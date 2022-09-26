ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

CITY News

PAB: Rochester police are not transparent enough

The Police Accountability Board is calling on the Rochester Police Department to make all data publicly available. The Rochester Police Accountability Board has proposed policies aimed at increasing transparency in the Rochester Police Department. In a report released Monday, the PAB recommended that the police department keep detailed, up-to-date, incident-level data on every aspect of policing. It calls on the department to publish the race, gender, and age of complainants, type...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester police ask for help identifying man

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help identifying the man pictured above. He's believed to be responsible for a shooting on Dewey Avenue that happened around 8:50 p.m. Sept. 9. Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 428-8307 or email RPDTipLine@cityofrochester.gov.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport

Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Completed $6.8 Million Housing Project For Homeless People

New York State has completed a housing project designed to help homeless people in Rochester. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion today, Wednesday, September 29, 2022. Open Door Mission's $6.8 million Miller Building features 24 units of permanent housing for formerly homeless New Yorkers. The apartments will house people with mental illnesses and those struggling with substance abuse, along with youth ages 18 to 25. The project was mainly funded by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three Rochester residents arrested for robbery in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State police arrested three Rochester residents for a robbery in Victor. Troopers arrested 22-year-old Maraje M. Miller, 26-year-old Shakela R. Smith, and 28-year-old Oshane Williams for stealing about $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Victor. They’re also accused of threatening store employees with...
VICTOR, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monday is the deadline to apply for retail cannabis business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Time is running out on the application process for retail cannabis. Monday is the last day for retail weed shops to apply with the state for a license to sell cannabis, Applicants must have a pot-related conviction that predates the passage of the marijuana regulation and tax act. In addition, they must have experience running a business.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers: Investigating two Fairport robberies

In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Officer Connor Cantwell joined Good Day Rochester to ask for help in identifying the suspects in two recent robberies in Fairport. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling your attention to 37-year-old Markissa Metzger, who's wanted for...
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Avenue Blackbox Theatre secures $190,000 to support its operations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avenue Blackbox Theatre has just received $190,000 thanks to a combination of grants and community support. The small, black-owned theatre on Joseph Avenue opened in 2018. A part of Blackbox Theatre’s mission is to uplift the community on and around Joseph Avenue. “Arts and creativity...
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A Livingston County man is behind bars after being accused of murdering his two-month-old son. According to the District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Zachary McCaa of Caledonia took the child’s life back in June by throwing him and violently shaking him. McCaa was originally charged with assault but he is now charged with murder, child endangerment and manslaughter. He returns to court in November.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester woman arrested for theft at Byrne Dairy gas station

GATES, N.Y. — Last week, we told you about a Rochester woman arrested after police say she pepper sprayed a store clerk and stole cigarettes from a gas station. Gates police say that woman: Kaila Rivera is in trouble with the law once again. Rivera was released from police custody on Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RPD continues investigation into fatal shooting of retired officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officials with the Rochester Police Department are working to find out who murdered one of their own after William Keith Booker, 50, was shot and killed on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Street early Sunday morning. Major Crimes investigators from the RPD are working...
ROCHESTER, NY

