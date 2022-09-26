Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Want to visit the Arizona State Fair? Here’s how to get in for free
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It costs $15 to go to the Arizona State Fair, but there’s a way you can get in for free and help your Valley community at the same time!. Anyone can come in for free between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. if they bring a donation of 10 canned food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank on one of these five Fridays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14. 21, and 28. Each person has to bring their own 10 items to get the discount.
AZFamily
New California laws to impact Arizona women seeking abortions
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The heated debate over abortion varies from state to state. Arizona is one of 13 states that currently bans most abortions. But right next door in California, an effort is underway to help women in states that restrict abortion-related services. California just passed more than a dozen new abortion laws designed to protect patients and providers.
AZFamily
Dozens rally in Phoenix to push signature verification on school voucher measure
Debate gets heated between Arizona attorney general candidates over election abortion. Arizona attorney general candidates squared off in a heated debate where they battled over abortion and election integrity. California passes over a dozen laws protecting abortion patients and providers. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Right next door in California,...
AZFamily
Arizona News
Community stepping up to find missing hiker last seen near Cave Creek trail. Steve said Kathleen is an avid hiker, but it was her first time at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Take a glimpse inside W Scottsdale’s $15K mega suite booked for Super Bowl. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
AZFamily
Gov. Ducey, parents urge quick signature verification of school voucher referendum
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey joined dozens of Arizona parents and children and called on the Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to quickly count the referendum signatures dropped off last Friday that would block a massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system. “Now is not the time for politics,” Ducey said Wednesday during a rally in front of Hobbs’ office. “It’s a time to put these parents first. Arizona is going to be the first state that funds students, not systems.” Parents and kids held signs at the protest with messages like, “Stop holding up our kids’ education.”
AZFamily
See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week
Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
AZFamily
8 million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix area during nationwide operation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration says its Phoenix division seized over 8 million fake fentanyl pills during a nationwide operation that spanned just over three months. Across the U.S., more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
New polls shows close race for Arizona governor
Maricopa County Attorney won't prosecute women looking for abortions, but unclear about doctors. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says her office wouldn't prosecute women looking to get abortions, but didn't clarify if they would go after doctors. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: Sep. 26,...
AZFamily
What could Arizonans experience in 2023 as recession fears intensify?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Inflation, gas, interest: all things that have seen a sharp rise in recent months. Already there’s been discussion about an incoming recession, but some economic analysts say that we’re already experiencing one. Economist Elliott Pollack, CEO of Elliott Pollack and Company, dropped by Good Morning Arizona to answer some of your questions.
AZFamily
Debate gets heated between Arizona attorney general candidates over election abortion
Dozens rally in Phoenix to push signature verification on school voucher measure. Parents and kids gathered to protest at the Arizona Capitol and urged officials to quickly verify signatures on a referendum that would block school vouchers. California passes over a dozen laws protecting abortion patients and providers. Updated: 8...
AZFamily
New Mexico man charged in girlfriend’s murder on the Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Mexico man has been charged with his girlfriend’s death on the Navajo Nation. On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced that they have charged Evan Haceesa, 30, with murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the FBI, Haceesa attacked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
AZFamily
New steps added to Arizona driving test go into effect this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heads-up if you’re a new driver preparing to take the Arizona road test. Beginning this week, you’ll need to provide proof of insurance and registration before the exam, and demonstrate how to use important features. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division...
AZFamily
Gas prices remain high in Arizona, fluctuate around the US: here’s why
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 consecutive weeks. GasBuddy reports the nation’s average gas price is now $3.67, which is 3.2 cents higher than a week ago. Meanwhile, the costs in Arizona are much higher. Last week, the average cost for regular unleaded was about $3.98. As of Tuesday morning, it’s now $4.18.
AZFamily
Woman dead after semi crash on I-40 in northern Arizona, DPS says
WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she apparently crashed into a semi and went underneath, causing the car to split in half. The Arizona Department of Transportation says they were called out to Interstate 40 at milepost 204 near the town of Winona just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Winona is about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. Troopers say the driver was driving alone while headed westbound toward Flagstaff when she crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area. Investigators say the car went under the semi and then ripped in half.
Comments / 0