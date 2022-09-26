Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
LLCC receives $5 million to expand training facilities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) received a grant for $5 million. The grant will be used to expand emergency services, truck drivers, diesel technologies, and agriculture programs and facilities. The grant was awarded to LLCC by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. LLCC...
newschannel20.com
ALPLM to open lactation room
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There will soon be a dedicated room for nursing mothers at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). The room will only be for nursing mothers who need to feed their babies and/or pump milk. It will be open to staff and guests. A...
newschannel20.com
Pleasant Plains sets homecoming parade for Friday
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains Schools has picked Friday as the day it will hold its homecoming parade. The parade was originally planned for this past Sunday, but a serious medical emergency with a football player led to the school postponing the festivities. The homecoming parade will...
newschannel20.com
Blue Mass held for first responders and their families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — First responders and their families were celebrated at a Blue Mass on Tuesday. Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois held the event at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield. Blue mass is celebrated annually for those employed in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police hold information session about police testing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department held an information session about the police testing process on Monday. The information session was to help answer questions for those who are thinking about applying to the Springfield Police Academy. Springfield police officers walked through each of the exam portions...
newschannel20.com
Candlelight vigil held for Pleasant Plains student
PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — A candlelight vigil was held outside of HSHS St. John's Hospital Tuesday night for Jayden Veesenmeyer and his family. Jayden has been hospitalized since collapsing at a Pleasant Plains football game against Riverton on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up for the vigil, which...
newschannel20.com
Pleasant Plains raising money for injured student's family
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains School District and the community are coming together to raise money for the family of an injured football player. Senior running back Jayden Veesenmeyer collapsed on the sideline Saturday and was taken to the hospital. It happened during the Pleasant Plains football...
newschannel20.com
How to support the Susan G. Komen foundation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The popular walk to help those battling breast cancer is coming back to Springfield. The More Than Pink walk is Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Animal blessing event this weekend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animal ceremony. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the APL shelter in Springfield, 1001 Taintor Road. All animals are invited to this event and must be...
newschannel20.com
Health officials encouraging residents to get new COVID-19 booster shot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new COVID-19 booster shot is out. Health officials are urging people to get it as those colder months start to settle in. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health started its rollout of the new COVID-19 booster shot earlier this month. It's encouraging people...
newschannel20.com
Donating meals to countries in need
ADM teamed up with St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur for Feed My Starving Children MobilePack on Monday. The event is to help provide meals to children around the world who are facing malnutrition. ADM says this is the largest attended volunteer event and had over 200 people serve as...
newschannel20.com
Black Hawk, Early Learning Center evacuated after nearby gas leak
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students and staff at Black Hawk Elementary are now back in class after being evacuated Monday morning. District 186 officials say they were briefly evacuated due to a gas leak at the playground outside of the Early Learning Center. We're told the gas leak has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Springfield police hosts "Coffee with a Cop" event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop. The event is from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, at the Starbucks on North Dirksen Parkway. Coffee is provided, and you have the opportunity to ask the police any questions and discuss your concerns.
newschannel20.com
Early voting starts Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thursday is the first day for early voting. Register voters do not have to wait for election day to cast their vote. Early voting starts on Thursday and ends on November 7, the day before the election day. If you do decide to vote early,...
newschannel20.com
Drive-Thru flu shot clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your flu shot without leaving your car. Memorial Health is offering flu shots at two easy-to-access drive-thru locations in Springfield. Flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Memorial Drive-Thru...
newschannel20.com
Gold Star family members honored
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Families of those who have served for our county and were killed in the line of duty were honored on Sunday. Governor JB Pritzker signed a Gold Star Mother's Day Proclamation earlier this month to recognize the mothers who suffered the loss of their children in war.
newschannel20.com
Take a walk through Oak Ridge Cemetery for 'Echoes of Yesteryear'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mary Alice Davis, president of the Sangamon County Historical Society, joins us in the studio to talk about the upcoming historical cemetery walk. It takes place Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue. The event is free...
newschannel20.com
Urgent Rent-A-car employee assaulted at work
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Urgent Rent-A-Car employee was assaulted while at work. The Springfield Police Department says it happened around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. (The Employee getting assaulted by a customer, 3:36, 3:49, 4:07) The customer punched and threw a drink at the employee. We're told there has...
newschannel20.com
More than 20 guns, ammunition found in Springfield vehicle search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after police say they found him hiding inside a building with two loaded handguns. Springfield Police were called around 12:19 a.m. Sunday to a business in the 2000 block of South 1st Street after a fire alarm went off. Police...
newschannel20.com
Man accused of stealing cigarettes, $20 from Walgreens
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are looking for the man responsible for stealing cigarettes and cash from a Walgreens store. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the store located at 1310 S. 5th St. Police say the man was seen by employees behind the counter, filling a...
Comments / 0