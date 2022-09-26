ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IU study: Teacher licensing exams hamper Black, Hispanic candidates

By Aleksandra Appleton
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdMmU_0iB5Oql400

Indiana’s ubiquitous teacher licensing exam could be one reason behind the state’s shortage of teachers — especially Black and Hispanic teachers, according to a new report from Indiana University.

The study found that Black and Hispanic prospective teachers scored up to 52 percentage points lower than their white peers on portions of the test, known as Praxis, further shrinking the pool of nonwhite educators that enter the profession even as the K-12 student population grows more diverse.

The traditional road to becoming a teacher has long held stumbling blocks for candidates of color. But recent staffing shortages have made it critical to recruit more candidates into the teacher pipeline, with states and schools dropping requirements like a license or degree in order to fill open positions.

The solution isn’t necessarily to get rid of Praxis and other tests like it, said Alexander Cuenca, author of the study and an associate professor at Indiana University, but to diversify the expert panels that determine passing scores for prospective educators, as well as offer more support for would-be test-takers.

“We know that more teachers of color in the classroom will improve outcomes for students of color and all students,” he said. “Licensure exams as a barrier to that are an under-examined issue.”

Why score disparities persist

Praxis is divided into three sections — Praxis I, which tests basic skills; Praxis II, which tests teachers’ subject matter expertise; and a pedagogy component that tests classroom knowledge and management.

Due to a law passed in 2019, Indiana teacher candidates are no longer required to take the basic skills portion of the exam. Teachers still take the pedagogy exam and the subject matter test that correlates to the subject they want to teach.

Across all sections of the licensing exam over five years from 2016 to 2021, white candidates scored higher than Black and Hispanic candidates, the study found.

The disparity was especially significant in the content area sections of the exam. In one of the starkest examples, 52% of white candidates passed the mathematics subject area exam in the 2016-17 academic year, but no Black candidates did.

In some cases, the score gaps have gotten worse over time. In the English language arts content area exam, for example, Black candidates outperformed white candidates in 2016-17, with pass rates of 67% and 65%, respectively.

But in 2020-21, Black candidates had a pass rate of 22%, compared to a 65% pass rate for white candidates.

It’s not completely clear what led to that kind of score drop over the years, though Cuenca noted that Indiana switched testing vendors between 2016 and 2021, which can impact teacher prep programs and their students.

Scores tend to be higher overall and less disparate in the pedagogy section of the Praxis than the subject matter test — for the latter, teachers’ different educational backgrounds might contribute to gaps.

But there’s more to the differing scores than prospective teachers’ knowledge, according to the study, which points to how passing scores are determined.

Tests are scored on a scale, with each state setting its passing score. To determine those scores, the state and the testing company assemble panels of subject matter experts from schools and universities to determine which questions a new “just qualified” teacher should answer correctly.

The panelists participate on a voluntary basis, Cuenca said, and there’s little effort to ensure a demographic balance on each panel.

When Indiana undertook this process in 2020, 92% of the certified educators that participated in the panels identified as white, compared to 2% who identified as Black, according to the study.

As it happens, around 92% of Indiana’s 79,000 teachers are white, according to the Indiana Department of Education, compared to 66% of the state’s 1.1 million students. Hiring more underrepresented teachers has long been a policy priority for groups like the NAACP of Indianapolis, which highlighted the issue in its recent Black Academic Excellence plan.

Cuenca said the problem arises when panelists are asked to make subjective decisions about what new teachers should know — a judgment that varies depending on the panelists’ personal experiences.

A more diverse panel would have a richer discussion of this question than more homogenous panels, he said.

An acknowledged issue

Cuenca’s study links modern-day teacher licensing exams to historical exams used to justify paying Black educators less.

Educational Testing Service (ETS), the company behind the Praxis exam, has previously studied the effect of licensure examinations on the Black educator pipeline, according to the study. It reported in 2011 the existence of “very large score gaps between African American and White teacher candidates on selected Praxis I and selected Praxis II tests.”

In a statement, ETS said it is “committed to making our tests fair for all test takers to advance our mission of furthering quality and equity in education for every learner.”

