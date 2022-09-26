Read full article on original website
Neshoba COVID Death Reported, New Infections Plummet Locally
The State Health Department has identified another COVID-19 death in Neshoba County. It made the determination based on a review of death certificates that were issued between August 16th and September 14th. But there was a dramatic drop in the number of new COVID infections locally last week. The Health Department reports 15 cases in Neshoba County, five in Leake County and only one new COVID case in the past week in Attala County.
Active Shooter Response Training Coming Soon in Carthage
Leake County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to host Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) class that is open to the public and free to attend. It will be held on Monday, October 10th, 2022 at the Old Elementary School located at...
Shoplifting and Assault Reports in Kosciusko
2:19 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call stating that a man was assaulted by a woman at a residence on Martin Luther King Drive. 2:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Sunflower on Hwy 12 regarding a shoplifter.
Controlled Burn Gets out of Hand in Attala
6:39 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence on South Huntington St near Bobo St. 2:25 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to Attala Rd 4975 for a grass fire that started as a controlled burn but got out of hand. Firemen got the fire contained around 3 pm.
Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake
GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
Attala Dispatches..
7:49 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a two-vehicle accident on the Natchez Trace near Attala Rd 2102 in the Ethel area. No injuries were reported. 5:24 p.m. – Officers responded to a reports of shots fired on or near Burdine. Arriving on the scene, officers found no evidence of trouble.
Assault, Felony Conspiracy, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala
TAMESHIA S JONES, 26, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Seatbelt Violation, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $418, $418, $286, $104, $0, N/A. MICHAEL A LEWIS, 36, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting –...
KHS fall choir concert planned for Oct. 3
The Kosciusko High School choir will hold its fall concert Monday, Oct. 3. The concert will be held at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center beginning at 6:00 pm.
Two local athletes earn statewide Top Performers honors
Two local football players have earned honors for their performances on the field Friday night. Kosciusko RB/LB Thomas Olive and Ethel RB Marcus Jones were named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS. Olive helped lead the Whippets to a 42-21 win over Forest with 179 yards...
Kosciusko Homecoming Game Day information (map, timeline, etc.)
NOTE – Tickets to Kosciusko Whippet athletic events CANNOT be purchased using cash at the event gate. 4:00 pm – Select roads near Landrum Field begin closing. 6:00 pm – Pregame Pep Rally near Tailgating Area. 6:15 pm – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at home gate. 6:30...
