TikTok took down more than 113 million videos between April and June of this year, according to the company’s quarterly transparency report published today. Though the number of videos the platform removed for policy violations is up slightly from the first few months of 2022, it’s just a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of content shared on TikTok. The 113 million represents just 1 percent of total videos uploaded during the three-month period.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO