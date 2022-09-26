Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Double homicide suspect indicted on 8 counts of first degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The man who is the suspect in a double homicide in Sangamon County has been indicted on eight counts of first-degree murder and other felonies. A Sangamon County Grand Jury returned a 13-count indictment against Mark N. Crites, 23, on Wednesday. The charges are related...
newschannel20.com
Adam Lopez could be released from prison next month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Adam Lopez will soon be up for parole. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Lopez has a projected parole date of October 26. Lopez, the former Springfield District 186 School Board President, was sentenced to 11 years behind bars in June 2021. He would have to serve at least 50% of that sentence.
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police hold information session about police testing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department held an information session about the police testing process on Monday. The information session was to help answer questions for those who are thinking about applying to the Springfield Police Academy. Springfield police officers walked through each of the exam portions...
newschannel20.com
Man stabbed to death in neighborhood dispute, coroner says
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lovington man is dead after a neighborhood dispute. Macon County Coroner Michael Day says 54-year-old Michael Peck was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 4:28 a.m. Monday. His preliminary cause of death is multiple stab wounds to his torso, which resulted in severe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for possession of fentanyl
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 30-year-old Shelbyville man is facing charges for possession of fentanyl. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says that on August 17, Scottie Bone knowingly and unlawfully possessed an amount of fentanyl other than as authorized in the controlled substances act. Officials say that Bone also...
newschannel20.com
Pana student in custody after threat against school, officials say
PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The Pana Police Department says a student who posted a threat to Pana Community Unit School Dist. No. 8 has been arrested for disorderly conduct. Officials say disorderly conduct is a Class 4 felony. We're told the student is 16 years old. Police say...
newschannel20.com
Man shot while running from woman, sheriff says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night in Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called around 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of South Glenwood for a report of a possible shooting. They found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot...
newschannel20.com
Auburn man who killed woman with dump truck sentenced
PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — An Auburn man arrested for driving under the influence and fatally hitting a woman has been sentenced. Bennie L. Jackon was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Bennie L. Jackson pleaded guilty on July 8 to charges of aggravated DUI,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Urgent Rent-A-car employee assaulted at work
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Urgent Rent-A-Car employee was assaulted while at work. The Springfield Police Department says it happened around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. (The Employee getting assaulted by a customer, 3:36, 3:49, 4:07) The customer punched and threw a drink at the employee. We're told there has...
newschannel20.com
More than 20 guns, ammunition found in Springfield vehicle search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after police say they found him hiding inside a building with two loaded handguns. Springfield Police were called around 12:19 a.m. Sunday to a business in the 2000 block of South 1st Street after a fire alarm went off. Police...
newschannel20.com
Blue Mass held for first responders and their families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — First responders and their families were celebrated at a Blue Mass on Tuesday. Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois held the event at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield. Blue mass is celebrated annually for those employed in...
newschannel20.com
Man accused of stealing cigarettes, $20 from Walgreens
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are looking for the man responsible for stealing cigarettes and cash from a Walgreens store. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the store located at 1310 S. 5th St. Police say the man was seen by employees behind the counter, filling a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Health officials encouraging residents to get new COVID-19 booster shot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new COVID-19 booster shot is out. Health officials are urging people to get it as those colder months start to settle in. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health started its rollout of the new COVID-19 booster shot earlier this month. It's encouraging people...
newschannel20.com
Springfield police hosts "Coffee with a Cop" event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop. The event is from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, at the Starbucks on North Dirksen Parkway. Coffee is provided, and you have the opportunity to ask the police any questions and discuss your concerns.
newschannel20.com
ISP offers rapid deployment training to other agencies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is offering Rapid Deployment train-the-trainer courses to local law enforcement officers across Illinois. The training is a set of tactics designed to maximize officer safety and provide officers with the skill sets needed to quickly handle active shooter situations. “Both...
newschannel20.com
Coroner identifies 3 killed in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans has released the names of the victims involved in the deadly crash in rural Assumption on Monday, September 26, 2022. The driver of the Grain Truck has been identified as 34-year-old Brian C. Callan, of Blue Mound. He...
newschannel20.com
ALPLM to open lactation room
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There will soon be a dedicated room for nursing mothers at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). The room will only be for nursing mothers who need to feed their babies and/or pump milk. It will be open to staff and guests. A...
newschannel20.com
Police: Shots fired, man attacked with baseball bat
Pana, Ill. (WICS) — The Pana Police Department says a man was attacked by someone with a baseball bat in Pana on Friday. We're told that at 12:51 p.m. the Pana Police Department received a call of a fight in progress at a parking lot near 4th and Oak Street.
newschannel20.com
Suspicious person seen riding bike while carrying possible gun
PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Pana Police Department is alerting the public about a possible suspicious person seen riding a bike while carrying some type of a long-gun strapped over their body. Police received two calls around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday about the suspicious person near North Hickory and Washington...
newschannel20.com
Animal blessing event this weekend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animal ceremony. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the APL shelter in Springfield, 1001 Taintor Road. All animals are invited to this event and must be...
Comments / 0