FOXBusiness
Betty White auction brings in more than $4 million during 3-day event
Betty White brought in big bucks this weekend. Julien’s Auctions offered more than 1,500 lots from the TV star's life and career during a three-day event in Beverly Hills, California, and online beginning Sept. 23. The auction, which was estimated to bring in about $600,000, made more than $4 million.
My Adventures With "The Golden Girls": Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty
In the fall of 1982, while studying Television and Film at U.C.L.A. I had a celebrity brush with actress Bea Arthur, then best-remembered as the star of TV’s iconic Maude series (CBS, 1972–1978), and soon to be recalled to fame as on The Golden Girls, alongside Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty - each of whom I would run into over the coming years.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers After Bouncing Back From Cancer
Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson appears to be fully recovered and living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted,...
Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source
Kim Kardashian is now the owner of a new Malibu estate, but she is keeping her family home in Hidden Hills. The SKIMS founder, 41, made the purchase this month, and a source told PEOPLE about her plans for the Malibu villa. "The Malibu house is just a beach house....
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small
Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
‘The Quiet Man’: The 1 Scene John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara Had to Get in a Single Take or He ‘Would Have Strung Us Up by Our Toes’
John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara had to get 'The Quiet Man's most romantic scene filmed to perfection in just one take.
What Happened to Dick Van Dyke? Details on the Hollywood Icon’s Life After Finding Fame
Since the early ‘50s, Dick Van Dyke knew that Hollywood was where he was destined to be. The legendary actor proved to be a man of many talents, singing, dancing and acting for more than 70 years. Keep scrolling for an update on where he is now. How Did...
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think
With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
Michael Jackson’s bodyguard bids MILLIONS for ‘saddest ever’ Grand Designs property
MICHAEL Jackson's bodyguard has bid MILLIONS for the 'saddest ever' Grand Designs property. Matt Fiddes worked for the King of Pop as his personal security officer for over a decade. Since then, the 43-year-old has built a global martial arts company worth £120 million. Matt - who is also...
Chad Everett and Other Classic TV Doctors: A Look Back
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, IMDB.com, Wikipedia.com, and Celebsages.com.]
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
architecturaldigest.com
Debbie Reynolds’s Ranch Hits the Market, Baz Luhrmann Relists Gramercy Town House for $19 Million, and More Real Estate News
From high-profile design commissions to celebrity listings from Bob Saget, Debbie Reynolds, and more, there’s plenty happening right now in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the Market. Baz Luhrmann selling Gramercy Park town house for $19 million.
EW.com
Tim Allen talks working with his real-life daughter on The Santa Clauses
You read the card, you know what it means: If you put on the suit, you're the big guy. But whoever said being Santa Claus was supposed to last forever?. This fall, Tim Allen reprises one of his most beloved roles and steps back into the big red suit for The Santa Clauses on Disney+. Having already filmed three movies as Santa Claus from 1994-2006, Allen says it took some convincing to bring him back to the franchise. But it paid off when he walked on set for the first time in full costume.
"Beverly Hillbillies" Memories from "Elly May" and "Jethro": Max Baer, Jr. and Donna Douglas
Donna Douglas (who passed away in 2015) and Max Baer, Jr. were and remain beloved for playing poor-country-turned-rich-city cousins Elly May Clampett and Jethro Bodine on TV's legendary sitcom, The Beverly Hillbillies. The show originally aired on CBS from 1962 to 1971 but continues to be popular in syndication, on streaming channels like Pluto TV, and on DVD.
Check Out This Historic Graceland Path, A Glimpse Into Elvis Presley’s Life
Elvis Presley’s Graceland home has been one of the most visited landmarks since it first opened to visitors over four decades ago. This allows fans to relive moments about the life of the King, who has a rich music history embedded in the house. Also, lovers of the King...
