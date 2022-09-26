Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Daniel Hoback, 68; incomplete
Daniel “Danny” Hoback, 68, of Newport, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cathy Craft, 72; incomplete
Cathy Jo Craft, 72, of Beaufort, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Linda Huston,74; private service
Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, died Sunday September 25, at home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
David Schrock, 66; incomplete
David Stephen Schrock, 66, of Morehead City, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Wesley Squires Sr., 89; incomplete
Wesley Squires Sr., 89, of Otway, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Services for Wesley will be held at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness at a date to be announced. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online...
carolinacoastonline.com
John Romano Jr., 81; incomplete
John Michael Romano Jr, 81, of Newport, died Monday, September 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Matthew Rushing, 43; incomplete
Matthew Paul Rushing, 43, of Newport, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Lenton Dunston Jr., 78; private service
Lenton Dunston, Jr., 78 of Swansboro, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at Carteret Healthcare in Morehead City. Services will be private per family request.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Valerie Smith, 61; service October 1
Valerie Ann Smith, 61 of Swansboro, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be held at Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 2:00 PM, with Chaplain Patrick Whaley officiating. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking for new home in Newport
NEWPORT — The family of Gus Sanchez has moved from place to place since they were forced to leave Ocracoke Island following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Dorian, which hit the Outer Banks of North Carolina with Category 2 winds and rain in September 2019. That will soon change...
carolinacoastonline.com
Janice Lawrence, 84; service September 29
Janice “Annette” Merrill Lawrence, 84, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home, spending her last days surrounded by family and friends. She was loved by many and was the anchor of her family. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 25, 26 & 27
Penny Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Services are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. John Romano, Jr., Newport. John Michael...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
John Brown, 52; service October 1
John Franklin Brown, 52, of Newport, passed away September 20th, 2022, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. He is survived by his wife, Anita Brown; stepson, Dace Darden; mother, Carolyn Brown; sister, Diane Bisesi; brother, Steve Brown, and wife, Lori; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. John was preceded in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City terminates Parks and Rec director
- The Town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
carolinacoastonline.com
The Salvation Army sees increased food needs while preparing for Christmas assistance
— As The Salvation Army of Carteret County prepares to accept applications for its Christmas Angel Tree program to provide toys to needy children, Maj. Aaron Goldfarb said he’s also seeing an increase in residents seeking food assistance. “About 60% of our clients seeking food assistance right now are...
carolinacoastonline.com
County cancellations due to Hurricane Ian
Following is a list of cancellation announcements or pending cancellations due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian. This list will be added to as they come into the News-Times:. - Carteret Community College officials said Wednesday they are monitoring Hurricane Ian and its potential impacts on students and the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Bogue Inlet channel still moving east, but repeat of 2005 relocation project not yet needed
EMERALD ISLE — The channel in Bogue Inlet between Emerald Isle and Onslow County is creeping east but is not yet close to threatening private property at The Point, as it did in the early 2000s. Ben Sumners of Newport-based Geodynamics, Carteret County’s beach surveying firm, briefed the county...
carolinacoastonline.com
CedarFest shaping up as bigger and better, town officials say
CEDAR POINT — With only about two weeks to go, CedarFest, the celebration of all things Cedar Point, is ready to roll. During the town board of commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, Town Manager David Rief said the Saturday, Oct. 15 event has 29 sponsors, who have contributed $27,300, and more might come in the next two weeks.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point commissioners approve lease of space in town-owned building to former owner
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to lease a portion of a building the town just bought to the man who sold it to them. The 5-0 vote to lease two offices and a restroom in the old Cedar Point Gymnastics building on a 1.71-acre tract off Sherwood Avenue came during the commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall.
carolinacoastonline.com
Alert issued for missing girl
NEWPORT - A missing person alert was issued Monday, Sept. 26, by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Yosmery Gabriel Lopez, 15, was reported missing from her temporary residence in Newport. Lopez is described as 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4 ft. tall. She was...
Comments / 0