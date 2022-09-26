Read full article on original website
4 hospitalized in crash that closed I-85 in South Carolina
Four people were injured in a crash which closed Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads blocked after morning deputy-involved shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The roads are still blocked hours after a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened on Edwards and Lee Roads Wednesday morning. We have crews on scene who tell us these roads are still blocked as of 4:28 p.m.
1 dead in Travelers Rest crash
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, one person died in a fatal car and motorcycle accident.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m near CMC Metals on Nazareth Church Road.
wspa.com
Train strikes truck, shuts down Spartanburg Co. road
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A train hit a truck on the tracks in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon, Spartanburg County Emergency Management said. SCEM said the collision happened on Nazareth Church Road and no one was injured in the incident. Some fluids, such as hydraulic fluid, were spilled. CSX,...
Local trash pickup to continue during storm
Representatives from local waste management providers in Spartanburg, Greenville and Greer said they expect to continue trash pickup as scheduled this week despite the severe weather that may impact the area.
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s Canopy Car Wash set to close ahead of 36th anniversary
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s Canopy Car Wash is set to close just 6 days ahead of what would have been the business’ 36th anniversary. Canopy Car Wash, located at 2312 Wade Hampton Boulevard, opened on Oct. 6, 1986, and is closing Friday, Sept. 30. 2022. The...
FOX Carolina
Quick-draw competition turns deadly in Spartanburg County, deputies say
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a quick-draw competition between friends turned deadly. Deputies were called to render aid to a shooting victim at a home on Red Haven Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. According to the sheriff’s office, James...
FOX Carolina
Deputy-involved shooting in Greenville County
1 shot in fight at Greenville Co. home
One person is in the hospital after a fight led to a shooting Tuesday night at a Greenville County home.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
FOX Carolina
Sheriff gives update after deadly deputy-involved shooting in Greenville County
FOX Carolina
Rabid animals confirmed in 3 Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that three animals tested positive for rabies in Anderson, Greenville and Pickens County. According to DHEC, the animals were submitted to the Public Health Lab for rabies testing on Monday, September 26 and the...
SC deputy dies after crash along I-85, SLED ID’s suspects in incident
Greenville County Sheriff's Office officials said one of their deputies died following a series of crashes after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
WJCL
Car, school bus collide in Spartanburg County, injuries reported, troopers say
A school bus and a car collided Monday on an Upstate highway and injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Road, in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website. There was no...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays on I-385S
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays in Laurens County on I-385. According to troopers, the crash happened on I-385S one mile north of Exit 16 to 101 Woodruff and Gray Court.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County baby’s death ruled a homicide
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death of a 1-year-old baby is being investigated as a homicide. EMS was called to a home on Caleb Drive in Greer on Aug. 15 for a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing. The coroner said paramedics...
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
5 arrested, $121,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Buncombe Co.
Five people were arrested after deputies recovered $121,000 worth of stolen property in Buncombe County.
