Boise, ID

Comments / 1

signalamerican.com

Candy shop voted best in state of Idaho

Weiser Classic Candy is no longer just an area icon.  It has become something bigger, the home-grown confectionery winning the 2022 Idaho’s Best Business Award for best candy shop, not only in the Treasure Valley region but the state.  “I was blown away,” said Nauman who was notified last...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida

BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Did You Know Idaho has a Glacier That You Can Visit?

I lived in Alaska for 4 years and was lucky enough to explore quite a few glaciers up there. I could only handle 4 winters up there, they were LONG and DARK and COLD. Don't get me wrong Idaho certainly gets a real bonified winter. Snow, Ice, cold the whole nine yards, but not like Alaska. When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. The gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres.
IDAHO STATE
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Georgia State
Boise, ID
Traffic
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
Idaho State Journal

California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho

A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho sees a 60% decline in new people moving in from 2020

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho real estate trends are cooling off. After five straight years of leading the Nation in new move-ins and a staggering 3.4% population increase from April 2020 to July 2021 (according to a MoveBuddha report), trends show a drastic slowdown. According to MoveBuddha's report, Boise...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Going Fishing In Idaho? Don’t Get Busted For Drugs

When one visits Idaho, it's tough to resist the urge to do a little fishing. With the plethora of beautiful scenery here, we totally get why everyone wants to spend as much time outside as possible. Unfortunately, for this visitor, outdoor time turned into time behind bars. And yes, this...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Wildfires can benefit various species, overall ecosystem

BOISE, Idaho — When wildfires are not catastrophic, there are several benefits – some species even thrive. “When you see a charred stand of trees out there and you think it's a wasteland, there's actually birds that focus in and they rely on that critical habitat,” Idaho Conservation League Public Lands Director, John Robison said.
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

Campus news items: C of I, NNU report enrollment decreases

Enrollment decreased this fall at two Treasure Valley private colleges. The College of Idaho. The Caldwell-based college reported enrollment of 1,085. That’s a 5% decrease from C of I’s record enrollment of 1,145, set a year ago. Freshman enrollment dropped by 9%, with 269 first-year students arriving on...
CALDWELL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Suddenly, Nobody Wants to Live in Idaho

I guess they got the message when you keyed their cars!. COVID and what appears to be a recession are likely culprits. A website called Move Buddha shows people moving to Idaho from other states are starting to lose momentum. The site tracks data from companies that rent moving trucks. Arrivals have been running at more than three to one of the departures, but the site now claims the difference is no more than a couple of dozen newcomers for every 100 people leaving. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Local Career Fair is Offering Free Burgers for Job Seekers

If you answered yes to any or all of those questions, then you’re in luck! There’s an event this week you need to know about... This Wednesday (September 28th, 2022), there’s a career fair being hosted by the Canyon County Department of Labor, and they’ve announced they will be providing free burgers for the first 150 job seekers to show up.
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is The Best Steakhouse in The Treasure Valley in Boise?

I'm willing to say it but there is no better dish than a nice medium rare ribeye. Seriously - you can throw anything on a plate with a ribeye and it will automatically qualify for one of the top five meals you've ever had in your life. Outside of people who don't eat meat (totally fine by me!), I don't think I've ever met someone who doesn't like steak.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

