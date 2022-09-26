ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, VA

NBC 29 News

Water main break on Route 29

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Work is underway to fix a water main break on Route 29 near Hydraulic Road. This is affecting traffic near the 29 and Hydraulic intersection. Businesses around the area are dealing with some water interruptions, but we’re told no homes are affected by water issues.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Expected Ian impacts postpone Nelson County project

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian have delayed a project to repair a slope in Nelson County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on Mountain Cove Road, just north of Lovingston, will now get underway on Oct. 3. The project was originally...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Nelson County reviews plans for senior apartments of Route 151

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson County Planning Commission is set to review plans for 12 senior apartments on Route 151. Applicants have proposed that each building would have six one-bedroom apartments. The price of the apartments would start at $3000 a month. “It’s not proposed to be assisted...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
blueridgecountry.com

Rockbridge County’s Scenic Highways and Greenways are Golden in the Fall

Every season in Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County VA can deliver golden memories, but the experience is literal in fall. Take in the sights, scents, and sounds of autumn along America’s favorite drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway. Explore the meandering roads with picturesque views of farmland, forests, and rivers, punctuated with hues of maroon, orange, and gold.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Report of suspicious men approaching vehicles in county

According to a local report, a man wearing a ski mask was approaching vehicles at the intersection of Route 26 (Oakville Road) and Route 60 (Anderson Highway) in Appomattox County late Sunday night. Major Robbie Richardson of the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office told the Times Virginian that someone had called...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash that occurred in Page County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Highway 340 and Compton Hollow Road. A 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

