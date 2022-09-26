It’s amazing how as youngsters in the ’50s we listened to transistor radios with a single earplug. Eventually we all had stereo components, and the headphone experience was beyond anything we had imagined (“Sunday BeachLife Ranch a religious experience,” ER Sept. 22, 2022). Now, everyday I see people listening to compressed music on tinny little speakers. Thankfully I have an old school set up, with two amps coupled with tower and monitor speakers and a modern turntable for all my old vinyl, along with two 400 CD changers and a rare 5-cassette changer with my old mix tapes. I know I sound like an old fart but kids today do not know what they are missing.

