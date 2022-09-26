CEDAR POINT — With only about two weeks to go, CedarFest, the celebration of all things Cedar Point, is ready to roll. During the town board of commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, Town Manager David Rief said the Saturday, Oct. 15 event has 29 sponsors, who have contributed $27,300, and more might come in the next two weeks.

