Licking County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Bomb threat near Chillicothe sees one man arrested

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County investigators arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he made bomb threats near Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it heard reports of a bomb threat around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kenworth Drive and State Route 159. The U.S. Marshals, Columbus Division of Fire and […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. mother sentenced to prison for the overdose death of her child

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County mother charged in connection with the overdose death of her 1-year-old child was sentenced to prison today. According to the Ross County Prosecutor, Amanda Lowery received 9 to 13 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangerment.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate a bomb threat at the Chillicothe Municipal Court

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a bomb scare at the Chillicothe Municipal Court. It took place on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. According to reports, officers and detectives were dispatched to the courthouse at 95 East Main Street after someone called saying an explosive device was inside the building.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wktn.com

Marion Police Department Reports Phone Scam

The Marion Police Department received calls from residents regarding a phone scam. Residents have been receiving spoofed calls from the Marion Police Department phone number 740-387-2525 and an individual with a foreign accent states that they have a warrant and attempts to collect money from them over the phone. This...
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus SWAT officers arrest man wanted in 2021 homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — SWAT officers arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted on charges related to a 2021 homicide. Brandonlee Berry was arrested by police shortly before noon at a residence on Burgandy Lane, a short street in Columbus’ Eastland neighborhood. Berry has been a suspect in the death of Charles Jones Jr. Jones’ body […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Shooting prompts Columbus police oversight member to quit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s Civilian Police Review Board has received its first resignation. Aaron Thomas, who was added to the board in April 2021, resigned on Aug. 31, one day after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reward offered for suspect in deadly drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting. Columbus police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting Malik Price, 27, near Courtright Road and Petzinger Court on Sept. 9, 2021. Price was the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
953wiki.com

Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars

September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
MADISON, IN
WSYX ABC6

Opening statements begin in Holli Osborn murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in the Holli Osborn murder trial. The Dublin woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband back in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin home along Ennishannon Place. According to...
DUBLIN, OH

