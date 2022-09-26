ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moment driver is hounded and surrounded by BMW convoy then run over 'before he was chased by gang wielding bars'

This is the moment a driver was hounded, surrounded and brought to a standstill by a convoy of angry BMW drivers.

Ben Phillips was on his way from Ibiza with his wife, when a car suddenly cut in front of him causing him to beep his horn.

The pair had stopped off at his mother's house in Weston-Super-Mare on the A30 when the terrifying incident occurred in broad daylight.

Mr Phillips, a DJ from Padstow, said: 'I was driving along at 5pm. My wife was texting and I was listening to the news on the radio when a BMW cut in front of me dangerously causing me to sound my horn. For the next few minutes this BMW toyed with me, brake testing me.

'Then four other vehicles (they were travelling together) all began to surround my car, boxing me in and bringing me and the A30 to a stop and, in doing so, they collided with my car. I got out and approached one of the cars and it drove off.

'I then stood in front of the other to stop him racing off without giving his details. He then ploughed his car into me and made off, failing to report it to the police.'

Six men then allegedly got out of their vehicles and ran at Mr Phillips car with metal bars.

Video footage shows the BMW car in front of him breaking on and off, before beginning to drive slowly on the dual carriageway.

A second car then appears, cornering Mr Phillips' vehicle before bringing the car to a complete stop.

The dashcam footage then shows Mr Phillips' jumping out the driver seat before storming over to stand in front of the vehicle on the left-hand side of the road.

The BMW then starts to drive away, knocking Mr Phillips over, causing him to roll into the outer lane before gingerly getting back on his feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1aN4_0iB5P1wb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhOpH_0iB5P1wb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ek9Wo_0iB5P1wb00
|Footage shows Ben Phillips being surrounded by a convoy of angry BMW drivers. The cars then slow his vehicle to a halt. Mr Phillips is then seen getting out and running in front of one of the cars, before getting knocked over and rolled onto the outer lane of the A30

He added: 'I then pulled up in a layby as I was shaken up and they then all pulled in behind me.

'Six guys got out and proceeded to run at my car all holding metal bars causing me to have to race out of the layby, almost hitting a car.

'It was all absolutely horrible, shocking and disgusting. You just don't expect things like that to happen in Cornwall. I was shaken up and am sore and I certainly won't be honking my horn again.'

It is believed the BMW convoy was attending a drift event in Perranporth.

Mr Phillips reported the matter to the police where he was advised not to get into arguments on the road.

He said he was unhappy with the response claiming the police officer tried to blame him.

In an email between an officer and Ben, seen by CornwallLive, it confirms that three BMW drivers involved in the incident were located and reported for driving without due care and attention.

The email reads: 'In their accounts, which have been very similar, they have expressed concerns about your behaviour towards them, which has prompted their response. This does not however condone their behaviour or manner of driving.

'I have no doubt that there is more to the initial part of this incident which has not been shown in your video.

'I would remind you that in future it may be wise to not enter into arguments or 'road rage' which as clearly evidenced has escalated to a serious situation which could have resulted in serious injury or worse.'

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said the incident relates to a report of dangerous and aggressive driving on the A30 near Launceston on Friday.

The spokesman said: 'One of the drivers who witnessed this attended a local station following the initial call to us to share further details including the registration details of two vehicles.

'This led to officers locating two cars within Perranporth and reporting the drivers for a number of offences.

'Further follow-up matters linked to this incident will be looked into in due course.'

Comments / 53

Sgt. Grammar
2d ago

All tough talk aside, keep mace or bear spray in your car. Firearms are great, but you better be able to prove you had to use it. Use the spray first. Then if they keep coming, you can say you tried to subdue them and get away. And, if you don't like guns they make guns that shoot pepper balls, or get a couple extra cans of mace. Tasers are fun too, but they take practice.

Reply(11)
11
Monica Kelley
2d ago

Wow, police...really don't anger anybody on the road. And you ask why get out of your car? Damage was done! The police there are quite a joke too

Reply
12
Biden is a POS
2d ago

Don’t anger people on the road say the police. The moment you turned the key you pissed people off in this world. 😵‍💫

Reply
10
