Worthington elementary student says man tried to lure her away during walk to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An elementary student walking to school in Worthington said she was approached by a strange man who attempted to try to get her come with him on Tuesday. Slate Hill Elementary, which is part of the Worthington school district but is located in Columbus, reported that the girl ran away from the man and immediately told the school what happened.
Bomb threat near Chillicothe sees one man arrested
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County investigators arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he made bomb threats near Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it heard reports of a bomb threat around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kenworth Drive and State Route 159. The U.S. Marshals, Columbus Division of Fire and […]
Ross Co. mother sentenced to prison for the overdose death of her child
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County mother charged in connection with the overdose death of her 1-year-old child was sentenced to prison today. According to the Ross County Prosecutor, Amanda Lowery received 9 to 13 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangerment.
Police investigate a bomb threat at the Chillicothe Municipal Court
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a bomb scare at the Chillicothe Municipal Court. It took place on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. According to reports, officers and detectives were dispatched to the courthouse at 95 East Main Street after someone called saying an explosive device was inside the building.
Ex-Knox County sheriff’s deputy, wife charged with stealing $450,000 from elderly woman
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Knox County law enforcement officer and his wife have been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease. In a statement released Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General David Yost said Danial and Elisabeth Bobo, of Gambier, have been charged with one count each […]
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
Accused of killing Columbus man, woman held on $3 million bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman accused of shooting a 26-year-old to death in the South Linden neighborhood is being held on a $3 million bond. Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, was issued a $3 million bond at her arraignment on Wednesday, about a week after the Columbus Division of Police sent out a warrant […]
Woman fights for life as police seek suspects in South Linden gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A family is hoping for justice as their loved one is fighting for her life. It’s been about a week since 33-year-old Marissa Jones was shot. Police said it happened as a group of people, mostly teenagers, tried to rob her. Only some of the suspects have been arrested. Jones’ mother […]
CPD: Suspect to be charged after knocking out man in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men wanted in connection with an assault earlier this month will be charged after being interviewed by Columbus police. Police said an assault charge is pending against a 30-year-old Columbus man in connection with the Sept. 16 incident. According to police, two men inside a light tan Jeep […]
City attorney to seek contempt against bar, property owner following deadly weekend shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office says it will ask a judge to hold a bar and property owner in contempt following a weekend shooting the killed a 30-year-old woman. The shooting, which happened early Sunday morning at the Queen of Hearts Pub off East...
Marion Police Department Reports Phone Scam
The Marion Police Department received calls from residents regarding a phone scam. Residents have been receiving spoofed calls from the Marion Police Department phone number 740-387-2525 and an individual with a foreign accent states that they have a warrant and attempts to collect money from them over the phone. This...
Columbus SWAT officers arrest man wanted in 2021 homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — SWAT officers arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted on charges related to a 2021 homicide. Brandonlee Berry was arrested by police shortly before noon at a residence on Burgandy Lane, a short street in Columbus’ Eastland neighborhood. Berry has been a suspect in the death of Charles Jones Jr. Jones’ body […]
3 teen suspects remain at large in gas station shooting that left woman critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police provided an update Tuesday on the investigation into the shooting of 33-year-old Marissa Jones. Jones remains in critical condition after she was shot at a Sunoco Gas Station on Cleveland Avenue on Sept. 21. Police said Jones and a 51-year-old...
Armed dad responds to hoax school shooter call: 'By the grace of god and a miracle, he survived'
NEWARK, Ohio -- A call into 911 Friday spoke of an active shooter inside a classroom at Licking Valley High School in Ohio and prompted a massive response, WSYX reported. "It was a massive response. All of our available units responded. Some people responded from home," said Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp.
Homicide suspect in custody after barricade situation at east Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a man wanted in a 2021 homicide is in custody after a barricade situation at an east side apartment complex Tuesday morning. More than a dozen units and officers, including hostage negotiators, responded to the apartment complex in the 2400...
Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
Shooting prompts Columbus police oversight member to quit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s Civilian Police Review Board has received its first resignation. Aaron Thomas, who was added to the board in April 2021, resigned on Aug. 31, one day after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while […]
Reward offered for suspect in deadly drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting. Columbus police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting Malik Price, 27, near Courtright Road and Petzinger Court on Sept. 9, 2021. Price was the […]
Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars
September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
Opening statements begin in Holli Osborn murder trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in the Holli Osborn murder trial. The Dublin woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband back in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin home along Ennishannon Place. According to...
