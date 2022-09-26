Read full article on original website
Related
theexaminernews.com
Here Comes Somers, Tuskers Stomp Lakeland, 3-0, Win HV Cup
LAKELAND Coach Tim Hourahan and SOMERS Coach Brian Lanzetta have done as much as anybody to promote the great game of fútbol within the Section 1 spectrum and their respective feeder programs, and to see their teams go head-to-head last Thursday at Tusker Nation was a spectacle to behold. Everything these two coaches do for Section 1 soccer is not just done for their own. It’s done for the good of the game and often for the good of charity.
theexaminernews.com
‘Miracle’ Baseball Enriches Life of Westchester’s Disabled
The 16-year-old young man stepped up to bat four years ago, knowing only swings and misses in his baseball career. Almost every spring and fall Saturday for a decade, since he was seven, he’d failed to make contact. After 10 years of watching just whiffs, dad Mark Shearon assumed...
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
theexaminernews.com
Obituary of James Ennis
James J. Ennis, 53, of Pleasantville (and formerly the Bronx) passed away on Sept. 19 after a courageous battle with glioblastoma multiforme. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest while remembering to create humor and laughter each day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DEEP issues warning after moose spotted in Danbury, Newtown
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEEP) issued a warning to drivers to watch out for moose after multiple sightings were reported in the state this week. According to DEEP, there were recent moose sightings in Danbury, Woodbury, Southbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield. DEEP believes the sightings are of the same moose. […]
theexaminernews.com
One Dead, Three Injured in Head-On Crash in Putnam Valley
A Mahopac man was killed and three teens were injured in an early morning crash Wednesday on Wood St. in Putnam Valley. According to Putnam Sheriff Kevin McConville, a 23-year-old Mahopac man was heading north on Wood St. at about 8:55 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into the path of a southbound vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Lake Peekskill male.
2-car crash in Putnam Valley leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9 p.m. on Wood Street near Meadow Crest Drive.
sheltonherald.com
Moose on the loose spotted at Danbury AMC movie theater
A Danbury resident went into the AMC theater to watch a movie and came out to see something almost stranger than fiction in the parking lot — a moose on the loose. Michael Bower spotted the moose roaming around the AMC theater parking lot on Eagle Road Monday, Sept. 26 at around 6 p.m. as he was walking to his vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside
GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
Mahopac 23-Year-Old Killed In Putnam Valley Crash, 3 Others Injured, Police Say
A 23-year-old man was killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in the area. The crash took place in Putnam Valley around 8:55 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 on Wood St. Putnam Sheriff Kevin J. McConville said deputies were dispatched to Wood Street near Meadow Crest Drive for...
NYS Music
Staying out Super Late with The National in Port Chester
The Capitol Theatre, affectionately known as “The Cap,” lies in the center of the Westchester County village of Port Chester. The historic venue constructed in 1926 has hosted thousands of legendary musical acts (The Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, David Bowie, Bob Dylan and Pink Floyd to name only a few), but never The National, until Friday, September 23rd.
Caught on Camera: Bear knocks over sheds in Dobbs Ferry
The viewer says the bear woke them up by knocking over their shed and their neighbor's shed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theexaminernews.com
Peekskill Hollow Road Reconstruction Project to Resume
Putnam County officials announced Monday that the Peekskill Hollow Road reconstruction project in Putnam Valley is slated to resume this week. The project, which started in January, came to an abrupt halt this summer when problems surfaced between the county and the general contractor that was hired to complete the work.
westchestermagazine.com
Here’s Where to Get Your Truffle Food Fix in Westchester
Which of these truffle foods is calling your name? Adobe Stock/ Matteo. Truffle dishes from pastas to tacos are popping up all over Westchester County now that fall is in the air. In Tuscany and the Piedmont region of Italy, autumn is truffle season — and it’s no different here...
Truck hits overpass on southbound I-87 in South Nyack
Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the River Road overpass.
New Pizzeria & Pub Opens at Former Spanky’s Spot in Poughkeepsie
A new pizzeria & pub has taken over the long vacant Spanky's building on Main Street Poughkeepsie. After years of lying vacant, the building that housed the popular Spanky's Restaurant at 85 Main Street has a new occupant. Spanky's was always a popular restaurant and bar for so many years, known for their Cajun and Creole food. I remember going to check out many a blues night at Spanky's back in the day, as it was a popular spot for open blues jams led by the late Little Scotty (of Little Scotty and The Knockouts). I also remember old man Bill Kikillus (my former landlord when I lived in Pawling, NY back in the mid 1990's) taking the trip regularly to Spanky's to get the Clams casino; he'd rave about the Clams casino!
theexaminernews.com
Regional Dishes of India Flourish at Tandoori Taste of India
Bharat Patel, veteran restaurateur and proprietor of the long-running Tandoori Taste of India, has moved his restaurant from North Main Street to a new contemporized location along Westchester Avenue in Port Chester. Tandoori, one of the oldest Indian eateries in Westchester, has operated for 25 years. The same management team...
These Fairfield County Public Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
Five Fairfield County schools were ranked the best public high schools in Connecticut in a newly-released report. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, published its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Connecticut." According to the report, the...
theexaminernews.com
Obituary of Robert Dell’Angelo
Robert Joseph “Moonie” Dell’Angelo, a Brewster resident, died Sept. 22 at Putnam Hospital in Carmel. He was 67. Bobby was born Apr. 8, 1955, in the Bronx, to Emilia (Runco) and Frances Dell’Angelo, who predeceased him. His older brother, Dennis, also predeceased him. He is survived by his loving daughter, April (Dell’Angelo) Breidster and her husband, Rob; his adoring grandchildren, Mason and Hudson and former wife, Dana Porcelli Blair; his cousins Joe Streppone, Maryanne (Streppone) Fitzpatrick and Laura Streppone; and by his niece, Danyelle Dell’Angelo.
westchestermagazine.com
Mount Kisco Country Club Kicks off a Major Renovation
Mount Kisco Country Club is a 92-year-old golf course in Westchester County that is receiving some major upgrades. Mount Kisco Country Club recently announced the start of a major renovation under the guidance of architect Stephen Kay. This summer, the club began work on restoration of its bunkers and several tee boxes as well as selective tree removal to improve turf conditions.
Comments / 0