ones that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts because the shoes are simply "beyond comfortable." The Stq Slip-On...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion

Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Carhartt Fall & Winter Gear

The workwear trend has made Carhartt one of the hottest brands of the past few years. Even though it’s trendy right now, the Michigan-born brand can never really go out of style. That’s because, like Levis and Red Wing, Carhartt is a true American classic that has been making hard-wearing clothes since the 1800s. Although Carharrt has spun its success into a fashion-forward Work in Progress line and landed collabs with the likes of Converse and New Balance, the OG Carhartt line is still a great place to stock up on sturdy clothes for working and flexing alike. Right now, you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor Who Loves Nordstrom Rack—These New Finds Are Very Chic

Trust me, I love a good Nordstrom moment. I routinely find wardrobe staples for myself when browsing the retailer. I also always uncover fresh finds to recommend to you, dear readers, with my work as a shopping editor. On that note, I also adore a Nordstrom Rack moment for amazing discounted finds. (I buy a lot of accessories there.) And yes, I’m here to bring you a curation of chic items I recently found while scrolling through the new additions at the Rack.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
APPAREL
CNET

Take an Extra 20% Off Handbags, Jewelry and More at Kate Spade

Kate Spade is back, and right in time for fall. Starting today and running through Sept. 24, everything on sale is getting an extra 20% off using the promo code SURPRISE20. Considering the sheer number of handbags, wallets, backpacks and more on sale, you'll absolutely find a few gems or two that will make your outfits pop or even something that would make a great gift for the upcoming holiday season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Bottega Veneta Makes Clothes for Real Life

Over the weekend, all anyone could talk about on Fashion Twitter was Bottega Veneta. Creative director Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore collection for the Italian brand set the Internet ablaze with accolades over his modern take on wardrobe dressing, moving past clichés of the term and creating clothes for now and forever. The new “trend,” in fact, is the anti-trend. It’s personal, it’s private, it’s who we want to be when we get up in the morning and walk out the door. The notion of luxury dressing is dying. Blazy is single-handedly bringing it back to life.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the 'One Piece' x Vans Authentic

As the highly-anticipated One Piece Film: Red film prepares to hit North America, the One Piece franchise has been rolling out a number of activations including a new collectibles series with CASETiFY and now its first major footwear collaboration with Vans. Despite its fabled spot as one of the most popular and recognizable animes of all time, One Piece‘s only official sneaker release has been with Kappa, though ambitious customs have popped up from time to time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pymnts

Christie’s Adds Streetwear Unit to Sell $1M Air Jordans

Art and luxury business Christie’s is launching a new department devoted to sneakers, streetwear and sports collectibles — such as a pair of sneakers worn by Kanye West during a performance at the Grammy Awards. The new department will hold both online auctions and private selling exhibitions and...
APPAREL
whowhatwear

23 Items From the Saks Friends and Family Sale That Stopped Me in My Tracks

The world is constantly changing, but one thing you know you can rely on every fall is that Saks Fifth Avenue will hold one of its epic Friends and Family sales. They arrive right in time to give your fall wardrobe a boost for the new season. From now until October 3, Saks is offering 25% off (or more in some cases) of thousands of new arrivals. No code is needed, and items are priced as marked. While perusing the sale, I found unbelievable items from Ganni, Agolde, Nanushka, and Staud, to name a few of the buzzy brands on offer.
SHOPPING

