Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Steelers’ star in concussion protocol

The Pittsburgh Steelers stand at 1-2 and have been dealing with T.J. Watt’s absence on defense. They may have to deal with even more defensive issues now that they’ve announced that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in concussion protocol following their loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. Head...
Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad

New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game

The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
Packers Sign CB Corey Ballentine To Practice Squad

Ballentine, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose in November of last year and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.
