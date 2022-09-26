Read full article on original website
Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his torn groin and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Doctors have given us that indication that he will be able to return at some...
Tri-City Herald
Zach Wilson Will Start For Jets in Week 4 Against Steelers
Zach Wilson will return from knee surgery on Sunday, starting for the Jets against the Steelers, per head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh made the announcement of Wilson's return from his knee injury on Wednesday morning, informing reporters that the quarterback received medical clearance from doctors, as expected. Wilson will be...
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu To PS, Cut CB T.J. Carrie
Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
Tri-City Herald
Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Cracraft to 53, Checking the Odds, and More
No longer having the option of elevating him from the practice squad for a 2022 regular season game, the Miami Dolphins are doing what they have to to keep wide receiver River Cracraft. The Dolphins will be signing him to their 53-man roster in time for the Thursday night game...
Tri-City Herald
Lawrence Taylor Challenges Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘Keep It Up For 13 Years!’
Turns out 60 percent of Micah Parsons got 100 percent of Lawrence Taylor's attention. On a night when the Dallas Cowboys' star linebacker was slowed by illness, his defense dominated the New York Giants and his production was noticed by the Hall-of-Fame pass-rusher. Parsons is the first player in NFL history to have 17 sacks in their first 18 games, but Taylor isn't quite ready to relinquish his unofficial title as the most feared defender in the history of football.
Tri-City Herald
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels, like everyone in the Raider Nation, is disappointed with the team's 0-3 start. But, McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Tri-City Herald
Doug Pederson Ponders Crowd’s Reaction When he Returns to Lincoln Financial Field
PHILADELPHIA – Doug Pederson was the quarterback coach on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City when Reid made his return to the city for the first time with another team. Reid got a standing ovation. Pederson was asked by SI Eagles Today during a video call with Eagles...
Yardbarker
Titans Make Three Moves Including Signing LB Joe Schobert To Practice Squad
The Titans also released LB Gerri Green from their practice squad. TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus. Schobert then signed a five-year...
Yardbarker
Ravens Re-Sign CB Daryl Worley To Practice Squad
Worley, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after. The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed...
Tri-City Herald
‘MG’s Back!’ Injured Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Offers Sneak Peek at Week 4 Return
FRISCO - “MG’s back!”. Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup didn’t play on Monday night at the New York Giants, and happily for Cowboys Nation, fellow wideout buddy CeeDee Lamb nevertheless led Dallas to a 23-16 victory. Gallup, who has spend the entire off-season rehabbing from knee surgery,...
Yardbarker
The Titans Add A Key Veteran On Defense
The Tennessee Titans finally caught a break after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. However, it was not an impressive victory because they nearly allowed the Raiders to tie the game in the second half. Tennessee’s defense couldn’t contain Las Vegas’ passing game, giving up 300 yards....
