Animal blessing event this weekend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animal ceremony. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the APL shelter in Springfield, 1001 Taintor Road. All animals are invited to this event and must be...
Pleasant Plains raising money for injured student's family
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains School District and the community are coming together to raise money for the family of an injured football player. Senior running back Jayden Veesenmeyer collapsed on the sideline Saturday and was taken to the hospital. It happened during the Pleasant Plains football...
Pleasant Plains sets homecoming parade for Friday
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains Schools has picked Friday as the day it will hold its homecoming parade. The parade was originally planned for this past Sunday, but a serious medical emergency with a football player led to the school postponing the festivities. The homecoming parade will...
ALPLM to open lactation room
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There will soon be a dedicated room for nursing mothers at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). The room will only be for nursing mothers who need to feed their babies and/or pump milk. It will be open to staff and guests. A...
Candlelight vigil held for Pleasant Plains student
PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — A candlelight vigil was held outside of HSHS St. John's Hospital Tuesday night for Jayden Veesenmeyer and his family. Jayden has been hospitalized since collapsing at a Pleasant Plains football game against Riverton on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up for the vigil, which...
Pleasant Plains shows support for Jayden Veesenmeyer
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Pleasant Plains community is rallying around a family after senior football player Jayden Veesenmeyer collapsed at Saturday's football game. Pleasant Plains resident Randy Pinkerton says he was at Saturday night's game. He went out to support his grandson, who also plays on the football...
Champaign Park District hosts Halloween costume drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Park District will be hosting a Halloween costume drive to collect old Halloween costumes from the community. The drive began last Monday and will continue until Thursday, October 13. Then on October 15 all donated costumes will be given away at a costume drive.
LLCC receives $5 million to expand training facilities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) received a grant for $5 million. The grant will be used to expand emergency services, truck drivers, diesel technologies, and agriculture programs and facilities. The grant was awarded to LLCC by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. LLCC...
Architecture scavenger hunt taking place in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be an architecture scavenger hunt in downtown Springfield on Wednesday. Downtown Springfield, Inc. (DSI) says it is their first one with AIA Illinois. To join the hunt go to 3 West Old State Capitol Plaza between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and pick...
Blue Mass held for first responders and their families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — First responders and their families were celebrated at a Blue Mass on Tuesday. Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois held the event at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield. Blue mass is celebrated annually for those employed in...
Take a walk through Oak Ridge Cemetery for 'Echoes of Yesteryear'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mary Alice Davis, president of the Sangamon County Historical Society, joins us in the studio to talk about the upcoming historical cemetery walk. It takes place Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue. The event is free...
Drive-Thru flu shot clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your flu shot without leaving your car. Memorial Health is offering flu shots at two easy-to-access drive-thru locations in Springfield. Flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Memorial Drive-Thru...
New 'Disability Design Studio' added to U of I campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Beckman Institute at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is welcoming a new addition to its program Disability Resources & Education Services. The "(Dis)Ability Design Studio" is a brainstorming environment that supports students in their design research to develop assisted technology such as wheelchair additions...
Springfield police hosts "Coffee with a Cop" event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop. The event is from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, at the Starbucks on North Dirksen Parkway. Coffee is provided, and you have the opportunity to ask the police any questions and discuss your concerns.
Road closures for Glenwood High School homecoming parade
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Drivers in Chatham are getting a heads up about traffic delays set for Wednesday evening. Chatham Police say there will be several road closures for the Glenwood High School Homecoming Parade. Closures will begin around 5:15 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 5:45 p.m.
Black Hawk, Early Learning Center evacuated after nearby gas leak
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students and staff at Black Hawk Elementary are now back in class after being evacuated Monday morning. District 186 officials say they were briefly evacuated due to a gas leak at the playground outside of the Early Learning Center. We're told the gas leak has...
Mattoon daycare provider sentenced to 6 years for shaking baby
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Mattoon daycare provider was sentenced Friday to six years in the Illinois Department of Correction shaking a 6-month-old baby in her care. The sentencing came after Carmen Petak, 51, was found guilty of one count of aggravated battery to the child. Petak was credited...
Risks of mold growth after severe storms
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — After recent severe storms this past weekend, homeowners and residents are looking to ensure all the wet weather didn't create a bigger problem: mold. Mold growth is a common occurrence following water damage left behind by storms. According to a local cleanup and restoration company,...
Early voting starts Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thursday is the first day for early voting. Register voters do not have to wait for election day to cast their vote. Early voting starts on Thursday and ends on November 7, the day before the election day. If you do decide to vote early,...
Health officials encouraging residents to get new COVID-19 booster shot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new COVID-19 booster shot is out. Health officials are urging people to get it as those colder months start to settle in. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health started its rollout of the new COVID-19 booster shot earlier this month. It's encouraging people...
