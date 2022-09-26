Read full article on original website
PAB: Rochester police are not transparent enough
The Police Accountability Board is calling on the Rochester Police Department to make all data publicly available. The Rochester Police Accountability Board has proposed policies aimed at increasing transparency in the Rochester Police Department. In a report released Monday, the PAB recommended that the police department keep detailed, up-to-date, incident-level data on every aspect of policing. It calls on the department to publish the race, gender, and age of complainants, type...
13 WHAM
Rochester police ask for help identifying man
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help identifying the man pictured above. He's believed to be responsible for a shooting on Dewey Avenue that happened around 8:50 p.m. Sept. 9. Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 428-8307 or email RPDTipLine@cityofrochester.gov.
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
New York State Completed $6.8 Million Housing Project For Homeless People
New York State has completed a housing project designed to help homeless people in Rochester. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion today, Wednesday, September 29, 2022. Open Door Mission's $6.8 million Miller Building features 24 units of permanent housing for formerly homeless New Yorkers. The apartments will house people with mental illnesses and those struggling with substance abuse, along with youth ages 18 to 25. The project was mainly funded by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.
WHEC TV-10
Three Rochester residents arrested for robbery in Victor
VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State police arrested three Rochester residents for a robbery in Victor. Troopers arrested 22-year-old Maraje M. Miller, 26-year-old Shakela R. Smith, and 28-year-old Oshane Williams for stealing about $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Victor. They’re also accused of threatening store employees with...
WHEC TV-10
Monday is the deadline to apply for retail cannabis business
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Time is running out on the application process for retail cannabis. Monday is the last day for retail weed shops to apply with the state for a license to sell cannabis, Applicants must have a pot-related conviction that predates the passage of the marijuana regulation and tax act. In addition, they must have experience running a business.
New ‘Tool Shed’ rents tools in Rochester for $25 a year
The South East Area Coalition started the Tool Shed.
WUHF
Crime Stoppers: Investigating two Fairport robberies
In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Officer Connor Cantwell joined Good Day Rochester to ask for help in identifying the suspects in two recent robberies in Fairport. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling your attention to 37-year-old Markissa Metzger, who's wanted for...
New York State Police Make Multiple Arrests In WNY For Theft, Drugs, And More
New York State Police Troopers have been pretty busy here in Western New York, arresting multiple people for a variety of crimes. Here's the arrest round-up for the past week:. Lockport Man Arrested By NYSP For Larceny And Controlled Substance. On September 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested...
Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Avenue Blackbox Theatre secures $190,000 to support its operations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avenue Blackbox Theatre has just received $190,000 thanks to a combination of grants and community support. The small, black-owned theatre on Joseph Avenue opened in 2018. A part of Blackbox Theatre’s mission is to uplift the community on and around Joseph Avenue. “Arts and creativity...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A Livingston County man is behind bars after being accused of murdering his two-month-old son. According to the District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Zachary McCaa of Caledonia took the child’s life back in June by throwing him and violently shaking him. McCaa was originally charged with assault but he is now charged with murder, child endangerment and manslaughter. He returns to court in November.
3-year-old critically injured in shootout on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester
Investigators determined the child was sitting in a car seat, parked outside a nearby grocery store when he was shot.
Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
Rochester police is unsure of the timeline connected to the shooting. It remains unclear whether Booker was shot prior to, or after the car crash.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester woman arrested for theft at Byrne Dairy gas station
GATES, N.Y. — Last week, we told you about a Rochester woman arrested after police say she pepper sprayed a store clerk and stole cigarettes from a gas station. Gates police say that woman: Kaila Rivera is in trouble with the law once again. Rivera was released from police custody on Wednesday.
No criminal charges in fatal Monroe County Sheriff’s Office patrol car crash
PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — No criminal charges will be filed against the Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy who fatally struck a Perinton man in his patrol vehicle. Wesley Soper, 32, was hit by the patrol car around 2:30 a.m. along Pittsford-Palmyra Road near Moseley Road on December 17. Investigators said the deputy driving the car, MCSO […]
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
Rochester ranked most neighborly city in America
Flower city, which came in second last year, has slid up to the top after ranking highest for neighborly acts, volunteering, charitable giving, and happiness.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RPD continues investigation into fatal shooting of retired officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officials with the Rochester Police Department are working to find out who murdered one of their own after William Keith Booker, 50, was shot and killed on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Street early Sunday morning. Major Crimes investigators from the RPD are working...
Several houses burglarized, 6 cars stolen in Irondequoit neighborhood
Those with suspicious footage are encouraged to call 911 and ask to speak with an Irondequoit police officer.
