Skipper Steven Davis will not rush into decision on Northern Ireland future
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has insisted he will not rush into any decision on his international future this winter. The 37-year-old earned his 140th cap on Tuesday night but it came in defeat as Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign ended in a 3-1 loss to Greece in Athens – with Ian Baraclough’s side only spared the prospect of a relegation play-off after Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1.
England to play Japan and Norway as Sarina Wiegman plans for 2023 World Cup
England will play friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the Football Association has announced. The European champions are to spend their final camp of the calendar year at the Pinatar Arena football centre in Murcia, taking on Japan on November 11 and the Norwegians four days later, as they continue the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark’s new jerseys for the World Cup finals in Qatar have been designed in protest at the host nation’s human rights record, their kit manufacturers have announced. Danish sportswear company Hummelsport said it wanted to “send a duel message” when it unveiled Denmark’s shirts for Qatar 2022 on social media.
Anthony Gordon ‘ready for challenge’ of gatecrashing England’s World Cup squad
Everton forward Anthony Gordon is “ready for the challenge” of gatecrashing the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar. The 21-year-old, who is yet to feature in Gareth Southgate’s senior set-up, helped England Under-21s to a 3-1 friendly win over Germany at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.
Martin Odegaard available to return for Arsenal in north London derby
Arsenal have captain Martin Odegaard fit and available to face north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday. The Norway international missed the win over Brentford with a calf issue but is ready to return having featured for his country in the past week.
Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries
Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull both took part in a Celtic training session on Thursday after being affected by injury during the international break. Japan forward Maeda was substituted at half-time in last Friday’s friendly against the United States with a thigh problem and was not fit enough to make the squad for Tuesday’s match against Ecuador.
Lawyer hopes academy in Ghana helps end exploitation of young African players
A lawyer who has dealt first hand with the exploitation of young African players is now providing a safe space for them to showcase their skills to Premier League clubs. Cynthia Quarcoo, a dual UK-Ghanaian national and a single mother of six, is the founder of the Africa 1 Sports academy which is hosting its first event in Ghana over the course of this weekend and will be attended by representatives from Arsenal, West Ham and other European clubs.
Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax
Arsenal booked their spot in the group stages of the Women’s Champions League with a 1-0 win at Ajax. The tie was finely poised after last week’s 2-2 draw in London, but Vivianne Miedema gave the Gunners victory in Amsterdam, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory.
I’ve got something to offer – Robbie Brady delighted to be back in green
Robbie Brady is confident he has more to offer the Republic of Ireland after marking his first start in 18 months with a face-saving Nations League winner against Armenia. Brady returned from the Euro 2016 finals as an emerging star after heading Ireland to victory over Italy to send them into the knockout stage and then stunning hosts France with an early penalty in the last 16.
Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains committed to attacking style
Stephen Kenny will not abandon his attacking philosophy as he attempts to guide the Republic of Ireland to the Euro 2024 finals. Kenny signalled his intention to play a more enterprising brand of football when he replaced Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager in April 2020 and, for better or for worse, has stuck to his guns ever since.
Rio Ferdinand demands more action on racism in wake of Richarlison incident
Rio Ferdinand has called on football’s authorities to do more to combat racism, noting that Richarlison having a banana thrown at him prompted a similar level of “vitriol” to his showboating at Nottingham Forest last month. A banana was thrown in the forward’s direction after he scored...
Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna racing to be fit to face Leicester
Nottingham Forest have doubts over record signing Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna for Monday’s East Midlands derby with Leicester. Gibbs-White pulled out of England Under-21s duty with a foot injury while McKenna withdrew ahead of Scotland’s game with Ukraine due to a knee injury.
Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study
Europe’s top clubs paid a record-high price for injuries to their stars last season, according to a new study. Injury costs for clubs in the continent’s ‘Big Five’ leagues in the 2021-22 campaign were £513.23m, a leap of 29 per cent compared to the season before, international insurance brokers Howden said.
Newcastle reach deal to sign Australia teenager Garang Kuol
Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old striker Garang Kuol from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January. Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.
Anthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes
Everton manager Frank Lampard believes Anthony Gordon’s best chance of making a late run into England’s World Cup squad is for him to concentrate on improving for the club. After representing the under-21s this week the forward said he was “100 per cent focused” on securing a place...
