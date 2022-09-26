Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Water main break on Route 29
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Work is underway to fix a water main break on Route 29 near Hydraulic Road. This is affecting traffic near the 29 and Hydraulic intersection. Businesses around the area are dealing with some water interruptions, but we’re told no homes are affected by water issues.
cbs19news
Expected Ian impacts postpone Nelson County project
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian have delayed a project to repair a slope in Nelson County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on Mountain Cove Road, just north of Lovingston, will now get underway on Oct. 3. The project was originally...
WDBJ7.com
MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
NBC 29 News
Nelson County reviews plans for senior apartments of Route 151
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson County Planning Commission is set to review plans for 12 senior apartments on Route 151. Applicants have proposed that each building would have six one-bedroom apartments. The price of the apartments would start at $3000 a month. “It’s not proposed to be assisted...
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
blueridgecountry.com
Rockbridge County’s Scenic Highways and Greenways are Golden in the Fall
Every season in Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County VA can deliver golden memories, but the experience is literal in fall. Take in the sights, scents, and sounds of autumn along America’s favorite drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway. Explore the meandering roads with picturesque views of farmland, forests, and rivers, punctuated with hues of maroon, orange, and gold.
timesvirginian.com
Report of suspicious men approaching vehicles in county
According to a local report, a man wearing a ski mask was approaching vehicles at the intersection of Route 26 (Oakville Road) and Route 60 (Anderson Highway) in Appomattox County late Sunday night. Major Robbie Richardson of the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office told the Times Virginian that someone had called...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
WHSV
Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
cbs19news
Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash that occurred in Page County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Highway 340 and Compton Hollow Road. A 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south...
Augusta Free Press
Apple Days makes early call to postpone weekend festival due to potential heavy rain from Ian
The Apple Days Arts & Crafts show has been postponed due to potential bad weather from Hurricane Ian. The Facebook page for the craft festival showed they were polling vendors today about pushing back the dates due to a questionable weather forecast. They officially made the call around 6:30 p.m. in a social media post.
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Culpeper County. According to police, a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Sperryville Pike when it failed to maneuver a curve just north of Durantes Curve. The motorcycle ran off...
WSET
Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department dispatched to car accident on Calohan Rd.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a two-car crash on Friday. They said this incident happened at 1083 Calohan Road in Rustburg. Units arrived on the scene and said they found two vehicles with heavy front-end damage. The department also said that one...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority unanimously approves purchase of Belmont property
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) seems to take one step forward in creating more affordable housing, but two steps backward when it comes to staying on schedule. The board did vote to unanimously purchase a property in the Belmont neighborhood, 818 Montrose Avenue. “It’s...
cbs19news
Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
WSET
The Forest Fire Department responded to structure fire on New London Road
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — The Forest Fire Department responded to a working structure fire Tuesday morning. This incident happened on New London Road at old Evington Road. There were no injuries reported.
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
