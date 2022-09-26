Read full article on original website
Report: Celtics are a potential suitor for Jae Crowder
The Boston Celtics could use another viable option off the bench as they prepare for the 2022-23 NBA season. Perhaps they'll bring a familiar face back in the mix. The Phoenix Suns reportedly are looking to find a trade forward Jae Crowder, who spent three seasons (2014-17) with the Celtics. Crowder requested to not report to training camp as he enters the final year of his contract facing a lesser role with the team.
Joe Mazzulla details what Celtics are looking for to add to coaching staff
BOSTON — While the Celtics are striving for normalcy after Ime Udoka’s suspension, there are still some housekeeping areas they’ll look to address in the coming days. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla was promoted after Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, meaning there’s a vacancy on the coaching staff.
Red Sox will miss 1-2 unvaccinated players Friday in Toronto
BOSTON -- The Red Sox will be shorthanded when they take on the Blue Jays on Friday in Toronto –– but only for one day. As of Saturday (Oct. 1), Canada is dropping its requirement that all visitors into the country (including visiting MLB players) have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. That will be the case when Boston and Toronto play the second and third games of their series Saturday and Sunday. But for Friday’s series opener, the Red Sox will be missing one or two players who remain unvaccinated, manager Alex Cora said. He would not name names.
Bob Huggins Shares His Perspective on Joe Mazzulla Becoming Celtics Interim Head Coach
As a star point guard at West Virginia, Joe Mazzulla helped the Mountaineers win the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) title as a freshman in 2007. As a redshirt junior, the team made him a captain, and the Johnston, Rhode Island native, helped lead them to an appearance in the Final Four. ...
