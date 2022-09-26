Read full article on original website
usethebitcoin.com
Terra’s Do Kwon Denies Hiding Amid Red Notice Arrest
Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs and the subject of South Korean allegations related to a $60 billion crypto wipeout, refuted reports that he was hiding after Interpol issued a red alert for his arrest. Prosecutors in Seoul claimed Interpol had asked law enforcement agencies worldwide to seek and apprehend...
CNBC
South Korea seeks to freeze $62 million of bitcoin linked to crypto founder Do Kwon as manhunt continues
South Korean authorities told CNBC on Wednesday that they have asked two cryptocurrency exchanges KuCoin and OKX to freeze more than $60 million worth of bitcoin linked to Do Kwon. Kwon is the founder of Terraform Labs, the company behind the algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD or UST and its sister token...
cryptoslate.com
Terraform deems South Korea’s Do Kwon arrest warrant ‘unfair’
Terraform Labs have described the South Korean prosecutor’s arrest warrant for its CEO Do Kwon as an overreach of their authorities, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 28. Citing a Terraform statement, WSJ wrote that a spokesman for the firm claimed that the failed Luna crypto asset was not...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador
Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
China Security Official Gets Life Term For Taking $91M Worth Bribes As Xi Jinping Cracks Down On 'Political Clique'
A Chinese court on Friday sentenced a former top security official to life in prison, ending President Xi Jinping's crackdown on the "political clique" just weeks before the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. What Happened: China's former Vice Minister of Public Security Sun Lijun, who was ousted...
South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean military and political officials said Saturday they are on alert for the possible firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea. The South Korean military confirmed it has detected signs that Pyongyang is readying a possible SLBM launch off its eastern coast, the...
U.S. VP Harris to meet with Japanese chip firms -official
TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris will meet on Wednesday in Japan with heads of semiconductor-related businesses as the Biden administration works to boost U.S. chips manufacturing, according to a senior administration official.
msn.com
UK reiterates call for North Korea to abandon ballistic missile program
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has reiterated his call for North Korea to abandon its ballistic missile program on the day he held a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, with whom he discussed Pyongyang's weapons strategy. "I urge North Korea to change course and abandon its ballistic...
The Verge
TikTok removed 113 million videos in three months
TikTok took down more than 113 million videos between April and June of this year, according to the company’s quarterly transparency report published today. Though the number of videos the platform removed for policy violations is up slightly from the first few months of 2022, it’s just a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of content shared on TikTok. The 113 million represents just 1 percent of total videos uploaded during the three-month period.
