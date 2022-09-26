ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
usethebitcoin.com

Terra’s Do Kwon Denies Hiding Amid Red Notice Arrest

Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs and the subject of South Korean allegations related to a $60 billion crypto wipeout, refuted reports that he was hiding after Interpol issued a red alert for his arrest. Prosecutors in Seoul claimed Interpol had asked law enforcement agencies worldwide to seek and apprehend...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoslate.com

Terraform deems South Korea’s Do Kwon arrest warrant ‘unfair’

Terraform Labs have described the South Korean prosecutor’s arrest warrant for its CEO Do Kwon as an overreach of their authorities, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 28. Citing a Terraform statement, WSJ wrote that a spokesman for the firm claimed that the failed Luna crypto asset was not...
WORLD
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interpol#Stablecoin#Extradition#Web3#Terraform Labs#South Korean#The New York Times#Red Notices#The Financial Times
Daily Mail

No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador

Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Singapore
msn.com

UK reiterates call for North Korea to abandon ballistic missile program

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has reiterated his call for North Korea to abandon its ballistic missile program on the day he held a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, with whom he discussed Pyongyang's weapons strategy. "I urge North Korea to change course and abandon its ballistic...
WORLD
The Verge

TikTok removed 113 million videos in three months

TikTok took down more than 113 million videos between April and June of this year, according to the company’s quarterly transparency report published today. Though the number of videos the platform removed for policy violations is up slightly from the first few months of 2022, it’s just a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of content shared on TikTok. The 113 million represents just 1 percent of total videos uploaded during the three-month period.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy