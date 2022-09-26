ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Tom Allen, Walt Bell Respond to Offensive Line Concerns for Indiana Football

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYXCW_0iB5OSlk00

Indiana football coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell addressed concerns surrounding the Hoosiers' offensive line at Monday's press conference.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football stands at 3-1 – half way to bowl eligibility – through the first 33 percent of the regular season.

With more total and Big Ten wins than all of 2021, at a glance, the path to Tom Allen's fourth bowl game as Indiana's head coach appears reasonable. In Brett McMurphy's most recent bowl game predictions , Indiana plays Miami (FL) in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla. on Dec. 23.

But before booking plans for Christmas in Florida, it's important to recognize that there's still a long way to go and the road ahead only gets more and more challenging. A trip to a hostile environment in Lincoln, Neb. is next up, followed by No. 4 Michigan, a full Big Ten East slate and the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue.

Indiana has shown flashes of being a team worthy of playing a 13th game, but Allen said a lack of consistent execution has been the Hoosiers' Achilles heel. Through four games, Indiana has scored 115 points, but only nine in the first quarter. Indiana was able to overcome slow starts on offense in the first three weeks, but a team of Cincinnati's caliber simply won't let that happen.

"At first you have your growing pains and you have some new guys," Allen said after the loss at Cincinnati. "But now in Week 4, that needs to be behind us."

Part of those struggles stem from an offensive line unit that allowed five sacks and 12 quarterback hurries against Cincinnati. Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak attempted a school-record 66 passes, and he was under pressure throughout the game. Shaun Shivers broke free for a 47-yard touchdown in the second half, but he and Josh Henderson combined to generate just 58 rushing yards on 28 attempts prior to Shivers' score.

At Monday's press conference, Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell was asked about concerns surrounding the offensive line.

"What do you need to do, what do they need to do to have the impact you need for this team to be a bowl team this season?"

After a pause, Bell's responded, "That's a fantastic question."

He carried on, "Number one, we've got to make sure we're doing everything we possibly can to have our best five guys out there. Whether that be having to move guys around, do whatever we need to do. Coach Allen alluded to that earlier, and I think that's appropriate. Number two, those guys in certain situations have to be better. We've got to win some one on ones, got to be a little more assignment sound."

"Now we've played three really, really good defenses between Western Kentucky, Cincinnati and Illinois," Bell continued. "All three of them are also very exotic, which poses problems. There's got to be a little bit more consistency there. I've got to not only help protect Connor, but I've got to help protect our football team. It's all of us coming together, being mindful of what our strengths are, what we're good at, what we're not good at and making sure that myself and our offensive staff that we're putting our players in the best possible situation to be successful."

Allen was asked a similar question – "How important is offensive line improvement to this team's chance of getting to a bowl game?"

"Well, I think it's always important to every team that we have," Allen said. "So to me, their development, their performance, how they play, is critical. I would say it's a very important part of that process, us reaching our goals this year, what we have as a team. That has always been the case and continues to be the case. It's about personal responsibility for that group of guys, each position group to perform at a high level. Whoever steps on the field representing that position room, they represent that whole group, everything that that entails. To me it's a heightened sense of urgency, no question, and very important."

Indiana has battled injuries along the offensive line all year, starting in Week 1 when right tackle Matthew Bedford tore his ACL. Bedford started 27 games for Indiana in his first three seasons, and he was replaced by West Texas A&M transfer Parker Hanna. Starting center Zach Carpenter suffered a hand injury in pregame warmups before the Western Kentucky game and backup center Cameron Knight has dealt with a foot injury, which allowed redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy to make his first career start in Week 3. Allen hinted at the possible return of Carpenter against Nebraska.

As a result, Indiana tried a few different combinations on the offensive line against Cincinnati. Redshirt sophomore Khalil Benson saw time a right guard, rotating with starter Tim Weaver. Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr. replaced Hanna at right tackle on occasion versus Cincinnati. Simply put, Allen said if a guy is not getting the job done, they have made changes to give Indiana the best chance to be successful.

"It's something that we've worked hard on," Allen said. "We're going to have to look at adjusting maybe some of the five we play with, just try to find the best combination that we have to go with. That's obviously on the table, part of our discussions, trying to get the best five guys on the field each and every time we play. The bottom line is they have to perform, be able to execute our run and throw game. That wasn't done consistently on Saturday. High priority for us."

Related stories on Indiana football:

  • WHAT WENT WRONG AND RIGHT IN LOSS TO CINCINNATI: Indiana suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday at Cincinnati. The Bearcats used a 28-point second quarter to defeat the Hoosiers 45-24. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT TOM ALLEN SAID: Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video. CLICK HERE
  • CONNOR BAZELAK AFTER CINCINNATI LOSS: Saturday, the Hoosiers got their first loss of the season falling to Cincinnati 45-24 on the road. Read the full transcript of what Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak said following the defeat. The press conference video is attached. CLICK HERE
  • CINCINNATI DEFEATS INDIANA 45-24: Indiana football suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday at Cincinnati. The Bearcats defeated the Hoosiers 45-24 as quarterback Ben Bryant passed for 354 yards and four touchdowns. Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Lincoln, Neb. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Football
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Nebraska State
FanSided

Indiana basketball ranked No. 7 in Andy Katz’s Power Rankings

As Indiana basketball and the rest of the college hoops world begins the first day of practice today, Andy Katz released his Power 36 Rankings for the 2022-23 season. Most college basketball analysts have placed the Hoosiers in the range of 12 through 20 for the preseason rankings, so this should catch the eye of Hoosier Nation in a major way.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”

Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Pickleball's popularity explodes in Indiana, across the country

INDIANAPOLIS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and central Indiana is no exception, according to USA Pickleball. Nationwide, pickleball grew last year to 4.8 million players, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. That's almost double the number from just five years ago. Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Bell
Person
Josh Henderson
Person
Tom Allen
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana

Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Bearcats#American Football#College Football#Offensive Line Concerns#The Old Oaken Bucket
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville

In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
timeanddate.com

Time Zone in City of Sullivan, Indiana, USA

The graph above illustrates clock changes in City of Sullivan during 2022. Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes do not necessarily occur on the same date every year. YearDate & TimeAbbreviationTime ChangeOffset After. 2021Sun, Mar 14 at 2:00 amEST → EDT+1 hour (DST start)UTC-4h Sun, Nov 7 at 2:00 amEDT...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis Zoo mourns the loss of tiger cub Roman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced on their Facebook page Wednesday the death of one of their tiger cubs, Roman. Roman was unfortunately born with a congenital heart defect that can cause numerous health concerns overtime. The animal care team at the zoo performed surgery on Roman to correct the defect, however, his health unfortunately kept declining.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday. The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Bloomington's own...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy