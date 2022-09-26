A lawyer who has dealt first hand with the exploitation of young African players is now providing a safe space for them to showcase their skills to Premier League clubs. Cynthia Quarcoo, a dual UK-Ghanaian national and a single mother of six, is the founder of the Africa 1 Sports academy which is hosting its first event in Ghana over the course of this weekend and will be attended by representatives from Arsenal, West Ham and other European clubs.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO