cbs4local.com
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso man charged with murder of missing man who was robbed, burned in desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a man who was robbed and burned to death in the desert area in far east El Paso. Law enforcement of different agencies arrested 18-year-old Michael Levya. Leyva is accused of...
KFOX 14
Woman recorded driving vehicle murder suspect was in before deadly shooting arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 24-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man. Christopher Ryan Correa was shot dead behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar on September 18, according to El Paso police. Alexander Diaz, 26, was arrested and charged with murder. Police stated Diaz...
KVIA
Remains of 28-year-old shooting victim confirmed by officials
EL PASO, Texas --Officials have confirmed the identity of a man who was killed and had his body set on fire. Officials say the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) confirmed the remains found in a vehicle were those of 28-year-old Manuel Sanchez Jr. As ABC-7 has reported, 18-year-old Michael...
borderreport.com
Migrant shot and killed, another wounded in rural Sierra Blanca
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Texas Rangers and FBI are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday night in Hudspeth County. The FBI El Paso field office said in a statement the shooting happened in the evening of Sept. 27 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The...
SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Deputies warn El Pasoans of scammers identifying from sheriff's office to defraud victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam going around. Deputies said they have received several calls from citizens who said they were harassed by scammers impersonating sheriff's office employees and trying to defraud the victims. The scammer/offender identifies...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of El Paso woman, teen for aggravated kidnapping of Florida baby
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman and a 15-year-old have been arrested on charges of human smuggling and aggravated kidnapping. Jenna Roark, 45, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety with assistance from Texas Highway Patrol troopers, the U.S. Border Patrol and the FBI. According to a […]
KOAT 7
Update: Red Flag Law not used in New Mexico woman's murder
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Mugshot: Courtesy ofDoña Ana County Detention Center, 2020. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sept. 18. However, with...
cbs4local.com
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
KVIA
Woman charged with murder in east El Paso shooting caught on surveillance video
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old woman is charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting on the east side, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 24-year-old Rachel Rivota was the driver of a vehicle that drove up to 35-year-old-Christopher Ryan Correa on Sept. 18 around 2:20 a.m.
Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Socorro Police Department to hold Citizen’s Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department is hosting its Citizen’s Academy in October to teach the public about police operations. The Citizen’s Academy is a free, 6-week program that runs from October 11 through November 15 every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants meet once a week to learn about […]
cbs4local.com
Man in single-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Gateway North in northeast El Paso on Monday. Jose Luis Pacheco, 71, was driving a Nissan pickup when his pickup slowed down and drove off the roadway onto rock landscape, El Paso police stated. According...
El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein requested the City Council’s approval to direct city staff from El Paso to develop a solution in coordination with the City of Sunland Park to mitigate traffic congestion on Frontera Road before Sun River Estates Subdivision Preliminary The post El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
3 El Paso Fire Department stations to be renovated, upgraded as part of 2019 safety bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin renovating three El Paso Fire Department stations to upgrade the firehouses as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. The City of El Paso broke ground on Fire Station 36 in Northwest El Paso and the...
New Mexico Italian restaurant owner accused of fatally shooting wife
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (TCD) -- The co-owner of popular restaurant Forghedaboudit was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and business partner. According to a news release from the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 18 at approximately 7:42 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of Vista del Oro to a report of an injured female resident. A female, later identified as Kimberly Yacone, 48, the co-owner of the restaurant, was found deceased in the home.
cbs4local.com
Man accused of shooting man with rifle at east El Paso bar allegedly picked up casings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing another man outside the 10-4 Oyster bar in east El Paso allegedly picked up the spent casing before fleeing, the arrest affidavit states. A man was arrested and is accused of shooting and killing another...
City employees pulled from day jobs to assist migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council Representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez bringing up concerns of city staff including fire and police as the community assists with the hundreds of migrants crossing the border into El Paso daily. “My concern is with our city services, I mean I can’t go anywhere without […]
