SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Adam Lopez will soon be up for parole. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Lopez has a projected parole date of October 26. Lopez, the former Springfield District 186 School Board President, was sentenced to 11 years behind bars in June 2021. He would have to serve at least 50% of that sentence.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO