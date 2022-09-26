Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
easyreadernews.com
Spotlight on Art – An Afternoon in the Vineyard Chefs and Cellars
The annual, highly anticipated, outdoor fundraiser by The Associates to Benefit the Palos Verdes Art Center was held at Catalina View Gardens, against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset, on Sunday, August 28. Food and wine was provided by South Bay eateries, including Made by Meg, and Entertaining Friends; and top shelf wine and spirits, including some from our own newly designated Palos Verdes Peninsula AVA (American Viticultural Area). This latter Catalina View Gardens’ collection of award winning Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays was served in etched wine glasses. Sponsors included Malaga Bank, Peninsula magazine, and Pavilions supermarket.
easyreadernews.com
Letters to the Editor 9-29-22
It’s amazing how as youngsters in the ’50s we listened to transistor radios with a single earplug. Eventually we all had stereo components, and the headphone experience was beyond anything we had imagined (“Sunday BeachLife Ranch a religious experience,” ER Sept. 22, 2022). Now, everyday I see people listening to compressed music on tinny little speakers. Thankfully I have an old school set up, with two amps coupled with tower and monitor speakers and a modern turntable for all my old vinyl, along with two 400 CD changers and a rare 5-cassette changer with my old mix tapes. I know I sound like an old fart but kids today do not know what they are missing.
uncoverla.com
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
I review hotels professionally in my hometown of Los Angeles. Here are my 9 favorite properties to stay in town.
There's no end to great hotels in Los Angeles, including the iconic Hotel Figueroa, beachfront Hotel Casa del Mar, and the new Hoxton downtown.
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This Year
What's happening for Oktoberfest celebrations in Los Angeles 2022. Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfst is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles Today
Get amazing pizza delivered in Los Angeles from these best pizza spots, not pizza chains. Top pizza delivery spots in Los Angeles todayCredit: adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a pizza lover in Los Angeles, you've probably already got your favorite place to order from. But maybe it's time to switch it up. You see, we're in the midst of a true pizza renaissance.
AdWeek
Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022
Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Pasadena, California
Pasadena is a unique city eleven miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. The region was first inhabited by the Hahanog-na Indian tribe, who lived in villages scattered along the Arroyo Seco and the mountain canyons in what is now South Pasadena. This small mission town is home to world-class educational institutions and museums located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains.
This Is California's Best Beach
U.S News & World Report put together a list of the best beaches throughout the state.
Lightscape returns to the LA County Arboretum for the holidays
Lightscape—a trail of illuminated art installations—returns to the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. The illuminated trail will span one mile and feature new installations along an expanded trail. “In response to the success of its inaugural run, we are...
theeastsiderla.com
Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
This local college’s marching band is invited to the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band has been invited to the 134th Rose Parade that will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. This event is well known as a New Year’s Day tradition for millions of people around the world. And it counts with 935 volunteer members, 80,000 hours […]
easyreadernews.com
Spotlight on Conservative – Go Wild for the Peninsula, more open space preserved
The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy hosted an event on August 26 to share with the public their latest, monumental success in securing public funding totaling $19.78 million to purchase 96 acres of open space in Rancho Palos Verdes. The funding was a perfect “trifecta,” involving state, county and local governments. The Conservancy plans to clear the area of non-native plants such as wild mustard, which poisons the soil for native plants, and Acacia, which contains highly flammable oils that can create “fire ladders.” Conservancy President Rob Kantz described the acquisition as a “journey across generations.”
SoCal to see warm temperatures Thursday ahead of weekend cooldown
Southern California will still be warm on Thursday as many parts of region are expected to see temperatures in the mid to high 90s.
Ranked: See which Los Angeles school made the top 10 private schools in the U.S.
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Santa Clarita Radio
When It Comes To Mosquitos, What’s The Best Plan Of Attack?
The summer and fall months can be a fun, relaxing time for everyone, but how relaxing can it be when mosquitos are all around biting us at every opportunity?. It’s time to take your time back by calling Unipest. Unipest has proudly served the Santa Clarita community for over...
easyreadernews.com
Sandbox – PACE’ n the final years
PACE stands for the Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. PACE is a program for Medi-Cal and Medicare eligible older adults who are at risk for moving into a nursing home or who are trying to return to living in the community after a nursing home stay. All-inclusive means that all the medical services such as primary care, dental care, nutrition, medication management, physical therapy and occupational therapy are included in the PACE center. The PACE center also provides an adult day center on-site. Older adults can spend the day at the center participating in programs, socializing, and having breakfast, and lunch while also attending their medical appointments. PACE will also cover in-home services including home health aides, occupational therapy assessments and home delivered meals.