“We work closely with our state clients to ensure that the panels of educators who contribute to the development of the Praxis tests, and the setting of its recommended passing scores, are representative of the test-taking population of the state with respect to race, gender, geography, and school setting,” the statement said. “We also encourage state decision-makers to solicit the diverse perspectives and opinions of all stakeholders when they set the state’s passing scores.”

The IU report said that while the issue has been long-acknowledged, few policy changes have come about as a result.

Cuenca does credit Indiana for removing the basic skills component of the test for would-be educators, alleviating some of the financial burden associated with the tests, especially for candidates who have to retake the tests.

Proposed solutions include scholarships

His report says the most important solution to the issue is to require test vendors to diversify the score-setting panels associated with teacher licensing exams.

The current system creates a “closed loop,” which leads to fewer Black and Hispanic teachers in the classroom and eventually, on future score-setting panels which set the scores for the next generation of teachers.

However, Cuenca said he would strongly caution against getting rid of licensing tests altogether, especially as states deal with teacher shortages by removing other requirements for classroom teaching.

“Tests provide some public trust. There is a value from a public good perspective in having assurance on the knowledge, skills, and competencies of our professionals,” he said. “But we should think about how we can engage in that process better and in a more equitable way.”

Other states allow teacher candidates to demonstrate their subject matter expertise with their GPA from their content area, Cuenca noted.

Recruiting and retention efforts should have an eye toward creating support systems for Black and Hispanic candidates within their teacher prep programs, he said.

And the state could offer scholarships to teacher candidates who need to retake their exams. This would acknowledge that the repeated out-of-pocket financial costs and discouragement could lead them to choose another career path entirely.

“A century after this flawed system of teacher licensure was first implemented, policymakers should consider these recommendations, not only for the sake of individual teacher candidates, but to grow a more representative and effective teacher corps,” the study says.

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX59

Strong need for teacher aides across Indiana schools

LAWRENCE, Ind. — There has been a large demand for teachers following the pandemic, but many schools say there is just as much of a need for student support roles like teacher aides these days. According to the Indiana Department of Education’s online job bank, there are just shy of 3,000 open positions across schools […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Inside Indiana Business

Black Hoosiers call for racial equity in EV charging plan

With over $100 million of federal money earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure in Indiana, a group of Black Hoosiers met with federal Department of Transportation representatives Monday, urging the agency to reject the state’s plan in favor of one more equitable to communities of color. Denise Abdul-Rahman, the environmental...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs

Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamper#Department Of Education#Mathematics#Education Policy#K12#Racism#Hispanic#Indiana University
bloomingtonian.com

Video: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita visits Bloomington last Friday

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita spoke about a range of conservative topics Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Indiana Memorial Union in Bloomington, Indiana. Among the topics covered were banning critical race theory, celebrating Indiana’s near total ban on abortion, Indiana’s constitutional carry (concealed gun) law, his son, the lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, and laws to prevent transgendered children from playing sports on school teams.
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Tennessee high school grad rate rebounds to pre-COVID level

Tennessee’s high school graduation rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels — and even slightly exceeded the state’s previous peak three years earlier, according to new data released Wednesday.About 89.8% of public school students in the Class of 2022 graduated on time this spring, more than 1 percentage point better than the previous year, the state education department reported.The previous high of 89.7% occurred with the Class of 2019, the year before...
TENNESSEE STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies

The state of Indiana shed hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic — and hired hundreds more since — in a turnover struggle that peaked in early 2022, according to data from the Indiana State Personnel Department. Agency leaders say new employee-friendly policies from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb are already helping, with more to come possibly […] The post Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
Fox 59

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The […]
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

Indiana tennis Court for sale; comes with a house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Imagine teaching tennis in your own backyard. Imagine building your house around a tennis court. The asking price for the 690-square-foot house is $685,000.  The residence has one bedroom and one bathroom and an indoor professional tennis court. Photos of the Indiana house and its listing circulated on social media after […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana researcher warns of harmful chemicals hidden in school uniforms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some children are being exposed to harmful chemicals woven in their school uniforms, one Indiana researcher warns. Dr. Marta Venier, associate professor at Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, found certain water and stain resistant blazers, slacks, skirts and other items worn by students are abundant with polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or ‘forever chemicals.’
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy