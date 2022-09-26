ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan man hurt in crash in front of Eureka High School

A Sullivan man recently was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 109 in front of Eureka High School, Eureka Police Lt. Michael Tapp said. Mark Brady, 49, of Sullivan was driving a 2010 Ford Focus south on the highway, and his car was struck by a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by a Eureka 17-year-old who was turning left into the school entrance. After that collision, the Focus struck a Missouri Department of Transportation sign, Tapp said.
Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning

ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
Best Place to Hide Behind Your Mask: Schnucks

One of the best things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know wherever you go. But one of the worst things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know everywhere you go. It’s a big-little town like that. One of the places this will always happen is your local Schnucks. You just want to stop in and grab some chips for a barbecue and then — bam — you’re stuck talking to someone you barely remember from high school for the next 45 minutes. But if you wear your mask, you get to escape so many time-consuming and/or awkward social situations. Long-lost acquaintances won’t even recognize you behind the mask (especially if you add sunglasses to the look), and you can just breeze out of there and avoid being dragged into pointless small talk. Score. —Jaime Lees.
Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal

Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
A Highway accident injures two near Hillsboro

A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident happened Monday morning, sending two women to the hospital. The Highway Patrol reports that a Chevy Cruze driven by 66-year-old Tory McKinney, slowed for traffic on Highway A, East of Pioneer Road, when she was struck from behind by a Ford Expedition driven by 20-year-old Jared Lattimore of St.Louis. As a result, McKinney struck the car in front of her, a Ford F-150 driven by Juan Pascal. At this time a fourth vehicle driven by Rachel Massey of Imperial was unable to stop for the accident in time and struck the rear of Lattimore’s vehicle. Tory McKinney and Rachel Massey were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, McKinney with minor injuries, and Massey with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 7:42 am on Monday morning.
Three alleged pickpocket artists arrested at Arnold Walmart

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men and a woman from Romania in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet at the Walmart store in Arnold. Police believe the three have been pickpocketing throughout Missouri and other states, Arnold Police reported. The three suspects...
Iron door returned to Union jail with apology

UNION – The historic jail in Union helps chronicle jail breaks and law enforcement in the 1900s railroad town of Union, but now there’s also a story of redemption. Scott Kelsay, a 20-year resident of Union, was among those who felt the loss when the village learned someone had cut the heavy iron hinges, ripped an iron rod from the concrete wall and carried the door away into the night.
FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
Stadium announcer John Ulett joins others from KSHE for “More Stories from the Window” event at River City Casino Oct. 7

Cardinals stadium announcer John Ulett has been part of the team for 38 seasons and is hoping to add another World Series ring to his collection. If you are from out of town and just hear him when you come to Busch Stadium you may not know he’s also a radio personality at KSHE Radio– whose longtime motto has been “Real Rock Radio.” The public is invited to celebrate KSHE’s great heritage of music in St. Louis along with Ulett and other disc jockeys.
More police, more problems

The Defund the Police movement has taken a rhetorical media hit during the latest surge in St. Louis homicides and the chronic “shortage” of police officers. The Post Dispatch certainly went after the movement in a recent editorial, referring to “’defund the police’ platitudes that seem increasingly naïve.” [ “As St. Louis police remain understaffed, city blames automakers for car thefts”]
