A Livingston County man is behind bars after being accused of murdering his two-month-old son. According to the District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Zachary McCaa of Caledonia took the child’s life back in June by throwing him and violently shaking him. McCaa was originally charged with assault but he is now charged with murder, child endangerment and manslaughter. He returns to court in November.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO