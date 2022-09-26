Read full article on original website
Related
wfyi.org
Meet the four candidates seeking three seats on IPS school board
Four candidates are vying for three open seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools board of school commissioners. None are incumbents. The winners will oversee a tumultuous period of change for the state’s largest district, as IPS considers whether to close seven schools and break up its K-8 schools to form standalone middle schools in an attempt to address declining enrollment and a future financial crisis.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces Commissioner Rob Carter to step down from the Indiana Department of Correction
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Carter has notified Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction after nearly six years. Gov. Holcomb today named Christina Reagle, an IDOC deputy commissioner of administration and finance, as the new commissioner, effective Oct. 17.
Businesses needed to help build TH casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the […]
wfyi.org
Interest in running for Indianapolis school board drops to new low
Vying for a seat on the Indianapolis Public Schools board of commissioners is usually a heated battle. In 2012, 10 people raised more than $200,000 combined to win one of four open seats on the IPS board of commissioners — elected officials who have the power to vote on the district’s budget, set strategic goals, and oversee other priorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newwaysministry.org
Pro-LGBTQ+ Protestors Cause Archdiocese to Postpone Conversion Therapy Event
Protestors successfully led an Indianapolis parish and Catholic high school to postpone an event about overcoming same-gender attraction, which some have likened to conversion therapy. St. Luke’s Catholic Church scheduled an event for October 13th with author and speaker Kim Zember, the founder of Overcome Ministries, an organization with the...
wfyi.org
Work of local Black artists featured in Newfields exhibit
A new exhibit at Newfields brings together the work of local black artists brought together through activism. “We. The Culture: Works by the Eighteen Art Collective.” is made up of the work of 18 artists who created the “Black Lives Matter” street mural on Indiana Avenue in 2020.
Pickleball's popularity explodes in Indiana, across the country
INDIANAPOLIS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and central Indiana is no exception, according to USA Pickleball. Nationwide, pickleball grew last year to 4.8 million players, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. That's almost double the number from just five years ago. Indy...
Current Publishing
Story Cottage to open new facility in October
Story Cottage is an exclusive memory care option with facilities in Indianapolis and Carmel. The unique facility is opening a third location in WestClay in October at 1840 W. Main St., Carmel. The other Carmel location is on the southeast corner of Carey Road and Beech Drive in the Maple Acres neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday. The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Bloomington's own...
Indianapolis man suing over plan to forgive student loans
Pacific Legal Foundation, a Libertarian public interest law firm, is representing Frank Garrison in a lawsuit against the U.S.
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Local skin care company making a difference
INDIANAPOLIS — Founder of The Rugged Company, Corey Cole, stopped by to share the story behind the founding of the Noblesville skin care shop and how they are making a difference in mental health. Use code ‘FOX59’ for 10% off your order!. To learn more about The...
WISH-TV
3 new omicron offshoots could prompt COVID resurgence
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are declining nationwide; however, health officials say the trend likely won’t last. The coronavirus thrives in cold weather, and temperatures are dropping. Experts warn it’s possible the virus’ next resurgence may come not just in the form of one omicron offshoot, but in a wave of three: BA.4.6, BF.7 and BA.2.75.
Butcher shops are adjusting to a change in bulk buying habits by consumers
New study shows 33% more Americans are buying in bulk due to inflation. Butcher shops are adapting to the change in consumer habits.
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Indiana Health, 714 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202, on 27 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005569/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana (Photo: Business Wire)
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
Three takeaways from Indiana basketball at 2022 Media Day
The Indiana basketball Media Day commenced on Thursday, September 22nd at Assembly Hall, and things felt a bit different this year. The Hoosiers are starting off practice on Monday, September 26th with an expectation that Indiana basketball is “back” and in position to compete for a Big Ten title and national championship in 2022-23.
Comments / 0